Work Is the Solution to America’s Economic Woes

Last July, President Biden assured us that inflation was temporary – just a normal part of the economic cycle. Then, inflation jumped to 5% … then 6% … then 7%. Nearly nine months later, with inflation at just under 9%, the transitory talking points have turned into a blame game for the left. And Americans are afraid for the future.

More than 80% of American voters say they are concerned about rising consumer prices. Two-thirds are at least somewhat or very concerned about how they will pay their monthly bills. Families are worried about whether there will be enough each month to pay rent, buy groceries, and fill the gas tank to drive to work.

Inflation and the labor shortage are serious problems for the American people and small businesses. But there’s a solution to America’s economic woes, and it is simple: work.

The solution to fix our inflation-plagued economy is to re-energize workforce participation. More people need to go to work because America works when Americans work.

This means ending pandemic-era welfare programs and welfare expansions that keep workers on the sidelines, collecting government benefits instead of getting a job. Congress and the Biden administration have gone to war against work the last two years, putting welfare work requirements in quarantine.

A quick glance at our fiscal situation shows the gravity of this problem and what happens when businesses are forced to compete against government benefits for workers. There are more than 11 million open jobs in America – a near-record number – yet the labor force participation rate is close to a 45-year low.

Where are those missing workers? On the sidelines.

Most Americans put the pandemic in the past long ago and went back to work, but the Biden administration has clung to pandemic welfare policy. Welfare work requirements are waived as long as the public health emergency is active. And they haven’t just paused work requirements. They have expanded every major welfare program, including Medicaid, unemployment, food stamps, and more.

The Biden administration’s solution is always more welfare, less work.

But there is a better way. Again and again, states that have embraced welfare work requirements have shown us that work requirements are successful. Requiring able-bodied adults to work, volunteer, or participate in job training as a condition of eligibility for welfare improves lives and economies.

Work requirements have proven to dramatically increase incomes and reduce dependency. After Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson enacted the food stamp work requirement in 2016, wages for able-bodied adults who left the program nearly doubled. The same happened in Missouri, where enrollees saw their wages jump an average of 70% within the first three months of leaving the program.

In Florida, self-sufficiency soared when work requirements were put in place. After then-Gov. Rick Scott reinstated work requirements in 2016, able-bodied Floridians left welfare for the workforce in droves. They found jobs in more than 1,000 different industries, and research showed that workers consistently moved out of entry-level jobs quickly and soon went into higher-wage jobs.

Moving from welfare to work provides much needed relief for taxpayers, too. Declining caseloads in Arkansas saved taxpayers an average of $28 million per year. Missouri saw food stamp expenditures fall from $105 million to $15 million within a year, just by requiring able-bodied recipients to work.

If the Biden administration really wants this “normal” inflation to be “transitory,” they should stop doing the exact opposite of encouraging work – expanding welfare.

Some Republican leaders in Congress want to use the same strategy states have used to get people off welfare and back to work. With record low labor force participation and so many jobs to fill, universal work requirements in welfare are the best way to get America back to work. This shouldn’t be a partisan issue. A majority of Americans of every political affiliation support work requirements for able-bodied adults on welfare. To recover from crippling inflation and the labor shortage, our economy needs more workers and less government spending. Work requirements will deliver both. It’s time we apply this proven solution to the broader American economy and watch it, and the American people, flourish.