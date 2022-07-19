Houston, We Have an Energy Problem

President Biden’s return from Saudi Arabia with a nearly empty gas can underscores what we already knew: This administration’s energy policy is not only flailing, but incoherent. The president’s genuflection in Jeddah would have been humiliating even if it had been successful. He felt compelled to visit the very regime he called a “pariah,” to fist bump the man our intelligence agencies say ordered the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, to plead with the kingdom for more oil production.

All Biden got was a small increase. He’s had no luck at all acquiring more from America’s enemies, Venezuela and Iran. He’s trying hard for a very good reason. With American production deliberately stifled and Russian production sanctioned, energy supplies are tight worldwide and prices have soared on his watch.

Consumers are furious about gas prices, which they see advertised on every street corner. They not only pay them at the pump, they pay them indirectly in stores and supermarkets since most products are driven there by gas-guzzling trucks. Consumers’ anger would be lessened if their wages had kept pace with prices, but they haven’t. Incomes have risen less than overall inflation and far less than energy prices. The recent decrease in gasoline prices is only a mild respite. They are still much higher than they were when Biden took office. The president variously blames the rise on Vladimir Putin, gas station owners, or oil companies – whatever comes to mind, whatever is polling best. Voters aren’t buying it. They know Russia deserves some of the blame, but they know, too, that prices had risen significantly before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Americans also remember what the administration wishes they would forget: This administration sought higher energy prices from the outset, hoping to encourage the switch to alternative energy, especially electric cars. The Democrats’ problem is that once Putin invaded, prices rose well beyond what voters could tolerate. Biden’s dilemma is how to cope with these new circumstances. It’s not going well.

Telling middle class voters that now is the time to switch to electric cars is tone deaf. Electric vehicles are still far more expensive than their gas-fueled counterparts and still lack the driving range consumers demand. When prominent Democrats, like Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, publicly brag about driving their new electric cars past gas stations, they are sabotaging their own cause.

This push for EVs and renewables, however desirable in the long run, sounds snobbish and clueless when consumers face tight budgets. It also underscores how the modern Democratic Party has changed. It has moved away from its foundation in the working class and toward higher-income, higher-education voters (and donors), who are most worried by race and gender issues and climate change. These elites have barely-disguised disdain for their fellow Americans who work with their hands and drive V8 pickups. This cultural divide, reflected in both environmental politics and Trump’s popularity with low-income voters, is one of the deepest and nastiest in modern American politics.

When policies fail, as Biden’s have on so many issues, smart politicians adapt. But Biden’s policies are as stiff as his gait, as awkward as his confused answers to reporters’ questions. He hasn’t altered a single major policy – not on energy, the open border, reckless government spending, anything – and he hasn’t fired a single adviser.

Why hasn’t Biden changed his energy policies, despite the obvious troubles? Because he would rather not face the wrath of green energy advocates in his party. He knows that if he changes course, he wouldn’t just be confronting a few activists. He would have to confront most of his party, which is deeply committed to renewable energy and willing to pay a high price, politically and economically, for the transition.

Voters shouldn’t be surprised at Biden’s stringent environmental policies. He promised them as a candidate, and he is delivering them as president. He began on his first day in office, when he canceled the Keystone Pipeline. The cancellation was more than virtue signaling. It was a portent of policies to come – policies that have stymied fossil fuel production, refining, and distribution. What was unexpected was the price shock that followed the Ukraine invasion.

Biden’s advisers don’t seem surprised, and they hardly seem concerned. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is still talking about phasing out fossil fuels in five to 10 years. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg just stressed the need to switch to electric vehicles. Biden climate adviser Gina McCarthy is so committed to EVs and renewables that she recently told social media giants to censor any “negative messages” about them. To hell with free speech. To hell with the First Amendment. This issue is too important to debate. Her views must prevail.

If the Democratic base is so committed to renewables, so determined to choke off criticism, why is Biden begging foreign countries to produce more oil and gas? Because he and other elected Democrats are trying to thread a tiny needle. They want two things at once: as little damage as possible from high energy prices and as little pushback as possible from the party’s base in trying to reduce those prices.

In pursuing those contradictory goals, the administration sees two advantages in seeking foreign energy supplies. First, foreign supplies have a lower political profile here at home. They don’t face sit-ins and marches like new American pipelines and drilling projects. Second, if prices decline, it is faster and easier to limit imports than to reverse policies encouraging domestic production.

American energy producers understand that logic and the risks it poses. Their projects take years to pay off, and they won’t undertake them unless they are confident policies will be stable.

What policies do American energy producers want? What would they tell Biden if he dared travel to Houston?

More permits to drill

Freedom to explore offshore and on federal lands

The ability to transport the oil and gas they find

Easing of regulations that stifle the refining and shipping of petroleum products

Additional licenses to build facilities to liquefy natural gas and ship it to Europe, which faces severe shortages, now that Russian supplies have been curtailed

Far swifter, more predictable regulatory procedures

The Biden administration has tightened up on all of these and has no intention of changing direction. The administration’s dream list is a nightmare for America’s energy producers.

Voters feel the results in their wallets. They are none too happy and hold Democrats responsible. Although most Americans favor renewables, they want them at a price, and on a timetable, they can afford. They want a glide path to this sustainable future, not a crash landing. They certainly don’t want to be pushed too hard, and they don’t want a speedy transition when their incomes are falling. That’s the message they are sending pollsters now. That’s the message they are likely to send Democrats in November.