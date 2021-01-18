Good morning, it’s Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Over the weekend, the human race hit a grim milestone: The novel coronavirus that spread rapidly out of central China a year ago has now claimed 2 million lives. That’s the official tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University. When you think that China’s government still admits to only 4,800 deaths -- in the world’s most populous nation and where this contagion originated -- the true number is almost certainly significantly higher.

In two days, when Joseph R. Biden Jr. takes the oath of office as the 46th U.S. president, the number of Americans felled by this pandemic will have surged past 400,000. Biden has vowed to vastly bolster the government’s vaccination efforts. I pray that he follows through on that promise.

With that, I’d point you to RCP’s front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. Today’s lineup includes Martin Luther King III (New York Times), Alveda King (Fox News), Kaitlyn Tiffany (The Atlantic), and Olivia Nuzzi (New York magazine). We also offer original material from our own reporters, columnists, and contributors, including the following:

