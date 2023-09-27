Care About Economic Mobility? Who Deserves Your 2024 Vote?

Is the American Dream still attainable? According to the most recent research, most Americans say “yes.”

Over three-fourths of Americans say they have either achieved the American Dream or are well on their way to doing so. Yet, despite public opinion, research from economists like Raj Chetty insists that the American Dream is fading or simply out of reach for an increasing number of Americans. This is echoed by none other than President Biden himself.

Clearly, the American Dream is a hot topic that Americans still deeply care about, unless, that is, you’re a candidate running for president in 2024. If you are looking for a candidate who cares about implementing a plan that enables more people to achieve the American Dream, there is nothing to feel but disappointment.

Biden fails to offer specifics on a coherent plan that makes the American Dream more attainable. If you check the White House’s website, Biden officials tout the Inflation Reduction Act as their first and primary accomplishment. Yet the empirical evidence, including a robust Wharton School of Business report, questions the premise that Biden’s signature bill has made any meaningful impact on inflation at all.

Unfortunately, it seems that Donald Trump – the current Republican frontrunner – has even less of a plan. Trump’s campaign website focuses more on his recent arrest in Georgia than anything else, revealing no policy plans for the future.

Even the policy prescriptions from the past are likely to do more harm than good. For instance, Trump has floated the idea of a 10% tariff on every good shipped into the United States, ignoring the unintended consequences on such an unprecedented tax increase. Such tariffs would, of course, only make consumer goods more expensive, leaving U.S. households with even less disposable income in the era of inflation. Moreover, Trump tariffs would all but certainly kick off a trade war, ultimately decreasing the amount of goods that American exporters can sell overseas.

On this front, the Biden administration is not blameless either. Biden’s plan to use only American-made products for infrastructure projects, for example, would have a similarly negative economic impact. Research from the Federal Reserve finds that targeted tariffs actually reduce U.S. employment in the relevant sectors.

The end result: fewer jobs and more expensive goods. Where exactly is the upside?

Now, what about the other presidential candidates? Rising star Vivek Ramaswamy actually discusses a “New American Dream,” but again refuses to provide specific details on his plan to support one. Opting instead to use campaign website space on “woke” politics, Ramaswamy only ever recycles economic messaging from Trump. Meanwhile, candidates like Chris Christie appear to be running campaigns solely to attack Trump. The pair of South Carolina candidates, Tim Scott and Nikki Haley, at least speak about what the American Dream did for them but have provided little in terms of actual plans or ideas.

With no good options in the presidential race, it is up to Americans to control what we can. If you have children, follow the advice of Nobel Laureate James Heckman and his co-author Stefano Mosso, who encourage Americans to be active participants in their children’s lives. Especially in the early stages of development, parents should empower their kids to form soft skills. Throwing money at problems accomplishes little in actually improving life outcomes. Instead, parents who mentor their children and foster human interaction are better-suited to shape a child’s life for a successful future.

Economists like Chetty rightly point to “economic connectedness,” a measure of cross-class social connection, as a driver of upward economic mobility. In a follow-up study, Chetty and co-authors argue that religious organizations and local schools represent opportunities for cross-class connectedness to increase, leading to an environment ripe for upward income mobility.

There is longstanding economic research on the necessary ingredients for upward mobility. We know what makes the American Dream possible, even if our politicians don’t acknowledge it on the campaign trail.

Of course, this is not to say that public policy doesn’t matter. Pro-market policies can indeed make it easier for people to achieve the American Dream. People are moving to states with lower income tax rates – the likes of Florida and Texas – for a reason, and they are moving away from high-tax states that are heavily regulated. States like California are losing out because elected officials have lost sight of values such as entrepreneurship, innovation, and individual responsibility.

The research is clear. States that have reduced occupational licensing burdens, as well as those with more dynamic economies, are the ones linked to higher rates of upward mobility. The American Dream is more likely to thrive in those environments.

Why aren’t the 2024 hopefuls talking about any of this? Your guess is as good as mine, but in the meantime, we all need to look inward and stop relying on politicians to solve our problems.

It seems like solutions are not coming from the top, leaving the problem-solving up to us.