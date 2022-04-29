Double-Edged Sword? Trump Ramps Up Role in Midterms

Donald Trump played heavily in political headlines this week, spurring more speculation about whether his involvement in this year’s midterm elections will help or hinder Republican efforts to regain control of the House and Senate.

The political world witnessed a rare moment of mercy from Trump, who gave GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy a pass, at least publicly, for getting caught on tape pledging to urge Trump to resign days after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, a spur-of-the-moment vow McCarthy never fulfilled. Even though Trump appeared willing to forgive and forget (at least for now), and House Republicans gave McCarthy a standing ovation when he addressed the incident with them Thursday, Tucker Carlson isn’t so sanguine about the episode.

“Unless conservatives get their act together right away, Kevin McCarthy or one of his highly liberal allies like [New York Rep.] Elise Stefanik is very likely to be Speaker of the House in January,” the provocative Fox News host told his audience Wednesday night. “That would mean we would have a Republican Congress led by a puppet of the Democratic Party.”

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, a close Trump ally, was equally unsparing. Tearing into McCarthy on Tucker’s show, he accused the Republican leader of protecting Rep. Liz Cheney even after she broke ranks and helped Democrats impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

“At the time, I was protecting President Trump from impeachment and Kevin McCarthy was protecting Liz Cheney from criticism,” Gaetz said. “And now she is owning them with their own words. And maybe Liz Cheney has done us a favor because now finally you don't have to be a lobbyist with a $5,000 check to know what Kevin McCarthy and [Minority Whip] Steve Scalise really think."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell so far has escaped such a harsh media glare over his post-Jan. 6 comments that became public this week, even though his remarks about Trump were far more hostile and condemning than McCarthy’s. In the immediate hours after the attack, McConnell told the New York Times that he was exhilarated that the riot, in his words, had “discredited” Trump.

“He put a gun to his head and pulled the trigger," McConnell added, according to a forthcoming book by the Times' Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns.

While McCarthy was dealing with the fallout of his exposed lie, social media platforms lit up with the news that Elon Musk purchased Twitter. Speculation then turned to whether Trump would be allowed to rejoin the platform and use the online behemoth to dominate the daily news cycle and political discourse with his often vindictive stream-of-conscious tweets. Trump tried to tamp down the concern, even amid some Republicans, that he would return to treating Twitter as his personal megaphone, potentially disrupting what has so far been successful GOP messaging on inflation and foreign policy.

At least for now, Trump said he would stick to his own beleaguered social media platform, Truth Social, despite its flawed roll-out. Only time will tell if he can resist wading back into the Twitterverse. As the intra-party drama plays out, Trump’s role in the midterms is simultaneously under scrutiny – among GOP donors and strategists as well as Democrats. The Democratic Party faces such difficult headwinds that its operatives are celebrating this week’s negative GOP headlines and relishing the possibility of having Trump as a foil again.

When it comes to raising political money, however, Trump’s benefit to the Republican Party is tangible. After leaving office, he remains a fundraising juggernaut, amassing an astonishing $112.5 million for his Save America leadership political action committee since forming it in late 2020, and the party committees want in on the action.

For months, Trump has helped the party committees collect cash this cycle. He is scheduled to headline a Dallas fundraiser on May 9 for the National Republican Congressional Committee, which is sure to rake in cash. Last November, he raised an eye-popping $17 million with an appearance at an NRCC dinner in Tampa. He’s also allowed a select group of candidates to host fundraisers at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

But Trump’s fundraising status has potential liabilities, too. Viewing himself as a political kingmaker, he has backed more than 100 candidates in congressional and state races. Some of them are still battling other Republicans in GOP primaries and are candidates that many local Republicans either oppose or believe will have a more challenging time winning in the general election against Democratic opponents. Many of these endorsements were driven by Trump’s desire to exact revenge on Republicans who have crossed him, even if that means bruising the ultimate winner for the general election.

