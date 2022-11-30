Throwing Down-Ballot Candidates Under the Bus

Imagine that you are a Democrat campaigning for a statewide office in Texas, where one in six jobs is tied to the oil and gas industry. Then imagine that two days ahead of your election, the Democratic president of the United States promises at a campaign rally in New York there will be no more drilling for oil and gas.

Or imagine that you are running for a local office in Harris County, Texas, as a Republican, where a Democrat has an 8-10 point natural advantage. Then imagine that the Republican governor and legislature pass an abortion ban that does not contain an exception for rape and incest, a position opposed by about 90% of Harris County residents.

Welcome to the world of being thrown under the bus as a down-ballot candidate. There was a time when party leaders at the state and national levels cared about winning down-ballot races as part of building their party, but those days are long gone.

That is because the only elections that matter to most elected officials are primaries, which increasingly have become ideological purity tests. If a gubernatorial candidate must do something to satisfy the primary base but that damages down-ballot candidates in swing districts, so be it. It is just another example of how the toxic stew of extreme gerrymandering and the primary system have poisoned the historic two-party system in America.

Prior to about 1990, we really had a four-party system, because both parties had conservative- and progressive-leaning wings. To be sure, these wings were minorities within their respective parties. Nonetheless, having essentially four different “parties” allowed for deal-making across the aisle. For example, the civil rights legislation of the 1960s was passed by progressive Democrats and Republicans, largely over the objection of each party’s conservative wings.

But since 1990, the minority wings of both parties have been virtually eliminated. Following is a chart from Lee Drutman’s book “ Breaking the Two-Party Doom Loop ” (based on data collected by voteview.com, a research project led by UCLA), which shows the demise of the minority wings of the two parties in the U.S. House of Representatives. I suspect that a chart of most state legislatures would look similar over the same period.

With the complete ideological sorting of the two parties, down-ballot candidates who attempt to navigate more moderate policies to appeal to local voters become sacrificial lambs to ideological purity. Candidates from both parties cynically use the positions of their opponents’ national and state parties’ platforms to paint them as ideological extremists, even though those issues frequently have nothing to do with the office for which they are running.

In the process, critically important state and local issues go largely unaddressed in campaigns. In Texas, for example, the failure of Texas Republicans to address the glaring problems with the Texas electrical grid, resulting in the worst blackout in decades, was barely discussed in the statewide elections. Instead, Democrats running in Texas were constantly attempting to explain and/or distance themselves from the Biden administration’s energy and border policies.

At some point, Democrats in places like Texas and Florida, and Republicans in California, are going to have to accept that their parties’ platforms are simply not viable in their states. Instead, they need to find an alternative means to attempt to affect policy in their states and local jurisdictions.