White House Takes Hands-Off Approach on Mask Guidance

This president has a habit of repeating himself, but he might wish he hadn’t done so in one recent instance.

Sometimes the repetition is accidental. Other times it is deliberate, a sort of mental strategy to steal a few moments when speaking off the cuff to plan ahead before the next sentence reaches his lips. In May, however, the repetition was emphatic, and it was joyous.

“If you’ve been fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask,” Joe Biden said as he clutched a velvet mask in his fist and repeated the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. “Let me repeat: If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask.”

Since that medically endorsed pronouncement, masks have been disappearing almost in direct proportion to vaccination rates. But now, even as almost 70% of American adults have been inoculated, mask mandates might be coming back. White House officials are debating behind the scenes whether to encourage Americans, even those who are vaccinated, to re-mask.

But the one thing White House officials won’t do? Make the decision themselves — they are busy trying to preemptively wash their hands of it.

When RealClearPolitics asked on Friday if a masking mandate was on the horizon, spokeswoman Jen Psaki answered definitively, though at the same time noncommitally: “We’re always going to follow the guidance of our health and medical experts.” On Monday, the White House press secretary said the same, this time calling the CDC “our north star.” But the role of the White House, she explained, is almost entirely passive: “The CDC looks at data, they look at data across the country in a range of regions across the country,” with the White House following its lead. “If they make an assessment,” she said, “we will, of course, be here to follow their guidance.”

For now, discussions are ongoing — and not necessarily promising. Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday told CNN that “we’re going in the wrong direction” in terms of infections, adding that the increasing number of COVID cases has left him “very frustrated.” He confirmed that a return to mask guidance, recommendations not seen since the darker days of the pandemic, “is under active consideration.”

Fauci is part of those deliberations, of course, but what role does Biden play? “Well, the president receives regular updates from his COVID team,” Psaki said, “but discussions are primarily between the health and medical experts about how we should proceed.”

That a return to masks is even being considered is a direct result of the delta variant of the coronavirus burning its way through the country. It is now the dominant variant worldwide, and it accounts for the majority of new COVID cases among the unvaccinated. Experts say that vaccines remains highly effective against it. Indeed, a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine reports that two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 88% effective at preventing symptomatic disease from the delta variant. Two shots of AstraZeneca vaccine were 67% effective.

Biden was aligned with those findings when he said at a CNN town-hall event last week that the vaccines would mitigate the more serious dangers of the virus. “You are not going to be hospitalized,” he said of anyone who was vaccinated but still tested positive for COVID. “You are not going to be in the IC unit, and you are not going to die.”

Some local health officials have opted to return to required masking indoors despite that fact. Fauci praised Los Angeles County for reissuing such a mandate amid a sharp rise in cases. He clarified that CDC guidance did not yet recommend masking for vaccinated individuals, but praised health officials “in the trenches.”

“The local officials have the discretion, and the CDC agrees with that ability and discretion capability to say, ‘You know, you're in a situation where we're having a lot of dynamics of infection. Even if you are vaccinated, you should wear a mask,’” Fauci said.

As federal officials continue to deliberate about recommendations, the final decision remains with the states. If the CDC were to update its guidance and the White House blessed it, the change would face an uphill battle in many states. Republican governors such as Ron DeSantis of Florida have pledged to choose “freedom over Faucism.” In light of these dynamics, good luck getting people, especially vaccinated people, to put their mask back on, says Russ Vought, a former Trump Cabinet member and current president of the conservative Center for Renewing America. “The American people have moved on from mask mandates and lockdown policies, and the Biden administration and state governors would do well to reject them,” he told RCP. “People are getting back to normal and taking precautions, and they have lost faith with the federal health bureaucrats who came up with these flawed approaches.”

All the same, if the CDC officially recommends a return to masking, it won’t be at the direction of Biden. Medical and health experts, not the president, will decide. On that point, the White House is emphatic.