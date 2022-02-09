Beijing’s Propaganda Stunt Is Classic ‘Gaslighting’

" Tibetans, Uyghurs, Hongkongers and Tigrayans unite to protest what they say is the IOC's complicity in the CCP's crimes against humanity on the eve of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

The 2022 Winter Olympics kicked off on Friday with an opening ceremony that, in accordance with tradition, saw the lighting of the Olympic cauldron by torchbearers – and, equally in keeping with tradition, was an opportunity for the host country to score some points in the field of international diplomacy. But you have to go back a long way – possibly as far back as the Berlin Olympics of 1936 – to encounter point-scoring as cynical and shameless as the spectacle in Beijing last week.

One of the athletes lighting the cauldron was cross-country skier Dinigeer Yilamujiang. She is not only a Chinese citizen but also a member of the Uyghur ethnic minority. It was a classic example of "gaslighting" – that is, a cunning attempt to persuade someone that despite the evidence before them, they are delusional.

The reality the Chinese government wants us to doubt is that Beijing has incarcerated more than a million Muslim Uyghurs in hundreds of internment camps in the country’s western region of Xinjiang. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on his very last day on the job, formally declared that China’s treatment of the Uyghurs constituted a “genocide.” And although the Biden administration has been less than friendly when it comes to religious freedom here at home, Pompeo’s successor, Antony Blinken, agreed with his assessment.

Genocide declarations are not thrown around lightly. For example, the U.S. took years to declare as genocide the mass killings in Rwanda in 1994. Colin Powell designated the situation in Sudan’s western Darfur region a genocide in 2004. John Kerry applied the term to the Islamic State’s repression and massacres of Yazidis, Christians and Shiite Muslims in Syria and Iraq in 2016.

As we speak, more than a million Uyghurs continue to be held in “re-education camps.” They face torture, sexual violence and brainwashing. Uyghur women are raped, sterilized, and subjected to forced abortions. The Uyghur population has plummeted.

When asked about this program of extermination at a news conference last Thursday, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach repeated the IOC's position that it would not comment on political issues because it risked putting the Games at risk. Fortunately, not everyone is so cowardly.

Although American athletes are competing, the White House announced a diplomatic boycott of the Games, citing the human rights abuses against the Uyghurs. Australia, Britain and Canada have applied their own diplomatic boycotts. Sad to say, other nation-states, including the Vatican – which in 2018 signed a comprehensive pact with Beijing – is not following their example. Perhaps it should listen to what Amnesty International says: “The Games should not be used as a distraction from China’s appalling human-rights record .... On the contrary, they should be an opportunity to press China to address these issues.”

Several Uyghurs are speaking out as well. Jewher Ilham, a refugee and human rights advocate, worries that the atrocities will be forgotten during these Olympic Games. Her father, Ilham Tohti is a Uyghur scholar dedicated to bridging the gap between his people and the Han Chinese. He's currently serving a life sentence for the crime of “separatism.” Jewher denounces the many “business opportunities” the Games are generating.

They are significant – and shocking. The IOC’s official supplier for uniforms is Anta sportswear, a Chinese apparel brand linked to Uyghur forced labor. The 2022 Games sponsor list includes publicly traded multinational companies – one of which, Intel, backed away from its request that their supplies should not be tainted by the products of Uyghur forced labor after a backlash in China.

Reacting to Friday’s opening ceremonies, the U.S. Holocaust Museum drew an inevitable parallel: “At the Olympics you’ll see a well-known tradition – the torch relay – which the Nazis used at the 1936 Olympics for propaganda purposes. Today, we witness how the Olympics can still be used to distract from atrocities, such as the persecution of the Uyghurs.”

Uyghur athlete Dinigeer Yilamujiang should be applauded for athletic achievements, to be sure. But we must recognize her lighting of the Olympic cauldron for what it was: a sinister propaganda stunt designed to persuade the world to ignore the savage ethnic and religious persecution of the Uyghur population.