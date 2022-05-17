Redrawn New York Map Sets Off Dem Scramble

A newly redrawn New York congressional map is dashing Democrats’ hopes for gaining a competitive advantage in several seats across the state, making it easier for Republicans to win control of Congress this fall.

The new lines, drawn by a court-appointed special master after the one-sided gerrymander by state legislature didn’t pass muster with the courts, are far less favorable for Democrats than the earlier map and offer Republicans a chance to pick up several seats in the 2022 midterms.

For instance, the replacement map would pit two senior Democratic House members, Reps. Jerrold Nadler and Carolyn Maloney, against each other for the same Manhattan seat. Each currently chair a congressional committee and have served alongside one another for nearly 30 years. Nadler and Maloney both issued statements Monday saying they would run for reelection if the proposed lines are finalized.

Nadler took a shot at the process, however, arguing that the proposed lines “violate the [state] constitutional requirements of keeping communities of interest together and keeping the cores of existing districts largely intact.”

The map also writes several Democratic members out of their districts, including Hakeem Jeffries, the fifth-ranking House Democrat. New York state law allows members to run outside their district if they live in the state, but it still carves out some of Jeffries’ strongest neighborhood supporters.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who leads his party’s re-election efforts as chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said Monday that the new lines leave him little choice but to abandon his current seat and run in the 17th Congressional District, setting up a primary against progressive Rep. Mondaire Jones.

“While the process to draw these maps without the legislature is against the will of voters, if the newly announced maps are finalized, I will run in New York’s 17th Congressional district,” Maloney tweeted. “NY-17 includes my home and many of the Hudson Valley communities I currently represent.”

“Further, I believe I am the only sitting member who resides in NY17,” he added.

The most obvious winner in the redrawing process is Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, who was positioned to lose her race under the redrawn maps. But the new lines wipe out deep-blue Park Slope from her Staten Island-anchored district, making it far more winnable for a Republican.

In early April, a New York judge threw out the map produced by the Democratic-controlled legislature after an independent commission tasked with the job became deadlocked. The judge appointed Jonathan Cervas, a postdoctoral fellow at Carnegie Mellon University who also advised Pennsylvania lawmakers on drawing new maps this year. Cervas, working quickly, rearranged several traditionally blue districts across the state, shaking up the process and creating new headaches for Democratic candidates and incumbents with the primary now pushed back to August.

Democrats have complained that the judge didn’t allow them a chance to fix the map before being completely shut out of the process. Steuben County Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister will now review the submission and is expected to approve the maps by Friday. While several New York Democrats bitterly impugned the process, Republicans and outside political analysts said the new lines still largely favor Democrats in most areas of the state.

Nate Cohn, the New York Times chief political analyst, called the redrawn map “pretty close to the best-case outcome for Democrats, with just five Trump districts (v. four in the previously enacted map.) Many competitive Biden-tilting CDs, but all voted more for Biden than the nation as a whole.”

Dave Wasserman of the non-partisan Cook Report agreed.

“Were there worse outcomes for Dems in a special master map? Absolutely. Dems can take solace that this proposal doesn’t ‘strand’ many blue areas (i.e., putting Ithaca, Binghamton or Utica in deep red seats),” he tweeted.

Republicans said the map is slightly fairer but still favors Democrats even more than maps produced by liberal-leaning organizations, including Common Cause, a nonprofit advocating for less restrictive voting measures.

“According to [Cohn], this proposed remedial plan favors Democrats more than every map proposed to the court with two exceptions: the Democrats’ unconstitutional gerrymander and the [New York] legislative Democrats’ proposed remedial map,” said Adam Kincaid, president of the National Republican Redistricting Trust. “Even the map proposed by Common Cause had a smaller pro-Democrat partisan bias. This map is a step in the right direction but still unduly favors Democrats.”

The National Democratic Redistricting Committee declined to comment until the New York maps are finalized.