In Defense of Frank Luntz

James Carville has a saying that in Washington they like to run you to the top of the flag pole so they can release the rope and watch you go splat. It’s a tough town.

I know. For 33 years I’ve worked on creating and delivering messages through television ads and now digital ones for Democratic candidates across the country, and for 33 years I have been in awe of the ability of Dr. Frank Luntz to counter-message.

Luntz understands the nuances of language and how a slightly different word or even an emphasis or a pause can make an idea blossom or be weaponized. For example, writing that someone “said” something is different from writing that they “claimed” it to be so. “Gun control” is a pervasive term, “gun safety laws” isn’t. “Partial birth abortion” has a darker tone than “late-term abortion.” My firm has often tested word suggestions that Luntz has floated, and they inordinately work.

The work he did for then-Speaker Newt Gingrich on the Contract With America was masterful and ahead of its time. Yet Luntz is under fire from Trumpsters, up to and including the likes of Tucker Carlson, for speaking the truth about election probabilities.

A social scientist can’t eschew facts and data and retain relevance or a reputation. Luntz knows that. He wouldn’t risk his business and legacy on shenanigans. Being attacked by those who label Jan. 6 insurrectionists as “tourists” is survivable, but now former Luntz staffers are anonymously airing grievances with no proof, which is wrong, cowardly and dangerous to his firm.

These anonymous arrows claim Luntz’s work is a scam. Anyone experienced in the science of political research would quickly recognize Luntz is a master of conducting focus groups and pushing people to enunciate clearly what they are thinking, and then he delves into why they think as they do. Luntz conducts a great many focus groups available for general viewing and I often watch.

Former Luntz employee Chris Ingram is the one assailant openly trashing and trafficking on Luntz’s name, which has taken his otherwise regional voice national for what is likely 15 minutes. Though he admits to having not spoken with his onetime boss in two decades, he weighs in on how Luntz recruits focus group participants and runs his business. Luntz’s vetting of potential focus group participants helps ensure an unbiased group. General Motors, Disney, Federal Express and 30 Fortune 100 companies have seemingly all been duped, according to Ingram and Carlson.

Ingram claims Luntz puts his finger on the scale by selecting participants who espouse the viewpoint clients will find most favorable. And the attackers go so far as to say Luntz lives well. He damned well should. He’s one of a few at the top of a political industry that is awash in money.

Luntz has never been married. He has no children. He doesn’t drink. He once told me he works anytime he is awake because that’s what he likes doing. Well, guess what, if one spends twice the time working as others, he/she will likely find success. I’ve worked for many driven politicians and work in an industry where our job is not just what we do but who we are. That’s because there is no other way to contend with the hours and stress when toiling in national level campaigns. I’ve watched countless staffers come and go through political consulting firms and Capitol Hill because the kitchen was too hot. That’s fine -- move on, but don’t whine about the demands of the job you couldn’t do perfectly, on time and without complaint.

I’ve been involved in helping shape hundreds of polls and can speak first-hand that the top pollsters will not under any circumstance preordain the findings. There is no use paying for a poll if the results are not real and actionable.

So now a smear campaign is underway, in part because Frank Luntz rightfully noted that Donald Trump would be a weak candidate in 2024. It doesn’t take a rocket surgeon to recognize Trump is the biggest losing president in almost 100 years, as the House, Senate and presidency were lost under his tutelage. Luntz’s noting of that has the far right working to cancel him.

Democrats should hope the Trump wing of the GOP does Luntz in. And Republicans would be fools to do it.