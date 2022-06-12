Will LA Voters Choose Competence Over Ideology?

The velocity of the political zephyr from California is increasing – from San Francisco’s recall of progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin to the mayor’s race in Los Angeles. Do these portend national political winds of change, or isolated progressive overreach?

Congresswoman Karen Bass opened as the presumptive frontrunner to be the next mayor of Los Angeles. She enjoyed positive name ID, a Congressional fundraising base, and the support of liberal special interest groups. She had the ideological voters.

Yet businessman Rick Caruso, bankrolled by his billionaire fortune, emerged with a narrow 42-37% “victory” in the June primary. The margin is not critical; the two now face off in a November 8 general election. He was the candidate for change and competence.

Caruso is best known for designing and constructing many of Southern California’s most popular shopping malls. He has public service bona fides from serving on USC’s Board of Trustees, the Los Angeles Coliseum Commission, and the city’s Police Commission.

In April, the prestigious UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs confirmed the level of public discontent with its annual Quality of Life Index. The survey of Los Angeles County residents measured attitudes on social and political issues. Its author is Zev Yaroslavsky, a legendary Los Angeles elected official in the city and county. Yaroslavsky summarized the findings: “What stands out is that people are unhappy … anxious, angry and … concerned.”

Why unhappy, anxious, angry, and concerned?

A political snapshot of Los Angeles reveals that none of its 15-member Los Angeles City Council are Republicans, Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by a 2-1 margin here, and Republican registered voters are but 13%. So how did a billionaire who only re-registered as a Democrat last year lead the field?

First – the fundraising. Caruso self-funded forty million dollars, outspending Bass 8-1, including her PAC funds.

Second – the message. Caruso had a straightforward, well-focused message: public safety, end corruption at City Hall, and build housing to combat our mind-numbing, soul-crushing homelessness. He had the credentials. He was endorsed by two former police chiefs; his career as a builder sparked hope that he could succeed; and the outsider typically benefits from political corruption. Three current or former city councilmembers have been indicted on federal charges in the last two years. One served prison time; the other two are awaiting trial.

Third – the candidate. Caruso’s philanthropy is well known, and his endorsements crossed racial, political, and occupational categories. Political endorsements are usually overrated, but Hollywood endorsements draw attention. Caruso’s campaign garnered Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk, Gwyneth Paltrow, George Lopez, and the ever-popular Snoop Dogg. Bass drew more than her share of traditional liberals: most unions, Democratic and progressive organizations, pro-choice groups, and the Los Angeles Times, the city’s dominant newspaper.

Personally, I’ll take Snoop Dogg over the United Teachers of Los Angeles.

The homeless occupy many of the Los Angeles freeway underpasses. Los Angeles’ cultural treasure, Union Station, the downtown train station first built in 1939, was the subject of a front-page story about how workers are terrified to enter restrooms to clean them due to threats from the homeless. Last year a woman was killed across the street at a bus stop.

In November 2016, Los Angeles City voters approved Proposition HHH with 77% of the vote. The proposition was a $1.2 billion bond issue to construct housing for the homeless at the cost of $350,000/unit. A city audit later confirmed the cost had ballooned to $580,000. Measure H, a Los Angeles County ballot measure passed in 2017, added a quarter-cent sales tax to support services to prevent homelessness. People ask: Where is the progress?

Anecdotally, I can walk one block south to stroll Ventura Boulevard, a commercially exciting collection of retail shops, or one block north into residential neighborhoods. Since my wife and I have witnessed too many homeless, screaming men without shirts, one without pants, we head north to the tree-lined residential enclave. Head north, hope and pray.

The November general election turnout always outpaces the primary, and two ballot measures could pop turnout – a recall of District Attorney George Gascon and at least two ballot measures to legalize sports wagering. If the Gascon recall is on the ballot, Republicans, moderate Democrats, and independents should spike in turnout.

Councilmember Kevin de León was the only Hispanic candidate in the race but never gained traction, finishing a distant third with 7% of the vote. De León is an uber-progressive; in 2018, he challenged Dianne Feinstein in the Democratic primary. His endorsement has limited impact if it goes to Bass, but Caruso could augment his coalition with de León. Note – the last Los Angeles Times poll showed Caruso leading among Latino men. Where will de León go in November? How about his voters?

Handicapping the general election is tricky. Bass “fits” Los Angeles in both temperament and ideology. She has a solid liberal legislative record, a pleasing personality, and top-notch communications skills. Caruso’s can-do spirit is also in keeping with the city’s ethos – if his story gets told. The Los Angeles Times never hesitates to avoid negative stories about its candidates or to rip into its opponents. The barrage started against Caruso in the primary: “If Rick Caruso becomes mayor, will L.A. be all dancing fountains and trolley rides?” Puff pieces on Bass included “How Karen Bass ascended in the House.”

I was the campaign manager for two successful Los Angeles City Council campaigns, directed a Los Angeles County ballot measure, and served on two Los Angeles government commissions. One candidate trailed in the primary by double-digits, yet we prevailed in the general. So what’s the early line for this November?

Bass will attempt to nationalize the campaign with abortion rights and progressive politics and flip the nominally nonpartisan race into a D vs. R election – notwithstanding Caruso’s newfound status as a registered Democrat. For his part, Caruso will focus on solutions to address the omnipresent homeless and reduce the brazen waves of crime plaguing Los Angeles.

The tipping point in crime occurs when it leaches into more affluent neighborhoods that have heretofore been relatively safe. An Airbnb guest in an upper-income area was robbed of $75,000 in cash and jewelry in a follow-home robbery. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of Rock Hall of Fame member Clarence Avant, was gunned down in her Beverly Hills home. The city of Beverly Hills has added more cameras on its streets and hired two security companies to supplement the local police force.

There is a stark difference between the two candidates on crime. Bass has a fuzzy approach, citing a need for an “investment in strategies.” Caruso wants to increase LAPD by 1,500 officers in his first term. His message: more cops on the street.

In 1993 a sea change in L.A.’s politics created the atmosphere for outsider candidate Richard Riordan to be elected mayor. After the 1992 Los Angeles riots and civil unrest, Riordan’s slogan, “tough enough to turn Los Angeles around,” was a harbinger for Caruso’s campaign slogan, “Can do,” or “Caruso can do.”

Caruso has painted Bass as a “more of the same politician.” Los Angeles would elect a “more of the same” progressive in any other year. This is not any other year.

In the next six months, Caruso's task is to bolster his outsider image, motivate his supporters to turn out a second time, and increase his support with Hispanic and younger voters. Bass’ goal is to maintain a sunny, public persona and rely on progressive interest groups to maximize their reach, while her PAC demonizes Caruso. Look for the Times to “uncover” links and hammer comparisons of Caruso to Trump.

Do Los Angeles voters want ideology or competence? Stay tuned.