Doubts About Election Integrity Hurt Us All

Before, during, and after the Senate stalemate that has bottled up Democrats’ national election reform bill, a dominant story line has taken hold inside the Democratic Party and much of the media. It goes like this: In state capitols around the country controlled by Republicans, the GOP is trying to accomplish legislatively what the Jan. 6 rioters tried to do by intimidation and force, which was to subvert the will of the majority by playing games with the election process.

With the failure by the Senate to nationalize voting procedures, Democrats have renewed their passionate attacks on Republicans, who they accused of subverting democracy itself. Ten months before Election Day, Joe Biden called into question the potential legitimacy of this year’s midterm elections. Asked directly whether or not the 2022 elections would be legitimate, the president replied, “Well, it depends …” Biden’s clear implication was that without federal legislation negating the various election laws passed in Republican states, the 2022 election returns wouldn’t be valid. This is precisely how Donald Trump responded to the question of election legitimacy in both 2016 and 2020 – and how he’s still responding.

The poster child for Democratic discontent is Georgia’s Election Integrity Act of 2021. Biden labeled the law, “Jim Crow in the 21st century.” Despite loud objections from the Twittersphere and the mainstream media, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed it into law on March 25, 2021.

The response to the law was swift and severe. Major League Baseball moved the 2021 All-Star Game to Denver. Delta Airlines and Coca-Cola, early supporters of the bill, turned into jellyfish. Hollywood and corporate America rose to decry the bill and condemn Georgia Republicans. Kemp got no credit for courageously rebuffing Trump’s ham-handed intimidation efforts just three months earlier.

This shows how toxic partisanship fails us all. It does not show that Georgia Republicans were bent on “voter suppression.” Consider this: Just 12 hours after the U.S. Senate rejected the Democrats’ election bill, the Bipartisan Policy Center released a report on election reform, while proposing a path forward for bipartisan federal legislation. The report itself was a collaboration between a number of noted think tanks and reform organizations that are liberal, conservative, and moderate. They included the American Enterprise Institute, Issue One, R Street, and Unite America. The goal was to develop a list of minimum voting standards to ensure election integrity in four areas: voter registration, casting a ballot, counting the vote, and cyber and physical security. Rather than creating new mandates, the report recommends providing federal funding to help states meet those voting standards.

The most controversial part of the report, however, won’t be the proposed legislation. It will be the scorecard created to evaluate the current election laws in all 50 states to determine how close each of them was to meeting the minimum standards. Only two states met all the minimum requirements. One of them was Colorado, which was only too happy to host the 2021 All-Star Game moved from Atlanta. The other was Georgia, itself. Yes, Georgia, the state that the Democratic Party and a thousand talking heads smeared as racist.

There are elements of the Georgia law that remain problematic, such as giving the legislature control of the State Board of Elections. The BPC report, however, suggests that focusing on the election laws in several other states – including many that have been controlled by Democrats for decades – would have been time better spent.

The report also raises questions about reporters in the mainstream media and their ability to think for themselves, let alone dig into a complex national story with many moving parts. Instead of reinforcing the Democrats’ narrative about Georgia’s election law, the failure of the press has simply reinforced the Republican narrative that the media is largely a megaphone for Democratic Party talking points.

I don’t want to diminish the importance of election integrity or try to whitewash the impact of some of the laws passed in 2021. It’s unfortunate that many Republican-controlled states felt the need to respond to wildly false claims of voter fraud. But advocates for safe, accessible, and fair elections would have significantly more credibility if they got their facts straight and viewed this issue with a seriousness seldom found in campaign talking points and party narratives.

Elections lose legitimacy when voters perceive that they are unfair. We’ve now had two consecutive presidents willing to risk that legitimacy for temporary partisan advantage. This is the opposite of patriotism, and the media – and the voters – should demand better.