Capitol Rioter Sentenced to Six Years

“I occupied space … I went to a rally. That’s what I did,” said Markus Maly in court on Friday before being sentenced to six years in prison for attacking police as he stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Maly, who has been jailed since a federal jury convicted him in December, asked U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta for a lenient sentence – house arrest rather than incarceration. “My kids need me at home,” Maly said, fighting back tears. Judge Mehta did not grant his request, but the six-year sentence Maly received is much lower than the punishment prosecutors sought. The Justice Department had recommended 15 years and eight months.

Over 500 rioters have been sentenced thus far for crimes committed on Jan. 6, with more than half getting terms of imprisonment. Most of the defendants, however, are sentenced to less than a month in prison. Maly, who sprayed the face of a police officer with a chemical – likely pepper spray – as he approached the Capitol, did not get off as easily. Not helping Maly’s case was the fact that he had told his wife and the jury that convicted him that he had “fun” the day of the insurrection.

As the trial began, a handful of reporters and four of Maly’s friends were joined in the gallery by a group of over thirty college students eager to watch the proceedings. Maly turned and smiled at the young people who had come to witness his sentencing.

The prosecution’s argument was brief, casting Maly, 49, as a “lifelong criminal” with 33 prior convictions on his record. Two of those convictions were from battery of law enforcement officers, and others involved domestic abuse. However, Judge Mehta noted that most of his prior crimes date back to his 20s.

The prosecution further argued that Maly was proud of his actions.

Maly took the bus from Fincastle, Virginia, to Washington, D.C., to attend Trump’s rally on the morning of Jan. 6. At one point later that day, Maly entered a tunnel at the Capitol to join a coordinated “heave ho” push against police. He is seen leaving the tunnel with a stolen riot shield as a “trophy.” He attacked at least one police officer with chemicals and was seen on camera handing a can of pepper spray to a fellow rioter. Prosecutors reminded the court that Maly later referred to his actions as “fun” and “awesome” on social media and during his trial.

The defense argued that Maly had largely turned his life around and that his actions could only be understood in the context of American culture and history. In a country that was established through violence and rebellion, it is understandable why some citizens would see their actions on Jan. 6 as patriotic, the defense argued.

Defense attorney Benjamin Schiffelbein said Maly was legitimately convinced that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. “He fervently believed that he was protesting in the name of liberty and freedom. His motives, however (factually) wrong they may have been, were based in values this country celebrates,” Schiffelbein wrote in a court filing.

After hearing both sides, Judge Mehta called for a short recess before the sentencing. During the recess, the students filed out of the courtroom, moving to the next educational experience on the schedule. Maly’s friends gathered together. I asked if any of them were family members. “We’re part of the J6 family,” one woman said adamantly, explaining that they rally around anyone facing charges for crimes committed at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The judge reentered the courtroom and we took our seats. He said he sympathized with Maly’s turbulent past. But he said Maly’s crime was about much more than “occupying space” or choosing to attend the rally. “You assaulted a police officer,” the judge said. Clearly angered by this statement, the J6 family shot glances at each other.

Addressing the almost empty courtroom in a casual tone, the judge gave Maly six years and wished him well. Court was adjourned.

For a moment, Maly looked defeated. But he composed himself as he shook hands with his lawyer and then turned to smile and wave at his fellow J6 family members. U.S. marshals escorted him out. As a self-described “political prisoner,” Maly seemed further convinced of his identity as a political pawn and martyr.