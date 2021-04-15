Good morning, it’s Thursday, April 15, 2021. Traditionally, this would be Tax Day in America, but COVID has again pushed that reckoning back, this time to May 17. But April 15 carries grimmer reminders from our past: The Titanic met its demise 109 years ago, and Abraham Lincoln succumbed to an assassin’s bullet 47 years before that. On the bright side, Leonardo da Vinci was born on this date in 1452, and the world has been immeasurably enriched as a result.

On that happy note, I’ll refer you RCP’s front page, where the Kent Sepkowitz (CNN) explores the mystery of Michigan’s COVID surge; Nouriel Roubini (Project Syndicate) looks at worrisome signs of inflation; and Ben Caspit (Al-Monitor) reports on Israel’s defensive posture following the Natanz explosion. Along with our usual array of poll averages, videos, and breaking news stories, we also offer original material from our own reporters, columnists, and contributors, including:

* * *

Biden’s Risky Afghanistan Exit Plan. Susan Crabtree assesses the president’s decision to withdraw all U.S. troops by Sept. 11.

Christie to GOP Study Group: Call Biden Out as “a Liar.” Phil Wegmann, who was the sole reporter present as the outspoken former governor spoke to fellow Republicans yesterday, has this report.

The “New Jim Crow” Is Nothing Like the “Old Jim Crow.” Bill Steigerwald offers this history lesson on the 70-year system of racial segregation and voter suppression.

Fight Against PA Governor’s Emergency Powers Reflects Bipartisan Trend. Nathan Benefield examines steps the state legislature is taking to limit Gov. Tom Wolf’s capacity to enact restrictions, which have stirred great controversy during the COVID pandemic.

In States, COVID Spending Is Off to the (Robo-Dog) Races. At RealClearInvestigations, Steve Miller details how state and local governments misused federal CARES Act money.

Don’t Repeat Europe’s Vaccine Mistakes. At RealClearHealth, Joel White assails the price control policies that have hamstrung rollouts of inoculations across the pond.

As Another Corona-Myth Dies, Where’s Fauci? RealClearMarkets editor John Tamny considers the CDC’s announcement last week that the risk of contracting COVID by touching a “contaminated” surface is minuscule.

Hollywood Won’t Make This Film. (China Won’t Allow It.) At RealClearPolicy, Rick Berman spotlights the Chinese Communist Party’s growing influence, exerted not with military force but through finance.

U.S. Natural Gas Exports Continue to Rise. RealClearEnergy editor Jude Clemente writes that there’s a moral imperative to supply an energy-deprived world.

Is Federal Science Funding About to Be Reshaped? M. Anthony Mills explores the impact of a bill that could dilute the National Science Foundation’s core mission of expanding basic science research rather than technological development.

Four Incredible Facts About Chess. Also at RCS, Ross Pomeroy marvels at the game’s infinite possibilities.

* * *

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com