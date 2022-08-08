Democrats Finally Learn How To Beat Expectations

It’s hard to be a Democratic politician. As a member of the party that believes in government solutions, to win elections you usually have to run on big policy ideas that would solve tough problems. But since legislation often involves compromise, and even the best legislation rarely solves problems quickly, Democrats are chronically vulnerable to overselling and underdelivering. Legislative victories often don’t get victory laps, as some parts of the Democratic coalition invariably grouse about what got left out or watered down. Sometimes, Democrats can’t even pass their highest priority agenda items. With demoralization common after two frustrating years in power, first-term Democratic presidents risk devastating midterm elections.

Barack Obama, in his second year, signed legislation revamping our health care and financial regulation systems. Both achievements were quickly attacked by voices on the left as insufficient – health care for lacking a public health insurance option, financial regulation for failing to break up big banks.

Bill Clinton outright belly-flopped on his top priority of universal health care coverage, passing nothing before his first midterm, despite using his bully pulpit to the fullest extent.

Jimmy Carter, in October of 1978, saw his package of energy bills, after being severely scaled back, limp to the finish line. As the Washington Post reported at the time, “In any other year the final version of the energy bill would have been considered a major achievement. But since Carter asked for so much Congress wasn't ready to accept, the emphasis has been on what was killed.” (Unlike Obama and Clinton, Carter did not lose control of the House in his midterm. Still, discontent from the left over a host of issues prompted Sen. Ted Kennedy to announce in November 1979 he would challenge Carter for the nomination, greatly eroding party unity.)

Will Joe Biden suffer a similar fate after the climate, health care, and tax reform package titled the Inflation Reduction Act reaches his desk?

In the initial hours after Senate passage of what is most certainly a compromise bill, far less than what progressives hoped could be done through the filibuster-proof reconciliation process, early indicators suggest the bill is going to bring Democrats together, not pull them apart.

For example, the Congressional Progressive Caucus opted against nitpicking, releasing a statement emphasizing the positives in the compromise and downplaying the negative: “While we are heartbroken to see several essential pieces on the care economy, housing, and immigration left on the cutting room floor,” the statement said, “we know that the Inflation Reduction Act takes real steps forward on key progressive priorities.”

As the bill moved to a final vote, even the left-wing environmentalist Sunrise Movement took a pragmatic view, posting on Twitter about the climate provisions: “The Inflation Reduction Act is not the Green New Deal. It should be bigger … But time is running out for Dems to take action. If they don’t pass it now, it may be years before they get another chance.”

What explains this gentle treatment the establishment Democrats are getting from their left flank?

One reason is that while the Biden administration began with sky-high expectations of what it could accomplish with the barest of congressional margins through the filibuster-proof reconciliation process, the protracted, halting negotiations with Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Simena crashed expectations back to earth.

When Manchin shivved the House-passed $1.8 trillion Build Back Better bill back in December (cut back from an initial price tag of $3.5 trillion), many Democrats assumed Manchin was too close to the fossil fuel industry to allow any climate-related bill to pass. And when Manchin resurrected negotiations with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, only to ice them last month in the face of high inflation numbers, most Democrats deduced that all was lost. In one year’s time, expectations had been recalibrated from $3.5 trillion to zero.

Perhaps Democrats needed that harsh reality check. Last year, if rank-and-file Democrats were faced with a bill, shrunken from $3.5 trillion in spending down to about $430 billion, and with measures designed to increase fossil fuel production, they would have likely exploded in rage. But once they presumed that they were going to get nothing, Democrats rejoiced upon securing an agreement with Manchin, whatever fossil fuel pills they would have to swallow. And when Sinema bent over backwards to make changes benefiting the private equity industry, progressives were grinding their teeth. But by and large, they have not been trashing the compromises necessary to get the bill through the Senate sausage grinder.

The bill’s enactment won’t automatically turn around Biden’s low approval rating, as the measures in the bill won’t be felt instantaneously. But to win an election requires both base motivation and swing voter appeal. Too often, the Democratic Party’s base voters are unwilling to be vocal cheerleaders of a president and his inevitable compromises. This time, Democrats were so terrified of getting squat from Manchin and Sinema, the compromises didn’t seem so bad.

With inflation still running hot, there’s no guarantee Democrats will be able to impress swing voters come November and defy midterm expectations. But for once, Democrats beat low expectations instead of failing to meet expectations. That should at least keep the Democratic base motivated, and keep midterm hopes alive.