Is Florida Still a Swing State?

Politicians are usually boosters for their home state industries, even if they run afoul of their party’s ideological bent. Democrat Joe Manchin loves West Virginia coal, for example, and Republican Chuck Grassley loves Iowa wind.

But Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis has expressed contempt for the Walt Disney Company, even though Disney World resorts employ about 80,000 Floridians, attract 58 million visitors annually, and contribute more than $75 billion to the state’s economy.

For six decades Florida has placed Disney World in a special district effectively allowing Disney to function as a county government, with the power to provide municipal services and levy taxes (and negating the need for nearby residents to pay the taxes for those services). But last week DeSantis and his Republican allies in the state legislature abruptly revoked Disney’s status, without any plan to protect Orlando-area residents from the necessary tax increases that will ensue.

Disney’s sin was publicly opposing the new Florida law that defines its objective as “prohibiting classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grade levels,” and bans “classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity ... in kindergarten through grade 3.”

When signing the legislation ending Disney’s special district, DeSantis brazenly described his retaliatory motivation, erasing Disney’s deep bond with Florida in the process: “You’re a corporation based in Burbank, California and you’re going to marshal your economic might to attack the parents of my state? We view that as a provocation and we’re going to fight back against that.” Similarly, in a fundraising email, DeSantis wrote, “If Disney wants to pick a fight, they chose the wrong guy … I will not allow a woke corporation based in California to run our state.”

DeSantis is placing the entire state of Florida on one side of the culture war, and Disney on the other. This is quite a gambit.

Florida has long been a swing state; after the 2000 election cliffhanger, Florida was often viewed as the swing state. (“Florida, Florida, Florida,” the late Tim Russert used to say.) Bill Clinton won it once, and Barack Obama twice. All the Republican presidential victories in Florida over the last 30 years have been within five points. This is not supposed to be the place where conservative culture warriors could dominate unfettered.

And Disney has long been an entertainment company synonymous with Middle America, ruthlessly committed to maintaining the broadest cultural appeal. Yes, Disney’s content is more progressive than it used to be, with more multicultural sensitivities and stronger female characters. But those 58 million Disney World vacationers are not all blue state hipsters and ivory tower academics.

But what if Florida is no longer a swing state? What if Florida’s electorate has taken sides in America’s polarized culture war, and is willing to stand with DeSantis no matter how far he goes and what Florida institutions stand in his way?

The argument that Florida is done being a bellwether is rooted in the last several elections. Democrats haven’t won a statewide election since 2012, save for the 2018 race for Commissioner of Agriculture. Republicans have held the governor’s seat and control of the state legislatures for the last 24 years (not counting the final months Charlie Crist served as governor after becoming an independent. He’s now a Democratic member of Congress and is running for governor in the Democratic primary.) Since Reconstruction, Florida Democrats have always had at least one U.S. senator – until Bill Nelson lost in 2018.

Most tellingly, Florida went red in 2018 and 2020, election cycles when most of America trended blue. DeSantis won his 2018 governor’s race while seven other Republican-held governorships fell to the Democrats. In 2020, Florida was one of only seven states in which Trump did better than four years prior. In other words, Florida hasn’t been trending its fellow swing states.

Why has Florida been moving in its own political direction? According to the Christian Science Monitor, “the traditional retiree flow from New England and New Jersey – more Democratic, heavily Jewish – has changed. In-migration to Florida is now full of people from more conservative corners of the Midwest, and other parts of the South.” That’s on top of the rightward drift of Florida’s Latino electorate. As Politico recently reported, “Republicans have increasingly swayed Latino voters by aggressively branding Democratic opponents as socialists or far-left extremists, an appeal that resonates with Florida’s influential cross section of Latino voters, many of whom fled or had family flee leftist Latin American regimes run by authoritarian strongman leaders.”

Notably, “authoritarian” and “strongman” are words Democrats increasingly use to describe DeSantis, who faces Florida voters again this November. Such criticism of the governor’s aggressive wielding of power, in a variety of culture war battles, hasn’t yet weighed down his poll numbers. A poll from March pegged DeSantis’ job approval at 59%, and the few general trial heat polls taken this year mostly show him winning handily no matter who the Democrats nominate.

But we haven’t seen polls after DeSantis’ Disney attack. We also don’t have a Democratic gubernatorial nominee yet (the primary is not for another four months), which hampers the opposition party’s ability to speak in a clear voice. Still, Democrats have an opening to tag DeSantis with losing the plot – letting his culture war obsessions get in the way of dealing with the economy. After all, Florida is not immune from the inflation that’s roiling the country. Maybe Florida still has some independent voters who won’t appreciate the governor engaging in a self-serving battle royale with a major component of Florida’s economic engine.

DeSantis is not the first Republican governor who sought to make national headlines and position himself for the future presidential primary by playing to the party’s right-wing base. But others who did represented conservative states where swerving right involved little home state risk (such as Texas’ Rick Perry) or didn’t plan to run for another term as governor (such as Mitt Romney of Massachusetts.) Granted, bombastic governors in not-especially red states like Chris Christie of New Jersey and Scott Walker of Wisconsin managed to win re-election, in 2013 and 2014 respectively, before embarking on 2016 presidential bids, though both were eclipsed by Trump and their futile machinations eventually eroded their standing at home.

In the Trump Era of the Republican Party, a lot more bombast is required to make news and attract attention, and DeSantis has shown himself to have an unlimited reservoir. If Florida is no longer a swing state, its governor can continue on this provocative path, confident that current polls accurately project a comfortable re-election victory. If he’s mistaken, DeSantis could be humiliated in November, derailing his presidential aspirations and calling into question whether relentless conservative culture war is the best way to defeat the Democrats in 2024.