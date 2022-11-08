The Democratic Party Is Losing the Catholic Vote

Both long-time and prospective Catholic voters for the Democratic party are slowly but surely being alienated by radical party officials who continuously misrepresent them on issues essential to their deeply held beliefs and convictions.

When Catholics claimed the presidency for the first time under Democratic President John F. Kennedy, there were a record 108 Catholics in Congress, but never have a majority of Catholics serving in Congress been conservative or Republican. That is about to change this Election Day. Thanks to the Left’s deeply anti-Catholic policies, the Catholic vote is set to complete its historical realignment to the Republican coalition this year.

Anti-Catholic bias has long tainted the American landscape. In fact, the first U.S. Congress in 1789 included only one Catholic – Sen. Charles Carroll from Maryland. The 1850s brought a new wave of anti-Catholic sentiment from the “Know-Nothing” Party, but through successive waves of immigration and against nativist odds, the Catholic faith gained prevalence. In 1850, Catholics represented only 5% of the nation’s population, but by 1906 Catholics constituted 17% of the country and comprised its single largest religious denomination.

In modern America, however, Catholics face new threats from the Democratic Party and have every reason to be outraged. In recent months, the Biden Administration has quietly stood by as leftists committed over 100 violent attacks upon faith-based pregnancy resource centers and pro-life organizations. And since May of 2020, more than 225 Catholic churches have been firebombed, smashed, ransacked, or vandalized. Meanwhile, the Left continues to impose Critical Race Theory, radical transgenderism, and other “woke” views on children in public and Catholic schools alike, something Catholic parents recognize as antithetical to Christian values and teachings on love for neighbor and family.

It’s no wonder Catholics are exiting the Democratic Party in droves, or refusing to support it in the first place. Across six key swing states, Catholic voters overwhelmingly support restrictions on abortion, in direct opposition to Democrat candidates who oppose any restrictions on the procedure, including their support for abortion until birth. In Pennsylvania, for example, 81% of likely Catholic voters support at least some abortion restrictions. Most Catholics in these states also agree that elected officials should decide the impact of Roe v. Wade’s reversal through ballot initiatives – not partisan judges.

Meanwhile, in the battleground states of Arizona and Nevada, Catholics voice strong disapproval of our nation’s second Democratic Catholic president. In Arizona, polling shows that 58% of Catholics disapprove of President Biden while 63% of Nevada Catholics disapprove of him, in large part because of his mishandling of the economy. More significantly, polling reveals that 44% of Hispanic Catholic voters who voted for Biden in 2020 now plan to vote Republican this fall. This data spells doom for Democratic candidates in the midterm elections and beyond.

Indeed, the sway toward conservatism among Catholic voters will be reflected in Congress after midterms have come and gone. If Republican Senate candidates J.D. Vance, Blake Masters, and Adam Laxalt win their respective races, Republican Catholics will make up half of the Catholic representation in the Senate for the first time in American history. It is also likely that Republican Catholics in the U.S. House will easily exceed House Catholic Democrats. That would be a far cry from the religious breakdown in 1961 when a mere 15 of the 108 Catholics in Congress were Republicans.

With empty appeals based on leftist “social justice” claims, Democrats have tried and failed to retain the Catholic vote for years to no avail. And now, because of their anti-Catholic and “woke” policies, they are set to lose even more support should Catholics vote according to their convictions.