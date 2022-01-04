How Liz Cheney Can Win Reelection

The term “principled Republican” is quickly becoming an oxymoron in the post-Trump GOP, but Liz Cheney still fits the bill. The question is: For how long? Cheney’s principles aren’t at risk, but her ability to be reelected in Trump’s Republican Party is.

Wyoming gave Donald Trump his single biggest win among all the states in 2020, with 70% of the voters casting their ballots for the 45th president. Nonetheless, Cheney did the principled if politically dangerous thing by voting to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. Republican primary voters in Wyoming may well decide that her vote and her role in the House select committee investigating the attack disqualify her from representing them in Congress. She has six challengers so far, which, in a state that requires the nominee to secure only a plurality of the vote, could save her. But there is another route if she fails, albeit one that requires Democrats to put country before party.

If Cheney doesn’t win the Republican nomination, she can choose to run in the general election as an independent. In a state where Republicans outnumber independents by more than 5 to 1, the odds might seem slim that she could win, but success is not impossible. It all depends on what the Democrats do and whether enough Wyoming Republicans choose to break with the Trump cult. If Democrats run a candidate against Cheney, they will probably siphon enough votes to block her victory as an independent but unlikely to win outright.

In her last election, Cheney beat her Democratic opponent 73%-26%. Running as an independent, she would need most of those Democratic votes and then some. But if she retains the voters who support her in the primary and Democrats run no opponent, she has a decent chance. That will only happen, of course, if the Democratic Party and its leaders — including President Biden — signal it’s the right thing to do. But why should they?

Clearly, Cheney is no Democrat — but she may be the most important small-d democrat on the national scene. Her willingness to stand up to the insults, threats, and shunning the Trump wing of the GOP has used to drive the three-term congresswoman out of office makes her a symbol of courage and true patriotism. How many elected officials from either party are willing to jeopardize their job to do what is right? Among the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, two (Adam Kinzinger and Anthony Gonzalez) have already announced their retirements and a third (Fred Upton) is still wavering in the face of likely defeat in their respective primaries.

But Liz Cheney stood her ground. More importantly, she has become the most powerful voice on the Jan. 6 committee investigating the attack on our democracy — and the Democratic leadership in the House knows it. They have been eager to embrace her when she speaks out against the flagrant falsehoods perpetrated by members of her own party; now it’s time they take steps to ensure she continues to have a platform to do so.

If reelected, Cheney won’t be a vote for the Democrats’ agenda in the next Congress. I doubt she would vote to caucus with the Democrats to select a new speaker should they defy predictions and retain control of the House (though it’s unlikely that control of the chamber would come down to one vote). But she would be there to keep telling the truth about what happened on Jan. 6 and to warn that Trump’s return to power would be a grave danger to the republic.

Liz Cheney is the best hope for the Republican Party to move beyond Donald Trump. Maybe Democrats don’t want to see that happen — they’ve done reasonably well in the last two national elections with Trump defining what it means to be Republican. But for the good of the country, a two-party system defined by political ideology and substantive issues — not disruptive personalities — is the best chance of preserving American democracy.