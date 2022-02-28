Hoover 2022 Poll: How Do We Perceive Each Other?

The second of two parts

The second annual Hoover poll on the State of the Union concluded, like the first, that the divide between parties had not lessened during President Biden’s first year.

Republicans and Democrats disagreed about the role of the government in the economy and in matters such as gun control, masks, and vaccine regulations. On social justice and environmental issues, partisans held views that were far apart on affirmative action, immigration, the removal of Confederate statues, and the seriousness of global warming. These differences manifest themselves in differential support for American institutions. Majorities of Democrats are supportive of universities, unions, the media, the United Nations, public schools, local government, and the judiciary. Republican majorities support the police, churches, and organized religion, with pluralities having confidence in state and local government. There was cross- partisan agreement that neither corporations nor Congress instilled much confidence.

Given these substantial partisan differences on public policy, we posed a series of questions about how Democrats and Republicans perceived their own party and those in the opposition party. Tables 1 through 3 show the results of this partisan perception analysis.

We began by asking about two often-used characterizations about the two parties: “Do you think most Democrats are socialists?” and “Do you think most Republicans are racists?” A bare majority of Republicans agreed that most Democrats are socialists, with 28 percent disagreeing and the rest not sure. Only 11 percent of Democrats, however, view themselves as socialists, with two-thirds saying no, Democrats are not socialists. Forty-four percent of Democrats agreed that most Republicans are racists, with 33 percent disagreeing. Interestingly, white, black and Latino Democrats did not differ significantly on the racist question (41, 46, and 49 percent respectively). Not surprisingly, only 3 percent of Republicans view themselves as racist.

A second question asked, “Which of the following words would you use to describe people who support the Democratic/Republican party?” Tables 1 and 2 show the results, first for the Democratic Party and then the Republicans.

The results are striking. Less than 10 percent of Republicans consider Democrats patriotic, intelligent, honest, open-minded, and generous. Instead, majorities of Republicans find most Democrats to be close-minded and hypocritical, with almost half saying they were selfish and about one-third third saying Democrats are “mean.”

Democrats’ views of Republicans were a mirror image of these perceptions. Less than 10 percent of Democrats agreed that most Republicans are intelligent, honest, open-minded, or generous. The only notable difference is that 18 percent of Democrats at least conceded that Republicans are patriotic. Over two-thirds of Democrats think Republicans close-minded, and three in five said Republicans were hypocritical – and a majority say they are selfish. The only negative term for which Republicans did not receive a majority vote from Democrats was on meanness, but even here, a full 40 percent of Democrats agree that their more conservative brothers and sisters are mean.

Overall, this is not a pretty picture. If partisans of both stripes perceive the other as not being smart, honest, patriotic, open-minded or generous, but rather, hypocritical, close-minded, and selfish, how are Americans supposed to breach our partisan divide? One word of caution might be in order: Some public opinion research has concluded that the stark answers to questions like the ones we posed are exaggerated because some respondents are “trolling” the survey. In other words, expressing positive views about your own party and negative things about the other party is a cheap way of cheering your team on, somewhat akin to Red Sox fans chanting, “Yankees suck!” at Fenway Park. (Most of those fans know that, actually, the New York Yankees are a pretty good team.) Thus, some of the answers may reflect partisan gamesmanship rather than deeply held beliefs.

Friends

Given the findings about partisan polarization in this and many other studies, one might expect that Democrats and Republicans would have little to do with one another. Indeed, some surveys find that Democrats and Republicans would prefer not to live next to each other or to marry someone from the other party. Again, some public opinion research suggests that such sentiments are exaggerated, but if real, such social polarization would reinforce and deepen political polarization. In the 2022 poll we asked respondents the following question: Do you have any friends that you think are Republicans/Democrats? Table 3 shows the results.

The results were encouraging, in that 71 percent of Republicans said they had Democratic friends and 56 percent of Democrats said they had Republican friends. Interestingly, Republicans said they had more Democratic friends than Republican friends, while Democrats had more fellow partisans as friends. About 10 percent in each party said their best friend was in the other party. This could mean that when respondents report negative characterizations of the other party, they are thinking of national politicians whom they don’t respect, rather than their friends, when they say the other party is mean, close-minded, selfish, and so on. Some research indicates that such survey items call up perceptions of “exemplars,” i.e., politically active partisans people see on cable television, listen to on talk radio, or follow on social media.

Another obvious way to maintain friendships across polarized partisanship would be not to talk about politics. A Facebook study several years ago reported that people thought their friendship groups were more politically homogeneous than they actually were, suggesting that some people in friendship groups steered clear of discussions that might threaten their social relations. We see some evidence of this dynamic in our 2022 survey: Slightly over two in five of both Democrats and Republicans with diverse friends think that their friends keep quiet about their political views to avoid conflicts with others. Still, 71 percent of Democrats with Republican friends report discussing politics, and 67 percent of Republicans with Democratic friends report discussing politics.

Even more encouraging is the fact that cancel culture does not appear to be very prominent among groups of friends: Not only do they talk politics, but more than 70 percent of partisans of both stripes with diverse friends say they do not feel pressured or intimidated by others in speaking their political views. All in all, although we continue to find severe partisan polarization on the issues, it appears that many Americans have friends in the other party and do not feel as though they can’t say what they think. These patterns of friendship and perceptions of the other party raise interesting questions that we shall pursue in future surveys.

David Brady is a professor of political science at Stanford University and the Davies Family Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution.

Morris Fiorina is a professor of political science at Stanford University and a senior fellow of the Hoover Institution.