Biden: Leaving Afghanistan Now 'Was the Right Decision'

President Biden promised it wouldn’t look like Vietnam, telling reporters in July that when the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan after two decades of war, no one would be “lifted off the roof of an embassy.” But just one month later, military helicopters had to airlift American diplomats from the embassy compound to the airport in Kabul, and Biden hurriedly returned to the White House from Camp David aboard Marine One.

Chaos now consumes Afghanistan, and while the president is “deeply saddened” by the deteriorating situation on the ground there, he was defiant Monday. “I do not regret my decision,” he said while reading from a teleprompter in the East Room.

Prescient: Biden’s Risky Afghan Exit Plan

Two decades of conflict, 2,312 slain U.S. military personnel (and more than 20,000 wounded), along with $1 trillion in taxpayer dollars from the U.S. Treasury was enough. There would not be a third decade, Biden insisted. The war must end.

“I’m now the fourth American president to preside over war in Afghanistan. Two Democrats and two Republicans. I will not pass this responsibility on to a fifth president. I will not mislead the American people by claiming that just a little more time in Afghanistan will make all the difference.”

Biden explained his thinking in binary terms. “The choice I had to make as your president was either to follow through on the agreement to draw down our forces,” he told a small gaggle of reporters allowed to attend his remarks because of the administration’s COVID-19 restrictions, “or escalating the conflict and sending thousands more American troops back into combat and lurching into the third decade of conflict.”

The president ran through his argument for the withdrawal once again, reiterating many of the points he made in a July speech and blaming the current situation on a myriad of historical and political problems.

The United States should never have tried cobbling together a country from the disparate warring tribes that had humiliated the British and Soviet empires. “Our mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to have been nation-building,” Biden said. The aim was instead to downgrade al Qaeda after the 9/11 attacks and to hunt down Osama bin Laden.

The government that did end up forming in Afghanistan turned out to be wholly inadequate, a fact punctuated in real-time by images of the Taliban occupying the lavish palaces recently vacated by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. Biden recounted how he had told that leader that the fight was his, that his people would have to secure the future of their own country. They did not listen, he said, and “Afghanistan political leaders gave up and fled the country. The Afghan military collapsed, sometimes without trying to fight.”

And the sudden rout of that government in the past week only underscored his decision that “ending U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan now was the right decision.” All the same, their collapse surprised him. “The truth is,” Biden admitted, “this did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated.”

Biden complained the situation was already deteriorating when he took office, pointing to the exit deal that President Trump had negotiated with the Taliban, who were then their “strongest militarily since 2001.”

The most important remarks of Joe Biden’s presidency—at least so far—lasted less than 20 minutes, and he did not take questions from the reporters in a White House that seemed lonelier than usual. The president was only at the residence for about three hours. Vice President Kamala Harris was not at his side, opting instead to watch the speech via video in the Common Dining Room. He was alone, and that may have been fitting. “I am president of the United States of America,” he said, “and the buck stops with me.”

President Truman’s famous line rang hollow to some. “He’s no Harry Truman,” Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott told RealClearPolitics. “He might say those words, but he doesn’t believe them because he spends his time blaming everybody else.”

Republicans were eager to blame Biden Monday for the disastrous withdrawal, but so far only Scott has floated the far-fetched notion of removing him from office by invoking the 25th Amendment. The chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee and a potential 2024 presidential candidate, Scott told RCP he put forth the idea mostly as shot across the bow—an attempt to get answers because “we’ve gotta look at what is going on.”

A member of the Senate Armed Forces Committee, Scott has called for an investigation into how the Afghanistan exit quickly turned into a disaster. “His press conference was a complete joke today,” Scott said. “He doesn’t want to answer any questions. He doesn’t want to talk about the failure of the withdrawal,” the senator complained, noting that many of the promises the president had made earlier, among them guarantees about the Afghan army’s ability to hold off the Taliban, turned out to be “not true at all.” And here, Scott makes a distinction: “It's not a question about whether we should be in or out of Afghanistan. It is: How do you do it? And the way he handled it was a complete failure.”

The public has grown war-weary, and until recently an overwhelming majority supported leaving Afghanistan. Withdrawal was even bipartisan with Trump repeatedly, albeit unsuccessfully, trying to pull out. But opinion immediately began shifting as video clips of triumphant Taliban warlords and desperate Afghan refugees dominated the news. A new joint poll by Morning Consult and Politico out this week shows that just 49% of respondents continue to support the exit, a rapid drop from 69% in April.

Conservatives argue that the current foreign policy debacle is just the latest in a confluence of crises punctuated first by the surge of illegal immigrants at the U.S-Mexico border, the administration’s tepid response to the upheaval in Cuba, and now the heart-breaking Afghan exit. According to Scott, Biden has been missing in action. “We are supposed to be the beacon of light for the world, and this is our president? A guy that won't show up to deal with a crisis? That is what you're elected to do,” said the former Florida governor. “Not ribbon cuttings.”

Biden was certainly in a hurry to return to his summer recess on Monday. The president turned on his heels and walked past shouting reporters and out of the East Room. Twenty minutes after wrapping his remarks, the presidential motorcade exited White House grounds en route to Fort McNair and Marine One, the helicopter that ferried Biden back to Camp David through the rain.