A Fiscal Way Forward

Public concern regarding federal spending, debt levels, and the debt ceiling has increased in recent months. In addition, public confidence in the federal government is at or near all-time lows. While the challenges to achieving fiscal sustainability and restoring public confidence are great, adopting the following three-pronged approach to our nation’s growing fiscal challenge can help to achieve both.

Stop the Bleeding

The federal government has become addicted to spending, deficits, and debt. For example, the debt ceiling has tripled since 2008, and yet it needs to be increased again. More importantly, federal debt/GDP has doubled since then and is still rising.

We need to stop the bleeding associated with excessive federal spending. The best way to start is to focus on the FY 2024 budget and appropriations processes.

Returning to regular order in connection with the budget and appropriations processes is essential. The FY 2023 bloated, earmark-filled omnibus approach should not be allowed to occur again. Congress also needs to reduce the spending baseline for the FY 2024 budget as a first step to reduce projected spending.

There are several ways to reduce the base budget and projected deficits for FY 2024. First, end the emergency! This means discontinuing all temporary spending (e.g., state grants), expansions/subsidies (e.g., Medicaid), and suspensions (e.g., student loans) associated with COVID.

In addition to the above, Congress should eliminate all one-time spending items from the base (e.g., Ukraine, disasters), ban earmarks, recover unused COVID funds, and aggressively pursue the huge amounts of fraud associated with COVID spending programs both civilly and criminally.

Eliminating Ukraine and disaster funding from the base does not mean that we should not consider such funding in the future. However, it should be addressed separately, though regular order and a supplemental appropriations bill. In addition, the U.S. should not continue to bear a disproportionate share of Ukraine’s burdens since it is a much greater security issue for Europe.

Pursuing the above items will amount to at least a $200 billion reduction in the FY 2024 baseline and deficit. That is a good start, but much more needs to be done to restore fiscal sanity and sustainability.

Stabilize the Patient

We must take steps to reduce the growing gap between projected spending and revenue. Closing the gap will require reforming social insurance and other mandatory spending programs, reprioritizing and reducing projected discretionary spending, including defense, and engaging in comprehensive and pro-growth tax reform that will generate more revenues as a percentage of GDP. Achieving these reforms will require a major public education and engagement effort by credible and non-conflicted individuals to pave the way for tough choices by elected officials. It will also require a special process that will set the table for Congress to make those tough choices to stabilize future debt/GDP at reasonable and sustainable levels.

Needed reforms will not occur through the normal legislative process. The fiscal gap is too great, and the related choices are too difficult. In addition, there has been a lot of disinformation and misinformation regarding a number of major fiscal issues. For example, absent needed reforms, Social Security benefits will be cut by 22-25% no later than 2035 once the related combined trust funds are depleted. In addition, Medicare hospital payments will need to be cut by 10-15% starting no later than 2028 when the related trust fund is depleted. As a member of the Defense Business Board, I know that future defense spending can be cut without compromising our national security. Furthermore, many of our over $1 trillion in current tax preferences/expenditures also need to be reconsidered and reduced.

Given the above, we should establish a Fiscal Sustainability Commission that learns lessons from the past Simpson/Bowles Commission. Specifically, it needs to be a statutory commission to ensure that both the Congress and president buy in to the process up front and provide adequate financing. It needs to actively engage the American people and key interest groups with the facts, the truth, and the tough choices we face, while soliciting their views. This should include in-person events, online events, as well as social and traditional media activities. After these citizen education, engagement, and solicitation activities, the commission should prepare a package of spending, tax, and other recommendations that will stabilize debt/GDP at a stated level by a specified future date, and will be guaranteed a vote in Congress. Creating such a statutory Fiscal Sustainability Commission would be an appropriate condition for any increase in the debt ceiling.

Cure the Disease

The debt ceiling and other statutory spending controls (e.g., PAYGO, spending caps, rescissions) have failed. As a result, the only way to ensure sustainable success is to adopt a federal fiscal responsibility constitutional amendment designed to constrain debt/GDP to a reasonable and sustainable level. Other countries have successfully adopted this approach, including Switzerland and Sweden. In addition, the eurozone countries have focused on debt/GDP levels rather than annual deficits and aggregate debt levels.

There are two ways to achieve a constitutional amendment under Article V. Two-thirds of the House and Senate can pass a proposed amendment. Alternatively, if two-thirds of the states file applications for a Convention of States to propose amendments, then the Congress shall call a convention. Shockingly, recent research has discovered that thirty-nine states had filed such an amendment in 1979 and yet Congress failed to act! Under both approaches, three-quarters of the states would have to ratify any proposed amendment.

Concurrent resolutions will be introduced in this Congress to draw attention to this matter. If Congress fails to act, it is only a matter of time before one or more states file a mandamus case to compel action, which would have to be decided by the Supreme Court.

It is time to learn from history and others and take steps to create a better future. The above three-pronged approach outlines one way forward. Others can be considered as well, but doing nothing should no longer be an option if we want our collective future to be better than our past.