America Depends on the Mushy Middle

While news junkies have been consuming 24/7 coverage of our nation’s escalating partisan divide in preparation for a second Civil War, there’s been an unexpected shift on the ground: Millions of Americans seem to have switched sides.

Gallup reports that 2021 saw a dramatic swing toward the Republicans – the percentage of Americans who support or lean toward the GOP increased seven percentage points (to 47%, from 40%) while Democrats have seen their numbers fall to 42% (from 49%) during the year.

This substantial change would seem all but impossible given the Manichean, give-no-quarter rhetoric that leaders from both parties (and much of the media) use to describe a nation split into warring camps.

Last week, President Biden proclaimed – his later denial notwithstanding – that anyone who opposes his party’s election bill is akin to George Wallace, Bull Connor and Jefferson Davis. Such inflammatory language has become common fare – hello, Donald Trump – as our political discourse is defined by insults and moral dudgeon.

Just a few years ago, pundits used sports metaphors to describe this landscape: Like Yankee and Red Sox fans, Americans saw politics through a fan’s eyes – but we could still shake hands after the final out.

Now, the megaphone narrative broadcast by political and thought leaders casts us more like Israelis and Palestinians – mortal enemies who may never be able come to terms because each side has so demonized the other.

In America, they urge us to ask: How can you make peace with Jefferson Davis or Lenin?

In that context one wonders: How could so many alleged Democrats betray the cause and join ranks with the evil Republicans? And how is it possible – because we all know it is – that these folks, having seen the GOP light, might revert back to the land of the left-wing loons?

The answer is that, divided as we certainly are, the political narrative is not nearly as stark as our thought leaders pretend. Yes, a significant percentage of Americans are in warring camps. While Biden’s approval rating among Democrats has slipped, 80% of them still approve of the job he’s doing, according to Gallup. Republicans, meanwhile, continue in their fierce opposition: Only 11% of them approved of the new president when he took office and now just 4% do. Scott Rassmussen’s recent poll found that 45% of Democrats believe Hillary Clinton won the 2016 election and 56% of Republicans think Trump actually prevailed in 2020.

But the political label long embraced by a plurality of Americans is not D or R but I – Independent. This is the mushy middle that helped elect Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 and then delivered the White House to Trump. (Polls, like the Gallup survey mentioned above, often bulk up two-party numbers by assigning to-and-fro “leaners” to one side or the other.)

How could someone support Obama and Trump?

It’s easy if you’re not a yellow dog ideologue. These voters do not see politics as apocalyptic conflict. They make their best estimate of the country’s direction, look at the choices they’re given, and decide – often while holding their noses.

They are the open-minded center that is fundamental to a functioning democracy. These voters are willing to consider a wide-range of factors, not just the party line, before pulling the lever. In truth, many of them could not provide a thorough and consistent analysis for their side-switching. It is more a gut feeling that expresses the wisdom of the crowd. Unlike most Republicans, they gave Biden a chance. Unlike most Democrats, they are willing to admit that he is not providing the leadership they want.

This is maddening to the Kool-Aid drinkers who shape our political narrative. The irony is that these folks are, on one level, the most informed Americans. They are the civically engaged citizens our Founders imagined. They spend the most time reading and thinking about politics; they have endless streams of facts and arguments at their command.

But most Americans now live in a partisan bubble that makes it all but impossible for them to consider new ideas. Unable to change their minds, to brook compromise or even accommodation, they believe our differences can never be resolved. This is the mindset that imagines – and maybe even hopes for – a new Civil War.

Going forward, the mushy middle will become even more important to the success of the American project. Unfortunately, they will also face increasing pressure. Our political and thought leaders show no signs of laying down arms; instead, they insistently ratchet up their narrative of divisive doom. As the demand to pick a side intensifies, how long will independents be able to resist?