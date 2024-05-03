Today is the 30th annual World Press Freedom Day, and it comes at a precipitous time.

Journalists are being killed at an appalling rate in Gaza and Ukraine.

Around the globe, more than 500 journalists have been detained by governments already this year, and according to an annual index prepared by Reporters Without Borders, press freedom in Asia and most of the Middle East is almost unheard of. Its summary of the situation in Asia: “Sclerotic one-party regimes and media control by oligarchs.”

Iran’s mullahs have targeted expatriate journalists and dissidents for assassination on foreign soil. Russian journalists are routinely murdered and imprisoned. Two American reporters, Evan Gershkovich and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, were arrested last year on orders from the Kremlin and are still being held incommunicado. Last weekend, Russian journalists Konstantin Gabov and Sergey Karelin were jailed on “extremism” charges. (Their real crime was working with the YouTube channel launched by Alexei Navalny, who was apparently killed in a Siberian prison in February.)

Although press freedom is enshrined in its 1917 constitution, Mexico is the most dangerous country for a journalist in the Western Hemisphere. In 2018, the same year President Trump called the U.S. media “the enemy of the people,” Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, attacked the press in his country as “biased,” “unfair,” and “the scum of journalism.” Mexico’s left-wing leader leaves office this year, but political journalist Roberto Figueroa is never going home. After dropping his daughters off at school earlier this week, Figueroa was kidnapped and killed, presumably by one of Mexico’s violent drug cartels.

China, the world’s most populous country, makes no pretense of supporting a free press. The Chinese Communist Party censors everything, while using TikTok and other platforms to export its ideology prioritizing consensus over individual rights. It’s a philosophy with superficial appeal that in practice leads inevitably to totalitarianism and tyranny.

Although Turkey is a NATO country, since Recep Tayyip Erdogan assumed power, journalists have been regularly locked up, their news outlets shuttered. World Press Freedom Day is a United Nations creation, and Turkey was an original co-sponsor of the 1993 resolution bringing it into existence. But in 2018, when the U.N. abruptly canceled a presentation hosted by the News Literacy Project (a nonpartisan education nonprofit), Turkey turned out to be the instigator. U.N. officials lied about the reason, but Alan Miller, founder of the NLP, told the truth: Turkey had protested being included in a list of countries restricting press freedom.

Last month, Emir Kir, a second-generation Turkish-Belgian politician who serves as the Socialist Party mayor of a central Brussels district, ordered police officers to break up a conference on conservatism. As the New York Times noted, “Kir’s order only amplified one of the gathering’s main themes: that cancel culture targeting conservatives has run amok.”

The true moral of the story is even worse. Censorship is a narcotic that’s addictive to dictators and popularly elected officials alike. It was especially ominous that police officers in a Western nation – the nerve center of the European Union – obeyed such an obviously unlawful and undemocratic order. Nor is the United States the beacon of press freedom it once was.

Last year, Secretary of State Antony Blinken officially lauded World Press Freedom Day. Yet we now know that the State Department is one of several U.S. government agencies spending taxpayer dollars suppressing Americans’ right to a free press. This is being done – in obvious violation of the spirit of the First Amendment, if not the letter of law – under the ruse of suppressing “disinformation,” a word, ironically, popularized in Stalin’s Soviet Union.

Quelling free expression and unfettered political dialogue is incongruously being abetted by large swaths of the American media and academia. The rationale generally cited is, once again, a desire to stifle misinformation that deceives voters and interferes with the normal conduct of fair elections and honest governance. It sounds high-minded, but it begs the question: Who decides what is true and what is false? The government? Political appointees? Bureaucrats? Partisan politicians? Partisans in the press? The real answer is supposed to be the voters and citizens themselves.

