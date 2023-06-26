Run Joe, or Kyrsten, or Larry, Run!

In 2016 I wrote an op-ed titled “Run Mike and Jim, Run” referring to possible third-party candidacies by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former Virginia Senator Jim Webb. (The piece was published under a less catchy title.) Today I am even more concerned about the state of American politics than I was then, so I was dismayed to read reports of Democratic and (former) Republican operatives scheming to torpedo the contingency plans of No Labels to give the 2024 electorate an alternative to a choice between President Biden and – what now appears likely – former President Donald Trump. The tens of millions of American disheartened by that choice should welcome the activities of No Labels.

As a result of processes not fully understood, our two parties now contradict decades of political science scholarship about the centrist tendencies of two-party competition. Historically, such competition produced diverse, “catch-all” parties that competed for the political middle ground. No longer. Our parties now resemble the ideologically distinct parties common in multi-party systems, the critical difference being that the latter generally contain more than two parties. Consequently, such ideological parties are forced to compromise in order to form a government. That is not so in the United States today. With only two parties, each one attempts to win full control (a so-called trifecta) by itself.

The United States is the world’s largest, most diverse democracy. Our citizens differ in their interests, beliefs, and values. Yet as I argued in 2016, today’s parties bludgeon these differences into two packages that make no sense to many of us. If a citizen favors lower taxes and less regulation, why should she have to support restricting abortion, or vice versa? Those are the kinds of restricted choices the two parties offer. Why should Ohio and Oregon Republican candidates emphasize the same issues despite differences in their constituencies’ positions and priorities? Ditto for New Mexico and New Jersey Democratic candidates. That is a consequence of nationalized fundraising, among other things. Why should parties seek to win narrow majorities and impose extreme alternatives on a population that to this day remains considerably more moderate – temperamentally and ideologically – than most of those who occupy the upper echelons of the parties? That is the result of a politics that privileges highly involved but highly unrepresentative activists. And why should the goal of so many in our political class be to destroy the opposition rather than reach an acceptable compromise and move on to address other problems? That is one of several reasons that Americans’ trust and confidence in their government have fallen to historic lows.

Contrary to his current view, David Brooks once opined that somewhere in the country there is an “updated, saner” Ross Perot. That flawed candidate received nearly 20% of the popular vote in 1992. With majorities today opposed to both the Biden and Trump candidacies, a competent, temperamentally moderate third-party candidate – whether center-left or center-right – might well exceed Perot’s showing.

Could such a candidate win? Probably not, although the common assertion that third party candidates can’t win the presidency is not quite correct. Candidates in third place usually can’t win because their supporters desert them rather than waste their vote. But should one of the two major party candidates be in third place close to the election, as Bill Clinton was earlier in the summer of 1992, their votes would flow to the top two candidates, one of whom is the third party candidate (e.g. Theodore Roosevelt in 1912). (Third party or independent candidates have won gubernatorial races, of course.)

Assuming the more likely possibility that a third party candidate does not win, many observers seem to believe that a strong third candidate would throw a Biden victory in a two-way race to Trump. The presumption that Biden will beat Trump head-to-head is overly optimistic. Both Trump’s election in 2016 and even more his defeat in 2020 hinged on knife-edged outcomes in a handful of states. Absent the pandemic Trump likely would have beaten Biden in 2020, and recent polls suggest that Trump might win in 2024 even in a two-way race. Domestic or foreign developments in the next 16 months could alter the situation in key states one way or the other.

Should a third-party candidate win some electoral votes, commentators warn that the presidential choice would go to the House of Representatives, where the Republicans currently control 25 state delegations compared to 23 for the Democrats, with two ties. This is an extremely close division that the 2024 elections could change (the new House would choose the President), especially if No Labels could elect a few third-party House candidates. All in all, the notion that a third-party candidacy would give a likely Biden victory to Trump is beset with multiple uncertainties.

We are past the point where we should allow fear of the unknown to dominate fear of the known. The known is that one party offers a candidate whose capacities are trending downwards, backstopped by a running mate who inspires little popular confidence. The other party offers a candidate with no commitment to anything or anyone but himself. Such a choice is unworthy of our country. Run, Joe or Kyrsten or Larry, run!