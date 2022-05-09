Media’s Deference to ‘Preferred’ Pollsters Sends Wrong Message

Recently, I called on the Pennsylvania Press Club to publicly reveal its screening criteria for selecting and inviting speakers, and especially pollsters, to its monthly speaker’s series.

Founded in 1996, the club hosts monthly luncheons to give politicians and other thought leaders a statewide audience to discuss political issues on a platform with guaranteed TV coverage from many of the state’s leading TV affiliates. The speeches and accompanying Q & A sessions are also carried live on Pennsylvania Cable Network, a statewide public affairs programming channel. Although the club has a long history of nonpartisanship, that reputation took a hit with a February speaker’s event in which unruly attendees from a liberal group shouted down House Republican Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff.

The sanguine press coverage of this disruptive behavior – one leading Pennsylvania political writer approvingly called it a “civics class” – underscored the double standard conservatives face from the press. And in the case of the Pennsylvania Press Club in particular, and the media in general, this bias is predominantly problematic when it comes to its uneven treatment of the polling industry.

Last month’s speaker in the press club’s luncheon series was Berwood Yost, director of Franklin & Marshall College’s Center for Opinion Research. Its polling, widely cited in uncritical fashion by the media, has produced some of the most egregious data of any firm in the nation. Providing a megaphone to the school’s opinion research operation was a dubious choice that does a disservice to the public it seeks to inform. By way of background, in its last public poll before the 2016 presidential election, F&M’s Center for Opinion Research showed Hillary Clinton leading Donald Trump by a whopping 11 points in Pennsylvania – only days before Trump carried the state.

When the Pennsylvania Press Club announced its pick of Franklin & Marshall College to headline its April speaker series, we made an inquiry as to why they were chosen, what the criteria were for making these decisions, and how polling firms are evaluated. We were told by the club’s executive director, “John Baer [a former Philadelphia Daily News reporter] makes these decisions. Sorry.” This kind of backroom deal-making and lack of transparency helps explain why, in a recent national poll, we found that only 15% of Americans said they trusted the corporate news media to tell the truth. When polling firms with questionable records of accuracy are given kid-glove treatment and allowed to showcase their work without being called to account – thanks to their cozy relationships and friends in the media – the public understandably loses faith.

During the 2020 presidential election, we called on AAPOR (the American Association of Public Opinion Research) to crack down on suspiciously errant polls and investigate questionable ties between some academic pollsters and the same media who often sponsor these polls. But very little changed.

In October 2020, less than two weeks before Election Day, Washington Post/ABC News released their last state poll in battleground Wisconsin, purporting to show Joe Biden with a massive 17-point lead over President Trump. Anyone with a basic understanding of the Wisconsin electorate knows there was simply no reason to believe that either major party candidate could win Wisconsin by anywhere near this kind of margin. Wisconsin is a classic swing state that has become increasingly competitive. Biden ultimately carried the state by fewer than 21,000 votes out of more than 3.2 million cast – a margin of 0.63%. Neither the Washington Post nor ABC News has ever explained their grossly inaccurate polling, let alone apologized for it. Worse, they were rewarded with an A+ grade from one of the country’s leading polling prognosticators. Left in its wake is a dubious public that has little choice but to question what it sees and reads in polls, and who could blame them?

There are many examples of bad polling and questionable ties to media interests we could cite. Many pollsters take extraordinary precautions to ensure we adhere to the highest standards of ethics and practices. We care deeply about the accuracy of our polls, regardless of which political party it purports to benefit, and know our reputation as professionals and researchers is tied to it. It’s time others in both the media and our own profession do the same and clean up their acts.