Not trusting the masses, media critics and social commentators with ideological agendas are dressing up timeworn attacks on the very concept of objectivity. The new rhetorical tic is to invoke the bogeyman of “bothsidesism.” It’s a peculiar and self-defeating complaint. Presenting multiple sides of an argument is precisely how the news business is supposed to operate. It’s how quality newspapers functioned when majorities of Americans trusted the press, which is no longer the case. (The corollary to “bothsidesism,” of course, is “onesideism,” which is another kind of narcotic that leads users to demand ever more powerful fixes. It induces people who ought to know better to attack the liberal legacy media for not being partisan enough – you know, for the sin of occasionally trying to be fair to Republicans.)

All of this is happening while journalism’s business model is failing in the United States. Tens of millions of Americans now live in “news deserts” where local reporting has all but disappeared. Tens of millions of others live in communities served by moribund newspapers with skeletal staffs and paltry news holes.

So that’s where we are in 2024, globally and domestically. No single news organization, let alone the hiring of a single editor, is going to fix things. Yet, we take good omens where we can get them, and the appointment this week of Michael J. Abramowitz as the new director of Voice of America was good news indeed.

‘More Powerful Than Tyrants’

Abramowitz has both the pedigree and professional experience for the job. Mike’s father, Morton Abramowitz, is a famous veteran of the U.S. diplomatic corps. His mother, Sheppie Abramowitz, was a legendary “crusader for refugees,” a cause she made her life’s work. Sheppie came by the cause honestly. Her mother – Mike Abramowitz’s maternal grandmother – settled European refugees in Baltimore after the end of World War II.

I first met Mike, who is now 60, in the 1990s when he worked at the Washington Post. He spent 24 years at the paper, rising to national editor and covering the White House with distinction. It may sound like a cliché, but as good a journalist as he was – and he was very good – Mike Abramowitz is an even better person. I’ve simply never heard anyone say a bad word about him, which is rare in Washington, and even more impressive because he’s been on the front lines advocating for human rights, democratic institutions, and press freedom from the time he left the news business – first at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and then, since 2017, as president of Freedom House.

Mike is a thoughtful person in a city that now seems to prioritize bluster over wisdom. He’s a sweet guy in an age when kindness is considered strictly for chumps. Mostly, he manages to be relentlessly nonpartisan in a hyper-partisan environment.

Freedom House has been something of an oasis in that foreboding environment. The organization was bipartisan from the start, for one thing, founded in 1941 as Nazi tanks rolled across Europe and cattle cars began filling up concentration camps with innocents marked for slaughter. The mission of Freedom House was two-fold: first, countering isolationists determined to keep America neutral during World War II; second, promoting democracies and democratic movements around the world. First lady Eleanor Roosevelt was an honorary co-chair, as was and Wendell Willkie, the Republican whom Franklin Roosevelt defeated in the presidential election of 1940.

Voice of America, Mike Abramowitz’s new place of employment, formed around the same time and with a complementary mission.

On Feb. 24, 1942, a German-language broadcast emanating from New York was beamed across the Atlantic Ocean into the “Fatherland.” Its goal was to counter the relentless Nazi propaganda that had helped brainwash and desensitize the German people to wartime atrocities against Jews and civilians in countries invaded and occupied by the Third Reich.

This new vehicle was named “the Voice of America” by Pulitzer Prize author and playwright Robert Sherwood, who became a wartime speechwriter for Roosevelt. Voice of America and its private sector cousins Radio Free Europe and Radio Liberty continued afterward and really came into their own during the Cold War, serving as rival sources of news for those trapped behind the Iron Curtain with its relentless censors. They were also a source of inspiration from Soviet dissidents.

“We are living in an age when communication has achieved fabulous importance,” Sherwood had noted as the United States entered World War II. “There is a new decisive force in the human race, more powerful than all the tyrants. It is the force of massed thought – thought which has been provoked by words, strongly spoken.”

We inhabit similar times today. Despotic regimes ranging from Hamas to Vladimir Putin use the same rationale for atrocities employed by Joseph Goebbels. The people who allow themselves to be deceived by such mendacity range from left-wing faculty at elite universities to right-wingers in Congress.

