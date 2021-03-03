Newsom's School Plan Unlikely to Stall Recall

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s long-awaited deal aimed at reopening schools is doing little to quell the wave of parent anger that helped propel the recall drive against him, an effort organizers believe will soon qualify for a special election.

It also couldn’t have come at a worse time -- amid new flashpoints over COVID lockdowns. On Monday, Newsom announced a new incentive plan providing $6.6 billion to public schools that reopen over the next month, the same day public frustration was flaring anew over a video of Berkeley Federation of Teachers President Matt Meyer taking his 2-year-old to a private preschool and another showing Newsom and celebrity George Lopez inside a restaurant in an area that currently doesn’t allow indoor dining.

Over the weekend, Newsom got the “Saturday Night Live” cold-open treatment, with Dr. Anthony Fauci, played by Kate McKinnon, introducing him as someone “hated by everyone in California except those 10 people he had dinner with in Napa that one time.” The spoof referenced the fierce backlash Newsom received after photos surfaced of him maskless at a lobbyist’s birthday dinner last year just as the governor was imposing new lockdown orders and calling on families not to gather with friends and relatives for Thanksgiving.

Newsom, who won with 61.9% of the vote in 2018, has seen his popularity plummet since the dining incident. A UC-Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll released in early February showed just 46% of California voters approve of his performance, a big decline from the two-thirds who backed him in September.

While the incident at the tony French Laundry restaurant undoubtedly played a role in the governor’s fading popularity, public pique has shifted to the slow roll of school reopenings and union demands that they remain closed or only provide limited in-classroom instruction.

News this week that mental health claims for teens skyrocketed last spring amid the lockdowns -- as parents, school officials and pediatricians have been warning about for months -- has added more urgency to the reopening movement and bolsters those arguing that high school students should be prioritized in the push to get children back in classrooms.

In mid-February the city of San Francisco took the dramatic step of suing its school district, citing the record high numbers of suicidal children as the one-year anniversary of COVID school closings approaches.

California has had some of the strictest school reopening rules in the country with doors closed at many public schools across the state since the COVID-19 outbreak first began. In the last six months, as many other states have reopened public schools more aggressively, fed-up parents have united across party lines to help fuel the recall effort. Republican opponents have seized on the issue, with former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer holding several recent events outside schools while savaging Newsom’s efforts as unacceptable.

Faulconer on Monday blasted the governor’s latest plan as far too limited and piecemeal, leaving most middle school and high school students out. “Kids in all grade levels, in all school districts, deserve to be back in school now,” Faulconer said. “…For him to tout this as an accomplishment after months of inexcusable failures shows how out of touch he is, and why he should be recalled.”

Businessman Chris Cox, a 2018 gubernatorial candidate who intends to challenge Newsom again if the recall is triggered, has regularly hit him over the shuttered schools while Ric Grenell, President Trump’s top intelligence official and another likely GOP candidate, is calling out the governor for allowing a form of lockdown hypocrisy akin to the French Laundry incident.

“Schools for the well-connected but not for the kids waiting for the government run schools to open,” Grenell wrote in a tweet accompanied by a video of the Berkeley teachers’ union president taking his daughter to school. “This is outrageous, @GavinNewsom!”

Under Newsom’s plan, schools that remain closed would lose 1% of their portion of the $6.6 billion grant funding for every school day they remain closed past April 1. The proposal is expected to pass the state legislature Thursday.

While many school districts across the state have made vaccinating all teachers a sticking point in reopening, the Newsom plan would not require it. Instead, it sets aside 10% of all available COVID vaccines, or at least 75,000, for teachers and school personnel.

“I look forward after the vote on Thursday to quickly signing this and moving forward to celebrate the reopening for in-person instruction of schools all up and down the state of California,” Newsom said during an event Monday at a school in Elk Grove, a town near Sacramento.

But critics have found fault with the requirements to qualify for the funding. For instance, elementary schools must offer in-person instruction to students in transitional kindergarten through second grade but there’s no requirement for how many on-campus hours must be provided. The schools only need to bring in students through six grade, as well as those in at least one full middle- or high-school grade level, for an undefined time when local case rates fall below seven positive cases per 100,000 residents, known as the red tier. The vast majority of California counties are in a worse category, the purple tier.

“It ties the reopening to the [COVID] tiers, which the Centers for Disease Control has said is not necessary because it’s safe to reopen if you have the proper mitigation strategies in place,” Ginny Merrifield, executive director of the Parents Association North County San Diego, told RealClearPolitics. “There is really nothing in this plan that will make it any easier or requires school districts to reopen.”

Students are suffering irreparable harm, Merrifield argued, citing a spate of recent local teen suicides and attempted suicides.

“By the end of the month, the recall [signatures] will be filed, and so [Newsom’s] really walking a tightrope here between the population, which is eager to get their children back in school after a year, and the California Teachers Association, which is one of his largest donors to his campaign for governor originally,” Merrifield said. “So it's a tough, tough spot he's painted himself into.”

Recall organizers last week announced they had reached 1.7 million signatures, exceeding the 1.5 million needed to qualify for a special election by the mid-March deadline. They would still like to hit a 2 million signature mark to allow for an expected 20% rejection rate.

OpenSchoolsCA, a statewide group, labeled the Newsom plan a “failure,” not a breakthrough, as the governor claimed. Ernesto Falcon, a Bay Area parent active in the group, cited a report that the majority of public schools that are open in some form are in more affluent communities, which is reflective of the state’s worsening wealth inequities.

Falcon argued that dangling grants in front of school districts isn’t an effective incentive because schools across the state have already received billions in federal COVID-relief funds and are set to receive more in the next stimulus bill Congress is considering.

“It’s not about money. It’s really just fear-based opposition that is unwilling to listen to the health and safety rules and the science,” he told RCP.

While statewide teacher unions praised parts of Newsom’s reopening plan, which they helped formulate, the United Teachers of Los Angeles, the largest local teachers union in the state, slammed the plan hours after Newsom unveiled it as “a recipe for propagating structural racism.”

UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz noted that COVID has hit communities of color much harder than the broader public, with the highest rates of infections and deaths. Los Angeles Unified is the second largest school district in the nation with nearly 600,000 students and comprising roughly 10% of California’s public schoolchildren.

“We are being unfairly targeted by people who are not experiencing this disease in the same way as students and families in our communities,” she said at a news conference Monday afternoon. “…Now educators are asked instead to sacrifice ourselves, the safety of our students and the safety of our schools.”

Myart-Cruz is demanding that schools in Los Angeles County remain closed until all teachers and staff receive both doses of the vaccine and reminded the public of a state law granting them collective bargaining power.

“The fact is that the plan does not supersede our legal right to bargain working conditions with LAUSD and our continued determination to do so,” she said.

The UTLA has announced plans for a vote this week on whether its members – more than 35,000 teachers and certified employees – should refuse to return to campus if in-person instruction becomes mandatory. More than 900 chapter chairs voted on the issue in mid-February with 93% choosing to “organize around a refusal to return for a full or hybrid physical reopening of schools” until certain safety conditions are met.