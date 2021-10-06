Trump's 2024 Hopes Hinge on Sublimating Them in 2022

Former President Donald Trump and his sizable band of loyal supporters confidently assume that the 2024 Republican presidential nomination is in the bag. To them, and to Trump himself, he is merely a president in exile not-so-patiently waiting to be restored to his proper place.

But while few of them are talking about it, let alone thinking about it, Trump faces two huge hurdles before he can credibly be considered the odds-on favorite for his party’s nomination:

His stubborn unwillingness to get over the fact that he lost the 2020 election.

The critical role he must play in the 2022 congressional elections.

Failing at one or both will doom him.

Assuming – and it’s a big assumption – that he can put his 2020 defeat behind him and clear his mind for the task at hand, he must now immerse himself in the midterm congressional races as if his political life depends on it.

It does.

Heading into 2022, Trump must convincingly prove that he still has heavy political clout by not only raising money and campaigning hard for GOP congressional candidates, but also by helping the party retake control of the House or Senate, or both. Anything less and his 2024 presidential stock will plummet.

Though we know Trump can be an energetic and effective campaigner for himself, his ability to pull others over the line to victory in critical elections is a big question mark. His biggest problem is that he has a tough time putting his own ego and interests aside and promoting the candidates he is trying to help. He tends to get sidetracked from the task before him and make the campaign all about him. That doesn’t always work.

We saw a tragic example in Georgia last January when two Republican incumbent senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, lost runoff elections to Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock despite Trump’s eleventh-hour help.

On Jan. 4, the eve of the Georgia election, with Trump’s time in office down to its final 16 days, he flew to Dalton to campaign for the endangered senators. And while he made a spirited case for their reelection, a huge part of his speech was a bitter complaint about how he had been “robbed” just two months earlier. He declared that he still was not finished fighting to overturn Joe Biden’s victory and revealed that he had one more ploy: The Senate was set to officially ratify the 2020 Electoral College results two days later, and Trump told the Georgia crowd he was counting on his vice president, Mike Pence, to refuse to certify the Biden victory and keep Trump in the White House.

“I hope Mike Pence comes through for us. … He’s a great guy. Of course, if he doesn’t come through for us, then I won’t like him so much,” Trump told the rally-goers to great cheers.

Despite Trump’s last-minute effort, Loeffler and Perdue lost on Jan. 5, turning Senate control over to the Democrats. And one day later, a large mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in hope of disrupting the certification of Biden’s victory. As a riveted nation watched the rebellion in horror, Trump’s wish was thwarted. Repercussions from that day are still being felt.

And now, nearly nine months later, Trump still appears unwilling to believe he lost. Such a mindset will be a handicap in his efforts to help elect Republicans to the House and Senate next year. In sum, he shows few signs of grasping the weight of his 2022 task, but has much to prove in those elections. Trump must clear five big hurdles:

Accept the fact that he lost last year and stop publicly griping about it.

Energize his loyalists to support GOP candidates.

Convince never-Trump Republicans to stick with their party when they vote.

Appeal to independent voters who polls show are increasingly disapproving of Biden’s performance in office.

Put his ego aside and tirelessly focus on electing others, and not promoting himself.

The looming question is whether he is willing and capable of doing any of that. Effective political leaders know how to work hard for those who can, in turn, help them achieve their goals. Trump’s performance in 2022 is a huge test. His presidential hopes in 2024 hang on it.