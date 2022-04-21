Is Justice Jackson Democrats’ Last Hurrah?

Democrats celebrated the confirmation of the nation’s first black woman to serve on the Supreme Court at the White House earlier this month. And when Justice Stephen Breyer retires in June and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is officially seated on the high court, there will likely be more festivities to highlight this historic pick – 2022 is an election year after all. Democrats should enjoy the party. Not only is Jackson the first justice they have confirmed in 12 years but, thanks to a blockade by Republicans and structural bias that favors them holding power in the Senate, she could be the last justice seated by Democrats for many years to come.

Republicans are likely to take back the Senate this fall, with Democrats defending seats in swing states Biden narrowly won or where his approval ratings are now profoundly underwater: Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and New Hampshire. Because of those polls, pickups in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, or Wisconsin look like fantasy.

Two years from now Democrats face a terrible map and will be defending red-state or swing-state incumbents in Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Nevada, West Virginia, and Montana. Population and voting trends will make it increasingly difficult for Democrats to win and control the Senate. Ticket-splitting is declining, and Democrats aren’t likely to hold Senate seats in red states much longer. Republicans have an advantage winning Senate seats in less populous areas and can hold power with only 43% of the cumulative national vote total, according to a Daily Kos study of two decades of Senate vote totals. Analysis by the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service projects half of the U.S. population will reside in the nine states of New York, California, North Carolina, Texas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Illinois, and Florida by 2040 and will be represented by less than a quarter of the Senate.

In addition to their electoral advantage, Republicans have changed the game when it comes to controlling the Supreme Court, one of their top priorities as a party. While both parties have indulged a partisan corrosion of the process for confirming Supreme Court justices in recent years, the Republicans’ initiation of a blockade in 2016 has likely altered it forever.

Sen. Mitch McConnell said that if the GOP controls the Senate next cycle there will be no vacancy filled in 2024, and he refused to comment on how he would handle a vacancy in 2023. “I choose not to answer the question,” he said when asked by Axios. Political observers credit McConnell with many victories, tactical and strategic. He has succeeded in helping transform the court into a conservative branch of government, through thousands of decisions and efforts large and small. Yet his greatest achievement, if one wants to call it that, was blocking Merrick Garland in 2016 during President Obama’s last year in office.

McConnell, who paid no political price for his intransigence, has changed the paradigm. Confirming Amy Coney Barrett days before the 2020 election was appropriate, McConnell rationalized, because the judge was nominated by a president from his party. He couldn’t allow Garland a hearing because it was an election year when Republicans controlled the Senate and a Democrat was in the White House. In 2023, which is not an election year, McConnell just won’t feel like it.

His lieutenants are on the same page. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who is running for reelection at age 88, will chair the Judiciary Committee next year if he wins, and he’s heavily favored. Grassley refused to speculate about future appointments, pretending “that would be like me hoping somebody’s going to die on the Supreme Court,” though Grassley knows full well that some justices do retire before their death – it just happened.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, who chaired the Judiciary Committee until Democrats took back the majority in January of 2021, said (of a vacancy next year), “I don’t know. We’ll just cross that bridge when we get there.” Graham declared Jackson wouldn’t have gotten a hearing in a Republican Senate. “She would not have been before this committee. You would have somebody more moderate than this,” he said.

The idea that Republicans would allow the confirmation of a moderate judge to the high court is laughable. Garland was a moderate choice and Jackson was confirmed on a bipartisan vote last year for the circuit court with Graham’s support. When the time comes, what qualifies a Democratic-nominated judge as a “liberal activist” will be in the eye of the Republican beholder.

When asked about McConnell’s refusal to commit to a regular process in 2023, Sen. Joe Manchin said “That’s so wrong. I think that’s our responsibility. We take an oath of office to do our job,” and added: “I just hope he doesn’t mean that.” But Manchin, and every other Democrat, and every Republican, knows that McConnell means it.

It does seem bold that Republicans would, essentially, admit in advance that a permanent blockade is in the works for next year, and perhaps forever, when it comes to Democratic-nominated judges to the high court. Manchin’s right: It is so wrong. And that would be a powerful message for Democrats in the midterm elections this fall, but their party has never prioritized the court, and so they face long-term minority status there. Plus, these days Democrats wouldn’t know a winning message if it hit them in the nose.