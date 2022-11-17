Republicans Blame Trump – What About Abortion?

Donald Trump has, in one week, gone from “most important Republican” to a skunk at the Grand Old Party. His announcement Tuesday that he is running for president again in 2024 was met with blunt rejection from many of the same people who stood by him when he tried to steal an election. He’s an easy punching bag, no doubt, but the former president didn’t block a red Republican wave – abortion did.

Sure, some of Trump’s chosen candidates lost in the most critical battlegrounds. Herschel Walker still could lose in Georgia. And they were terrible recruits, Walker included. In addition, those Republican nominees who heartily embraced the Big Lie were rejected by cross-party coalitions in all the key swing states. There was certainly some repudiation of Trump and his damage to democracy from the electorate.

Moreover, while the issue of abortion will not permanently save Democrats – and Republicans should most definitely not nominate Trump for president again – those are different matters, and separate columns for another day.

The 2022 midterms became a black swan election on June 24 when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and as a result, voters ages 18-29 chose Democrats by 28 points in a year they otherwise may not have even come to the polls. Within hours of the initial returns on Nov. 8, John Della Volpe, director of polling at the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics, tweeted that Gen Z had done their job. “One thing I know already. If not for voters under 30 … tonight WOULD have been a Red Wave.” Della Volpe cited CNN exit polls that showed Republicans won voters ages 65 and over by 13 points, and voters ages 45-64 by 11 points. Democrats won voters ages 30-44 by two points and voters ages 18-29 by 28 points. Republicans basically won everyone but the young.

Even those fighting against abortion rights saw the power in the data last week. A Wisconsin Right To Life spokesperson, Gracie Skogman, admitted to Politico, “We had a historic amount of young people turn out to vote, and abortion was a driving factor for those young people. Unfortunately, for the pro-life movement, they don’t share our position on life.”

Across all ages, abortion was the second most important issue to voters at 27%, behind inflation at 31%, according to national exit polling by Edison Research. In the Edison polling, and AP Votecast exit polls, 60% of respondents opposed the Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs.

Research from Tufts University showed that new voter registration among voters under the age of 25 was higher than in 2018, despite the fact that youth turnout dropped this year to 27% from its record high of 31% four years ago. More women registered to vote in critical swing states after the June 24 ruling than during the same periods in 2020 or 2018, according to TargetSmart’s Tom Bonior.

And while popular GOP candidates running in red states with strict abortion bans won reelection handily – supported by many Dobbs opponents – on the entirety of their records, Roe voters blunted Republicans in critical swing states.

Abortion was the number one issue in Michigan and Pennsylvania, topping economic concerns. An abortion ballot measure in Michigan helped flip both the state House and Senate for Democrats. Both chambers in Minnesota are now in Democratic hands as well. Other ballot referendums, restricting abortion, were defeated in the Republican states of Kentucky and Montana. Pro-choice voters have outnumbered pro-life voters in every one of these ballot referendum votes, with enough Republicans joining Democrats and independents who voted in favor of protecting legal abortion.

And there was a youth vote wave in Arizona. Della Volpe noted that while Blake Masters won voters ages 45 and older, Sen. Mark Kelly won voters ages 18-29 by 56% and voters ages 30-44 by 19%.

Not only have legal abortion rights become more popular since the Supreme Court’s decision in June, but today’s younger voters are more supportive of abortion rights than previous generations. And keeping abortion legal is also now more popular among Republicans. The percentage of Republicans who support bans without exceptions fell from 23% to 11% in the last two years, according to the Public Religion Research Institute’s American Values Survey poll from last month, and among all voters that number is 8%.

Trump sensed all this months ago, despite his pledge to nominate judges to the Supreme Court who seemed most likely to reverse Roe v. Wade – a promise pivotal to his 2016 election. Maggie Haberman reported in the New York Times in June that Trump was telling allies the end of Roe would be “bad for Republicans.”

But now that Trump has become the first contestant to jump into the GOP 2024 primary, it’s not at all clear he will move to embrace some exceptions to abortion bans even though he views the new status quo as politically dangerous. Mike Pence, his former vice president, is likely to enter the race and has voiced support for a national ban. And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose state bans abortion after 15 weeks with one exception for the life of the mother, has indicated he is likely to support new restrictions the Republican legislature is seeking in Florida. Bryan Grimm, a DeSantis spokesman, was quoted last week saying, “We look forward to working with the Legislature to further advance protection of innocent life.”

So as Democrats work to get abortion-related proposals on the ballot in several key states like Arizona, Ohio, and Florida two years from now, Republicans are quiet on the issue they know hurt them this year and likely will again in 2024. One elected Republican willing to admit it lost his seat last week. Rep. Steve Chabot told the Wall Street Journal that Democrats “were beating me over the head on abortion. That’s the thing that beat me.”