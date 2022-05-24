The Urgent Need for a Private Infrastructure Bank

The enactment of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which received 19 Republican votes in the Senate, was an achievement of rare bipartisanship. But it is not enough. Massive financing is needed for U.S. infrastructure, going far beyond the IIJA – especially now, with a dire need for more pipelines and terminals to supply Europe with natural gas and with continuing bottlenecks in the U.S. supply chain.

The best way to fill this gap is by creating a new, private financial institution.

The IIJA is just a down payment. Look at the math. The headline figure is $1.2 trillion, but new spending in the bill totals only $550 billion, with the rest already committed from previous legislation. The American Society of Civil Engineers estimates that the shortfall in the nation’s total needs for surface-transportation infrastructure alone amount to $1.2 trillion through 2029. And even making that investment would bring U.S. infrastructure up to a grade of only “B” – good, but far from exceptional.

How to fill the gap and bring the nation up to “A”? The answer is a private infrastructure bank that could raise investment dollars and put them to work on the most effective projects throughout the United States. Legislation to create such a bank was introduced in the last Congress, and a similar bill, establishing a Federal Infrastructure Bank, is expected soon.

An FIB would require a congressional charter but no government funding or loan guarantees. It would be modeled on the successful Federal Home Loan Bank System, a wholesale lender that has operated free of the political influence that had such a negative impact on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Like the FHLB, the FIB will sell bonds to institutions such as pension funds and endowments. Demand is strong, and it is likely that at least $1 trillion can be raised in the next eight to 10 years. “Trillions of dollars of private capital are both ready and willing to be deployed for high-quality infrastructure projects that generate revenue streams,” says Terrence Keeley, a top official at BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager.

Moreover, federal money is both limited in scope and slow to be released. State and local governments must not only provide significant portions of the funding themselves but also must wait (usually for years) to be reimbursed by Washington for most of their spending. When one of us departed his post at the Department of Transportation, over $150 billion in infrastructure funds were still being processed.

The FIB’s funding – like that of any private financial institution serving the needs of investors and borrowers, public and private – would be flexible and efficient, which will put more projects and people to work sooner. An FIB would devote a sizable proportion of its funds to rural projects and work with state infrastructure banks.

One of us served as executive director of the California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank (IBank), whose bonds are rated AAA. IBank, which has completed $43 billion in financings since 1994, could be a major beneficiary of the FIB, which can act as a wholesale lender to state I-banks, most of which are dormant due to lack of funds.

The need is especially great today. It will take years to disburse the IIJA’s funds. Meanwhile, supply chains are constrained by failing infrastructure, which causes higher prices for America’s consumers.

In its new Blueprint 2025 Initiative, CG/LA Infrastructure, a leading authority on project development, listed ten recommendations for the year ahead. One is to “establish a national infrastructure bank . . . that is privately owned, managed, and funded, similar to the Federal Home Loan Bank.”

The IIJA can’t do the job alone. To sustain expansive infrastructure funding and bring Americans the infrastructure they need and deserve, a private bank with federal oversight is the best solution.