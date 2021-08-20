The Three C's That Could Sink Ron DeSantis

Polls show Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as Republican voters' second-favorite choice for the 2024 presidential nomination, behind former President Donald Trump. All of his moves toward building a national profile in the past year strongly suggest he will mount a bid.

His pitch will be clear: He will do for the nation as president what he has done for Florida as governor during the COVID pandemic. This boast should alarm all Americans because his poor decisions are costing our state money and lives with each passing day.

Take a close look at the havoc wreaking through Florida under the governor’s abysmal leadership and it becomes clear that his present political vulnerabilities are the keys for thwarting his future political ambitions.

His biggest re-election obstacle in 2022 isn’t necessarily a strong Democratic challenger but rather his inability to recognize the triple threat presented by The Three “C’s:” COVID, casinos and cruises.

If coronavirus transmissions were an Olympic sport, DeSantis would bring home the gold medal as Florida leads the nation with a daily average of 29,711 new cases. As the delta variant rages throughout the state, DeSantis has gone to war with local school boards that desperately want to protect their students with face mask mandates. He has threatened to defund school officials in counties who dare defy his anti-mask laws. In doing so, he is prioritizing his own political ambitions over the lives of Florida children. He is betting the newest COVID wave will pass without widespread pediatric fatalities. I pray he is right, but this completely unnecessary, high-stakes risk calls his judgment into serious question. If he is wrong, children and families will pay the price and so will his political future.

Speaking of gambling, the recent Florida gaming compact is expected to generate $2.5 billion over five years, and a total of $6 billion by 2030. The pro-business, pro-free market governor awarded the Seminole Indian tribe an exclusive sports betting concession without allowing for competitive offers. With this sweetheart deal, the governor decided to bypass Florida’s constitutional amendment that clearly states any expansion of gambling requires a statewide vote.

Even more troubling, the new gaming pact includes some very conspicuous loopholes that stand to benefit some of his most well-connected supporters by allowing them to open casinos in Miami and other destinations.

While the Seminoles have been good partners to Florida and these casino opportunities serve as compensation for the terrible historical injustices they have endured, the Seminoles are not the only group deserving of reparations. Namely, the descendants of Florida’s African American population were also violently removed from their native homelands and can rightfully claim some of these gaming opportunities by the same logic. Their claim is strengthened by the fact that they are disproportionately represented in the sporting world that is the subject of this betting. There is a rotten aroma wafting from the governor’s casino deal and his rationale doesn’t pass the smell test. As the press and the public probe the details, it could well linger over his reelection chances.

Lastly, the cruise industry employs 159,000 people in the Sunshine State and has an overall $55 billion economic impact nationwide. It is one of the largest home-grown industries in Florida, yet DeSantis is fighting these businesses in the courts and in the legislature by prohibiting them from mandating COVID vaccines and following CDC guidelines to protect their passengers. The industry already has a debt load of over $60 billion and is burning through $1 billion per month to stay afloat. The last thing they need is the governor unilaterally making business decisions for them that will upset their ability to turn a profit. These companies are helmed by smart, savvy people who understand the power that comes from the large economic footprint in their state. It will not bode well for the governor’s political future if this influential industry continues to be squeezed because of his policies.

DeSantis is putting what is best for his presidential aspirations over what is best for his constituents. Like Icarus, his unbridled hubris is preventing him from changing course and bringing him perilously close to the sun’s scorching heat.

It is looking increasingly like COVID, casinos or cruises could form the inferno that melts DeSantis’ wings.