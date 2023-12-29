Is Hamas Causing a Mass ‘Kronstadt Moment’?

A silent epidemic may be spreading among parts of the liberal and progressive population. Many people who considered themselves committed to social justice and the betterment of the world through intersectional ideas about group identity, equity, and inclusion are confronting an excruciating cognitive dissonance: Many of those they once considered allies are excusing mass murder and rape of civilians in the name of a shared ideology. Those afflicted find themselves racked by doubt and internal conflict – atrocities and antisemitism were not what they had in mind in the quest for justice and equality. They are experiencing a long-known psychological condition known as a “Kronstadt Moment.”

The personal crisis of a Kronstadt Moment was named and described by Louis Fischer, an American journalist who became enamored with the promise of Communism and traveled extensively in Russia in the decades immediately after the 1917 Russian Revolution.

The initial allure he experienced may sound eerily familiar to those currently suffering from the condition: The Bolsheviks promised to “abolish racial discrimination, exploitation, inequality, the power of wealth” and a host of other ills. The world’s oppressed could unite in the new era of liberation from their oppressors. Just as today, many found unity in shared opposition to those they perceived to be on the wrong side of history. Fischer’s convictions were similarly enhanced: He and his like-minded comrades deemed those resisting the Soviet vision “conservative and reactionaries,” the defenders of “privilege, tradition, militarism, empire, white supremacy.”

Events would soon test whether Soviet Communism would deliver on its promise of justice and equality or descend into something much different. In 1921, naval sailors on the island of Kronstadt, just off the coast of St. Petersburg, staged a revolt to protest the new regime’s abuses of power and curtailment of individual liberties. The rebellion was suppressed with a brutal military response, resulting in the deaths, imprisonment, or execution of thousands of sailors and civilians. For some foreign and domestic supporters of the Bolsheviks, Kronstadt represented a defining betrayal, causing them to break with the Communist revolution and openly oppose it. Fischer was not (yet) among them.

In “The God that Failed,” a 1949 collection of essays by disillusioned former Communists, Fischer vividly describes the psychological and intellectual torment of those who became enamored with the “hypnotic effect” of an ideology that promised justice and equality, only to realize that those ideals would not be achieved. Even worse, the revolution’s utopian ideals led its promoters to rationalize any means to an end, even extreme violence. A person’s Kronstadt Moment is the point at which authoritarian methods and even mass violence in the name of progressive ideals can no longer be reconciled or excused.

For some, Fischer recalled, the Soviet massacre at the Kronstadt naval base was itself their Kronstadt Moment, the event that made it clear the Bolsheviks would use any form of repression to preserve the revolution at all costs. For others, Fischer admitted, it took much longer. “I condemned Bolshevik suppression of personal freedom,” but still believed the vision of a “new society without exploitation” made it worth sacrificing basic liberties, including a free press, he confessed.

The forced collectivization of agriculture by the Soviets in the early 1930s resulted in widespread famine in Ukraine and the deaths of millions. This, Fischer acknowledged, was the Kronstadt Moment for many foreign sympathizers and “innumerable Soviet citizens who realized before I did” that coercing peasant capitalist farmers into collectives was a “twentieth-century form of wholesale serfdom.”

Faced with this mass disaster, even Fischer finally started to weaken: “My own attitude began to bother me.” He grew concerned that his political fixations were losing sight of real human beings. Whatever economic and social progress that the Communist system might promise “would not add up to the world of my dreams if the system that produced them was immoral and inhuman.”

Still, Fischer clung to the Soviet dream. “Hope distorted judgment. Seeing did not interfere with believing … and no conscious Kronstadt threatened.” Even Stalin’s show trials did not derail Fischer’s hopes, although he began to realize – echoing trends at universities in our own time – how society was slowly being stifled by orthodoxy and fear: “Dissenters preferred security to self-expression,” he wrote. “Cynicism accordingly triumphed over honesty.”

Whatever doubts were coalescing in Fischer’s mind were kept in check by Hitler’s emergence in 1933. The imperative of fighting the fascists in the mid-1930s eclipsed all hesitation about remaining loyal to Soviet ideology.

Yet by 1938, Fischer found that Soviet-style cancel culture and self-censorship had evolved from its relatively humble origins and was now quite literal and all-consuming: “People talked in whispers; none felt secure from spiteful denunciations … even fawning automatons were not safe.”

Finally, in the late summer of 1939, the ultimate betrayal occurred – the formal alliance of the Soviet Union with Nazi Germany forged between Stalin and Hitler.

“The Pact produced my Kronstadt,” Fischer noted, finally coming to the realization that “immoral means produce immoral ends – and immoral persons.”

Sacrificing real human beings for the sake of an ideological vision “may become a habit” once you start and can last generations. Indeed, many Western sympathizers resisted a personal Kronstadt and remained apologists for the Communist cause long after the 1940s, even as it was responsible for the death and suffering of millions more.

For those feeling queasy about current events, allegiances they are being pressured to accept, and the moral contortions necessary to justify the ideological imperatives to which they were once sympathetic, the internal pressure to recognize the onset of a Kronstadt Moment is likely to build. The personal stakes are high. As the philosopher Alasdair MacIntyre once put it: “Tell me where you stand on Kronstadt and I will tell you who and what you are.”