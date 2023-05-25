Church Leader, Conservatives Lament Child-Bearing Decline

When Mormon leader Dallin Oaks addressed young members of his faith last Sunday, he expressed a deep concern: Young Mormons are assimilating U.S. trends by postponing marriage and having fewer children than in generations past.

Oaks, the first counselor in the faith's governing First Presidency and the next in line to lead the church, said in a worldwide devotional broadcast for young members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that societal trends are weakening the family as an institution, citing a poll by the Wall Street Journal that found the importance adults place on having children has dropped in the last 25 years from 66% to 33%. He also presented figures showing that the average age of first marriages among Mormon men has risen from 23.1 in 1970 to 28.5 in 2015. Women followed a similar trajectory.

Oaks is not the only conservative religionist concerned about a younger generation getting married later and procreating less. On Wednesday the Heritage Foundation hosted an event titled “The Future of Marriage and Family in the West,” in which panelists argued that although some people celebrate declining birth rates in the U.S. and abroad because of reduced carbon footprints and related issues, marriage and childbearing are both godly pursuits.

Delano Squires, a research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, said that “marriage is moving from covenant to contract” as spouses selfishly ask, “How will marriage benefit me?” He lamented that “sex is no longer about procreation but recreation, while babies are seen as a mere ‘consequence’ of sex.” Squires also argued that issues of gender identity are hurting family values. He earned chuckles and applause from his audience when he said that although “second-wave feminists would have said we went from patriarchy to matriarchy, we’ve now reached an era of ‘theytriarchy.’”

A special guest at the conference, Hungarian ambassador to the U.S. Szabolcs Takács, spoke of “protecting children from harmful ideologies.” Takács, who is proud to represent the Hungarian people, “some of the last conservatives in Europe,” said, “Sexual education of children is the exclusive right of parents. … We want to protect our children from LGBTQ propaganda.”

The Hungarian government also wants its people to have large families. To incentivize citizens to have more children, the government instituted a program in which women who have at least four children do not pay taxes, Takács said. “We are trying to give incentives to people instead of regulating.” But incentivizing can be extremely difficult. Even an authoritarian regime like China – which brutally regulated population growth for decades by enforcing its one-child policy – is finding it difficult to convince couples to procreate more as the Chinese workforce dwindles.

Regardless of incentives, young Americans – who are much more comfortable than their parents with the idea of gay rights, for instance – don’t seem likely to revert back to the traditional customs and values of former generations. Birth rates will likely continue to decline in the U.S., especially as so many young people walk away from organized religion. Non-religious people are less likely to have multiple children. But even religious people, as Oaks is well aware, will likely have smaller families in coming years.

Nevertheless, Oaks will continue to ask young people in and out of his church to get married and have children, a responsibility he believes is fundamental to human fulfillment.