Joe Biden's Fourth of July Sermon on the South Lawn

The president told the crowd gathered at the White House what he saw Sunday evening.

To his left, Joe Biden could see the Washington Monument, which commemorates “the general who led our revolution and the president who set our nation on its course.” Then, in the middle of his line of sight: the Jefferson Memorial, a temple to the Founder “whose words about liberty and equality literally changed the world.” Finally, to his right, the memorial to Martin Luther King Jr., the civil rights icon with “his eyes fixed ahead toward the promise land where equality is not only an aspiration but a reality.”

Biden had invited the families of military and essential service workers to the White House for the Fourth of July, a sort of double Independence Day this year. Independence from the British, yes, but also a celebration of freedom still emerging. “We're closer than ever,” he promised “to declaring our independence from a deadly virus.” It was also the clearest articulation of his vision of the nation since his inaugural address, and it was apparent that Biden sees the country differently than many of those on both the left and the right.

The day wasn’t half over when Rep. Cori Bush condemned the national commemoration as racist. “When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom,” the Missouri Democrat wrote on Twitter, “remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people.” In an interview with RealClearPolitics the week before, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley said the belief, mistaken in his view, that America is inherently racist and irredeemably evil was the “animating ideology” of the Biden government.

The president disagreed with them both during his mini civics lesson on the South Lawn. He said that what makes America different is the same thing that makes America great.

“Unlike every other nation on Earth, we were founded based on an idea,” Biden explained before quoting the preamble of the Declaration of Independence, specifically the part about how all men are “created equal” and “endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights.” He continued: “And while we've never fully lived up to those words, we have never given up on them. They continue to animate us.”

The star-spangled commentary comes as faith in the American experiment wanes across the generations. While 66% of baby boomers describes themselves as “very patriotic,” according to new polling by RealClear Opinion Research, just 28% of millennials feel the same way. At the same moment, a national conversation about the true character of the country has turned once unifying symbols into tribal tokens. As the New York Times reports, even the American flag “is now alienating to some.”

The White House either missed that last memo, or the president chose to ignore it. The South Portico was lit up for the occasion in red and white and blue; big beaming lanterns of the same colors were hung from the trees; and the flag was displayed prominently. Biden urged the crowd, an audience between 1,300 and 1,500 strong, to have faith in their country. This doesn’t mean ignoring past sins, he insisted. Instead, one strength of this nation is “our capacity to see ourselves whole and see ourselves honestly, what we've gotten right, what we've gotten wrong.”

This, the 46th U.S. president declared, is “a measure of the greatness of America — and we are a great nation. We don't seek to bury the wrongs, we face it. We work to make it right.” This may also be a significant difference between him and his two immediate predecessors. President Obama seemed to describe the concept of American exceptionalism as a just another stand-in for generic patriotism, saying in 2009 he believed in that idea “just as I suspect that the Brits believe in British exceptionalism and the Greeks believe in Greek exceptionalism.” After him in 2017, President Trump equated the U.S. and Russia as similarly vicious, amoral actors, telling Bill O’Reilly that Vladimir Putin might be a killer, but “we’ve got a lot of killers. What, you think our country’s so innocent?”

Even as some of his most vocal conservative critics have noted, Biden does not talk like Obama or Trump. For this president, America is unique because of its character. He began his campaign by telling a crowd in Philadelphia it was time for the country to “remember who we are,” and he more recently reminded servicemen stationed in Europe of that difference.

“If our British friends will excuse me quoting the Declaration of Independence, America is unique in all the world in that we are not formed based on geography, or ethnicity, or religion, but on an idea — an idea,” the president stressed to servicemen and -women gathered in a hangar at Royal Air Force Mildenhall last month. “The only nation in the world founded on the notion of an idea.”

He walked out of a meeting with Putin telling the press the same thing, and again reminding those reporters that he has made the same point before. “I told him that, unlike other countries, including Russia, we’re uniquely a product of an idea. You’ve heard me say this before, again and again, but I’m going to keep saying it. What’s that idea? We don’t derive our rights from the government,” Biden explained.

Back at the White House for the Fourth of July, Biden continued to pull at that thread. His infrastructure package remains in congressional limbo while impatient critics complain that he isn’t doing enough to seize his moment, but the president who launched his campaign as an effort to heal “the soul of the nation” remains fixated on the principles he believes make that nation unique in the first place. As dusk came, he said those principles “help define who we are, guide what we do, and remind us of the work that history has given us in our own time.”

The past should be a guide to the present, Biden said in invoking “the American creed” that “we are all equal — created equal.” It was an old idea, he admitted, but one that remains relevant because “the genius is that every generation of Americans has expanded wider and wider to include those who were excluded before.”

At this, the president dropped his voice to a whisper, saying, “That's why it's never gathered dust in our history books. It's still alive today.” And then his voice boomed for effect: “My fellow Americans, now we're the guardians of that very idea of America. It's up to us to save it, to preserve it, to build on it. I know we will. I look out to those monuments on the National Mall and beyond them into the hearts of our people across the land. And I know this: It's never ever been a good bet to bet against America — never.”

The president mixed with the crowd for a bit later in the night, taking photos and shaking hands. Afterward, he looked out from the South Portico of the White House with his family as fireworks illuminated the landscape he had just described.