The most visible example is Georgia, where Trump is backing Sen. David Perdue in the May 24 Republican gubernatorial primary. Perdue is challenging sitting GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, who infuriated Trump with his decision to certify the 2020 election results showing Joe Biden won the state.

And the more the GOP embraces Trump, the more Democrats can argue he’s on the ballot this fall – figuratively, if not literally – because of his continued sway within the Republican party. A recent Republican National Committee direct-mail fundraising solicitation, which RealClearPolitics obtained, came in the form of a letter to supporters signed by Trump. Beginning with his requisite attack on the “liberal elites, and Fake News Media,” Trump began the letter by stating that “Marxist Democrats hate America – and they hate you.”

President Biden and “his Far-Left enablers,” Trump asserts in the missive, are “destroying America and permanently reversing the gains you and I achieved by putting America first.”

“I am 100% committed to leading our Party to victory and helping elect Republicans up and down the ballot in November’s elections,” he said.

The appeal from the former president then pivots to describe the RNC’s efforts in the midterms as electing “Trump Republican Majorities” in the House and Senate, a phrase he repeats in a “P.S graph” just below his signature at the end of the letter.

Although the direct mail pitch will add dollars to GOP coffers, it also underscores Democrats’ talking points about Trump’s continued vise grip on the GOP. Neither the RNC, McCarthy, nor McConnell responded to inquiries about whether their goal is electing “Trump Republican majorities.”

Earlier this week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki didn’t hesitate when asked about Perdue’s recent statement that the 2000 election was rigged despite Georgia officials ruling it was fair. “I think that speaks to the former president’s hold over factions of the Republican Party, not facts,” Psaki said.

Democratic Party operatives argue it’s not just a faction of the GOP but the party committees themselves that are beholden to Trump. Their reliance on his rainmaking fundraising role is proof positive, they argue.

“Donald Trump has the Republican Party wrapped around his finger, and Washington Republicans have no choice but to go crawling back to him for money to fuel their plans to raise middle-class taxes and overturn election results they don’t like,” Helen Kalla, a spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, tells RCP.

Last fall, the NRCC drew criticism from ethics experts for sending a message to supporters who had yet to donate to the party that they had “abandoned Trump.” Some Trump advisers told the Washington Post they were incensed by the framing of the message.

"You abandoned Trump," a text version of the message said. "We were told you were a tried & true, lifelong patriot. But when Trump said he'd run for President if we took back the House from Nancy Pelosi…You did nothing. Was Trump wrong about you?" the statement asked.

Still, some Republican donors and strategists argue Trump isn’t doing enough to elect Republicans this cycle while mainly sitting on his $112.6 million war chest. So far, Trump’s Save America leadership PAC has spent roughly $17 million to help underwrite rallies and promote Republicans, fueling speculation that he’s selfishly reserving the cash for a presidential run.

There was one conspicuous exception: In early March, Save America doled out $500,000 to a PAC supporting Perdue, but that isn’t mollifying critics. If Republicans regain the majority in the House and Senate this fall, Dan Eberhart, a prominent GOP donor, argues that Trump can’t take the credit if he continues to sit on his mountain of cash. Even worse, if Republicans fail to win back one chamber or the other, Trump’s failure to help battleground candidates will be partly to blame.

“Trump has done plenty of fundraising for the midterms. What he hasn’t done is unlock the war chest for those he endorsed or Republicans generally,” Eberhart tells RCP. “$500,000 to Perdue’s campaign is pocket change.”

After weeks of pressure, Trump’s senior advisers are compiling several proposals for using his Save America PAC to support GOP candidates in the general election, Reuters reported this week. A decision is expected in mid-May after key Republican primaries for Senate candidates in Ohio and Pennsylvania – states where he made the risky decision to endorse J.D. Vance and Dr. Mehmet Oz, two candidates that were not clear favorites to win but are now far more competitive because of Trump’s backing.

Taylor Budowich, a Trump spokesman, did not respond to RCP’s inquiries about Trump’s fundraising plans. Earlier this month, Budowich told NBC News that Trump is “fully invested in ensuring all endorsed candidates win in November.”