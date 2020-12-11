Understanding Pennsylvania's Fracking Future

With the importance of Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes looming over the presidential contest all year long, it was no surprise that the candidates’ positions on fracking emerged as a major issue in the state. Though Joe Biden promised not to pursue a fracking ban in Pennsylvania or elsewhere (but opposes the practice on federal lands), President Trump presented himself as the only reliable defender of the fracking industry. But how important is that industry to Pennsylvania’s economic future? Is fracking its essential bedrock, or a small niche industry that receives disproportionate attention because of the state’s energy history?

Since the 19th century, Pennsylvania has been a major producer of both anthracite and bituminous coal, leading the nation in coal production until 1930 and remaining the third-largest producer today. In 1859, Edward Drake drilled what’s considered the world’s first commercial oil well near Titusville, leading to an early oil-production boom in the region. These energy outputs – along with the burgeoning steel, railroad, shipbuilding, and textile industries they supported – drastically changed how Americans powered their homes, shipped goods, and purchased necessities. These industries fed off one another and spread between Pennsylvania’s large cities, its small cities centered on specific industries – Johnstown, Monessen, and Bethlehem for steel, Altoona for railroads, Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton for coal – and its rural areas. The resulting successes are etched in state culture, including the names of sports teams (Pittsburgh Steelers, Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Altoona Curve) and national historic sites (Steamtown in Scranton, Oil Region National Heritage Area in northwest Pennsylvania, Hopewell Iron Furnace near Reading).

Fracking brought the promise of continuing this legacy through incremental innovation, even as the state lost its lead in energy production in the early 20th century. The Marcellus Shale formation stretches over much of the state’s western and northern parts, with deep rock layers containing natural gas that couldn’t be harvested using earlier methods. But fracking injects a mixture of water, sand, and chemicals in a horizontal well to break apart rock layers, creating cracks for natural gas to seep through into pipes that eventually connect to the existing energy distribution system. Ninety-five percent of new oil and gas wells are dug using this method, and among the states, Pennsylvania has become the second-largest producer and third-largest net exporter of natural gas.

Yet the fracking boom has not led to a corresponding jobs boom. A Bureau of Labor Statistics study pins the 2016 total of fracking jobs in Pennsylvania at 20,146, and that figure reflected a decrease from 2014, even as production increased. Another estimate uses February 2020 BLS data to tally 26,000 jobs. BLS locates the majority of jobs in the western third of the state. Either estimate is below 1% of the over 5 million jobs in the state overall, with education/health services being the largest employer among BLS industry categories, at 24% of employment. For perspective, consider that the state’s peak coal employment of 377,000 in 1914 is over 14 times the 26,000 employment estimate today for fracking.

Pennsylvanians today are divided on whether to embrace fracking as their economic savior. A January 2020 Franklin and Marshall University poll shows a narrow lead for shale drilling supporters (48%) over opponents (44%), although the numbers flip when asking respondents whether drilling improves (35%) or reduces (38%) the quality of life in a community. An August CBS/YouGov poll shows a similar split between those in favor of fracking (48%) and those opposed (52%). A recent Philadelphia Inquirer article shows a variety of perspectives just within thousand-well Susquehanna County, ranging from individuals and municipalities happy to receive royalties to furious homeowners whose water supply has been contaminated. Biden’s narrow win of Pennsylvania by 80,000 votes suggests that fracking was not the deciding factor.

Whether measured through job counts or unity of public opinion, fracking has yet to replicate Pennsylvania’s earlier economic success with coal, oil, steel, and railroads. These older industries forged completely new markets, with the prosperity staying local because of their immature state. In contrast, fracking was only an incremental improvement on existing fossil fuel extraction methods. Because the markets and supply chain for fossil fuels are now mature rather than new, it’s easier for many jobs linked to Pennsylvania-drilled gas to be located outside the state, whether at a Texas-based company that owns wells or at an out-of-state factory enjoying lower energy costs. The differences between these two economic eras highlight the way forward for Pennsylvania; even if difficult, focus less on continuing existing industries – and politicizing this legacy – and more on opportunities to create new ones.