Heart of the Matter

After Donald Trump was elected as the 45th U.S. president, Voice of America emerged as an unlikely front in the nation’s culture wars. It’s a long story, litigated (literally) in the courts and aired extensively in the press, but the basic criticism by Trump’s allies is that VOA had long been too deferential to China on its human rights abuses. It’s a complaint that had percolated since 2018 but became a lightning rod after COVID-19 came roaring out of Wuhan while Chinese officials dissembled about its origins.

By that time, however, VOA had become a political football. Trump adviser Steve Bannon had publicly attacked the outlet on everything from corruption to its political outlook. “VOA is a rotten fish from top to bottom,” Bannon told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s now totally controlled by the deep-state apparatus.”

In truth, VOA and its parent organization, the U.S. Agency for Global Media, are mostly staffed by former working journalists. But it wasn’t without its issues. At the time Bannon was lobbying President Trump to put his own people in place, 15 VOA employees on the Hausa-language desk were fired or recommended for termination on grounds they’d taken bribes from government officials in Western Africa. A journalist in the Mandarin-language service was let go after she chafed at orders to limit the on-air interview of a Chinese government critic.

In mid-2018, Trump had nominated Michel Pack, conservative filmmaker with extensive experience in public broadcasting, to run the U.S. Agency for Global Media. The nomination was held up in the Senate, primarily by New Jersey Democrat Robert Menendez, who cited a sketchy and highly partisan ethics allegation against Pack as the rationale. The real reason was that Pack was an ally of Bannon’s and liberals feared he would turn VOA into a pro-Trump mouthpiece.

That’s where things stood for two years until Pack was finally confirmed in June 2020. Pack immediately fired most of the top staff. Others, like VOA head Amanda Bennett, an accomplished newswoman with an award-filled career, resigned before Pack could swing the axe. Pack’s detractors took the ensuing bloodbath as proof they’d been right about him all along. A more charitable explanation is that he’d been radicalized by the Democrats’ lawfare campaign against him. (In fairness, being called unethical by the likes of “Bullion Bob” Menendez would enrage even a patient person.)

Which brings us back to Michael Abramowitz. During the Biden administration, order has been restored at the Voice of America. Amanda Bennett was installed in Pack’s old job; she is the one who tapped Mike for her old job.

“I am sure he is familiar to many, if not most of you, for the remarkable work Freedom House has led advocating for democracy and human rights – and especially in defending and advocating for speech and press freedom around the world,” Bennett told the VOA staff in an email announcing the appointment. “Because of this expertise and experience, he has a deep understanding of the same work we have all devoted our lives and careers to.”

In a video message to the staff, Abramowitz in turn praised VOA as a “a storied institution which has an incredible history and most of all an incredible mission.”

He added, “The mission is deeply inspiring to me: the idea that every day we are providing authoritative, fair, comprehensive news and information to large parts of the world with a huge audience. And for many people VOA is the only source of that kind of information they have.”

Given the recent turmoil at the agency, and how VOA was dragged into partisan battles on Capitol Hill, Mike has other audiences in mind as well. He has reached out to friends and acquaintances – liberals, moderates, and conservatives alike – “making sure people understand that I am a straightshooter and fair to all sides.”

I can attest to the truth of that myself and I called Mike to tell him so. I also expressed my condolences about the passing of his mother, who died the day before the appointment was made. I told him, and I’m sure I’m not the only one, that she would be pleased and proud about his new position. He replied that he believed that was true, and that it had softened the blow. While we talked, I found myself thinking about Dwight Eisenhower, who spoke after VE-Day at London’s Guildhall in 1945, where grateful officials honored him with the keys to the city. It was the least they could do, right?

At the event, Gen. Eisenhower deflected the Brits’ personal acclaim with a simple declaration. “I come,” Ike said, “from the heart of America.”

Michael Abramowitz also comes from America’s heart, and those who care about press freedom should, especially on this day, cheer his appointment and wish him every success.

Carl M. Cannon is the Washington bureau chief for RealClearPolitics and executive editor of RealClearMedia Group. Reach him on Twitter @CarlCannon.

