DCCC Games Put Party Over Principle

As a new mother of two boys under three, I often think about what kind of men they will grow up to be. It is never lost on me what a great privilege and immense responsibility it is to instill in my sons a set of values that will guide them into adulthood. Nor does it escape me that what’s just as crucial is my role in shaping the world they will grow up in.

I founded a bipartisan political organization seven years ago with that world in mind. My vision was to empower a new generation of principled leaders who embodied the values so sorely missing from our politics: courage, integrity, and empathy.

In recent weeks, I’ve watched with disgust as officials on both sides of the aisle have again put politics over people. Since even before the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Democrats have warned Americans about the unprecedented threat facing our democracy. Party officials have made nightly appearances on cable news and sent countless fundraising emails about our existential fight. Their message was that democracy was fragile and that now, more than ever, is a time for unity over partisanship, a time to put country over party.

So when the news broke of the DCCC spending significant capital to support and encourage Peter Meijer’s election-denying opponent in the primary, I was shocked. Not only is this strategy – to spend money supporting fringe, extreme candidates who don’t believe in democracy – an incredibly dangerous gambit, but it’s the same strand of short-sighted political opportunism that has led to the very erosion of democracy, here and around the globe.

In propping up anti-democracy extremists, Democrats are sending the message that no matter how principled or courageous the stand you take, it will never be enough as long as you have an R next to your name. What incentives are there for the Pete Meijers and Liz Cheneys of the world to buck their party on principle, if their presumable allies in the fight for democracy use those stands against them?

What’s most ominous for America is how many of our political leaders have increasingly played into the hands of adversaries who want to see our experiment in self-government fail. That experiment, after all, demands serious leaders who not only appreciate the fragility of our democracy, but who respect it enough to act as its most watchful stewards.

Instead, party leaders continue to exploit divisions, capitalize on polarization, and mire us in dysfunction that continues to undermine the public trust and weaken our standing in the world.

This is, of course, a cynical and self-serving approach to public service. Politics is no longer the means to an end but rather becomes an end unto itself – seeking power for power’s sake. Play to the most extreme corners of your political base and you can win divisive elections. The difficult work of actually governing is almost irrelevant.

Somehow, we’ve grown content with this new status quo; we’ve been conditioned to accept that this is just what political leadership is: a zero-sum blood sport. And in a zero-sum blood sport, combatants don’t think about whether or not their actions move us closer to liberty or justice. It’s unimportant whether what they say or do aligns with our founding principles because what matters is total victory, today, by any means necessary.

Servant leadership, in contrast, takes a long view of history. It recognizes that our decisions have implications beyond our borders and far beyond the here and now. It recognizes that public service is a calling bigger than any one person, one party, or one election cycle.

In his first term in Congress, Peter Meijer has been the embodiment of servant leadership. He’s taken the long view of what’s at stake for his country, even if it cost him his political career. Now, thanks in part to the Democrats shameless and short-sighted political games, it did.