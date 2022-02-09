Yesterday’s Sister Souljah Moment, Today’s Costly Silence

President Biden’s quick trip to New York City was the perfect moment to assert a genuine commitment to public safety by calling out Manhattan’s left-wing prosecutor, Alvin Bragg. The city is mourning and suffering as it buries two police officers, as its citizens fear to ride the subway, as the quality of life has declined so precipitously. But Biden and his attorney general blew the opportunity. They said nothing, aside from the usual pablum about safe communities and guns coming in from out of state. That’s no longer persuasive, even in very liberal cities like New York. Voters listen to this vacuous rhetoric and conclude that Biden and progressive politicians are the problem, not the solution. They’re right.

This distrust of Democrats on crime is hardly new. For years, the party has framed its policies as “pro-justice” and “anti-racism,” with little attention to “law and order.” Race gets pride of place, of course, because, in city after city, a disproportionate number of those arrested are African American, mostly young men.

Increasingly, the view of Republicans is that what Democrats call “racial justice” really means “soft on crime.” More and more Independents are siding with Republicans on this issue. These critics not only demand safety for themselves. They point out that most of this rising crime harms law-abiding people in poor, minority communities. The arrest statistics, they say, reflect the hard reality of who commits crimes, not biased policing.

The parties’ sharply opposed views on crime, law enforcement, and prosecution have become central issues in American politics. It’s an issue that strongly favors Republicans.

Some three decades ago, Bill Clinton understood this political landscape and attacked the “soft on crime” image head-on. To send a costly, credible signal of his commitment, he called out a black celebrity, Sister Souljah. In the aftermath of the 1992 Los Angeles riots, she said, “If black people kill black people every day, why not have a week and kill white people?” Clinton’s angry response reinforced a political argument he made during the campaign: he intended to deter crime by punishing criminals, severely if need be. As he noted, he had enforced capital punishment when he was governor of Arkansas.

For Democratic Party activists today, positions like Bill Clinton’s are as dead as fax machines and Blockbuster video rental stores. Joe Biden knows that. That’s why he’s never taken a stand against progressive prosecutors, mayors, or governors or blamed them for the rise of crime. Instead, the president’s approach is to focus on gun laws, make vague statements about supporting police, offer them money, emphasize the need for social services, and, at all costs, avoid any full-throated attacks on left-wing “Justice Democrats.” Vice President Kamala Harris has followed the same path, a different one from her tenure as California’s attorney general.

But does avoiding a clash with progressive activists mean paying a high price with independent voters? That’s one question that may be answered in the 2022 midterm elections. According to Rasmussen Reports, crime ranks with inflation as the voters’ top two issues. Its data shows that 88% of Americans are concerned about crime, and 61% are “very concerned.” CNN, by contrast, just ran an op-ed that endorses the Democrats’ Panglossian view. Its title: “Why rising crime isn’t breaking through as a national issue.” Democrats better hope CNN is right.

Biden can say, accurately, that he never favored defunding the police. But he never condemned those who led the defunding movement, either. He was nominated at a four-day national political convention that took place during a summer of deadly riots; yet speaker after speaker never mentioned them or demanded a restoration of order in our cities. The subtext was the rioters’ righteousness.

The Democratic Party’s position, often stated quite explicitly, was that all police departments were corrupted by systemic racism, that many police officers were like the one who murdered George Floyd, and that it was racist to say that “all lives matter” since that somehow implies that black lives don’t. That’s an odd interpretation. “All lives” includes blacks, whites, Hispanics, Asian Americans, those of mixed race, everyone.

It’s important to state this obvious truth because this is not a trivial word game. The equality of human lives is foundational in our democracy. It shouldn’t be problematic to say so. It is disturbing to find people shamed, intimidated, and punished for asserting the essential equality of human lives. But that’s exactly what happened. Civil libertarians, who should have pushed back, remained silent.

According to public opinion polls, voters hold Democrats responsible for the country’s rising climate of lawlessness. That doesn’t mean it would be easy for President Biden to take a firm stand in favor of law enforcement, as Bill Clinton did. Independent voters would like it, but progressives – the very heart of the Democratic Party – would be furious.

What could Biden say if he wanted to change course? What could he do? He could begin by denouncing “Justice Democrat” district attorneys across the country and explaining how he differs from them. He could name names, not issue broad, vague statements. The list of names to denounce is a long one, and includes:

Los Angeles’ George Gascón

San Francisco’s Chesa Boudin

Manhattan’s Alvin Bragg

Philadelphia’s Larry Krasner

Louis’ Kimberly Gardner

Chicago’s Kim Foxx

Austin’s José Garza

Baltimore’s Marilyn Mosby

Portsmouth, Virginia’s Stephanie Morales

Milwaukee’s John Chisholm

Portland’s Mike Schmidt

Biden could demand his party change course and support only prosecutors who intend to work with police to stop violent crime and prosecute those facing credible accusations. He could oppose policies that let violent criminals back on the street quickly after their arrests. If he can find any Democratic prosecutors who already implement these policies, he should praise them by name and commit the White House to supporting more like them. Within his own purview, he could stop nominating left-wing, “Justice Democrats” to positions as U.S. attorneys, federal judges, and senior offices in the Department of Justice. As long as he continues doing so, his praise for law enforcement is hollow.

Will he do any of these things? Extremely unlikely, at least not unless his pollsters tell him he must or he meets disaster in the November election. If Republicans take back the Senate, Biden will have to nominate moderate candidates to win confirmation. So far, however, he has shown no signs of bending. He has maintained the rigid, progressive stances he began taking after the 2020 election.

The president continues to mischaracterize the crime problem, referring to it almost exclusively as “gun violence.” That plays well within his political party, but Democrats’ reluctance to arrest, jail, and prosecute those who commit crimes, on the grounds that such law enforcement would constitute “systemic racism,” is a dead end. A wiser view would be to ignore the race of perpetrators and victims, treat everyone equally, and make sure police and prosecutors do the same. That wouldn’t just be wiser politically. It would reflect our country’s basic ideals.

It’s not just urban centers where law enforcement has collapsed. It has shattered along the southern border, thanks to Biden’s policies. Conditions are now so bad that the president himself refuses to visit the border and his vice president – tasked with devising a long-term fix – visited only once, briefly, and stayed hundreds of miles away from the epicenter of the crisis.

Voters now see this combination of open borders and open doors for shoplifting, smash-and-grab, carjacking, armed robberies, and murder as intertwined policies. Dangerous ones that disregard our laws. The public associates them with the Democratic Party, concludes that the administration is failing, and says it expected something far different, far better, far more moderate from Biden, given his campaign promises. All true. But it’s also worth remembering that the voters chose all these progressive district attorneys, who never hid their views.

Whatever voters thought when they elected those prosecutors and President Biden, they are now fed up. They understand that government’s most basic responsibility is to provide a safe environment for law-abiding citizens. When a whole political party fails to meet this core responsibility, when it refuses even to acknowledge its primary duty to provide public safety, it can expect to pay a heavy price. That’s why Democrats fear the chill winds of November.