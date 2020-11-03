Lindsey Graham's Struggles and the Shifting of U.S. Politics

Perhaps one of the most surprising developments in this election is the perceived vulnerability of South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham. Graham began the season widely viewed as safe from political trends; he ends it likely to hold his seat by low single digits -- assuming that he holds it at all.

What has happened? Understanding this gives us insights into the nature of political coalitions, and will tell us something about what we might expect from American politics over the course of the next few decades. We begin with three of my all-time favorite maps:

They look similar, and yet they are from very different elections. Maps A and B are taken from V.O. Key’s classic “Southern Politics in State and Nation.” Map A illustrates the results from the Democratic gubernatorial primary runoff in 1938, while Map B reflects the results from a 1940 referendum on liberalizing liquor sales. Red counties went for Wyndham Manning and also voted against liberalizing the sale of liquor; blue counties went for Burnet Maybank -- the narrow winner -- and for liberalized liquor sales. Here is how Key described the Manning-Maybank primary:

“Regardless of the disposition to explain a sectional vote in terms of patronage, deals, arrangements, alliances, the chances are that the sectional groupings manifest in the 1938 Maybank vote represent a deeper sectional unity that provided a framework within which alliances could be made. ... [T]he uplanders perhaps still feel an antipathy toward aristocratic Charleston, as it was pictured in the agrarian crusade, an antipathy kept alive by persistent evangelical condemnation of that city as the symbol of all sin. Then, too, Charleston has always insisted on home rule, and its neighboring counties, with a lesser approach to unanimity, oppose prohibition.”

In other words, the divide in Map A and Map B illustrates a division between populist South Carolina and more establishment areas of the state. If you look at the map of the 1952 presidential election in South Carolina, which Dwight Eisenhower very nearly won, you see a very similar pattern: The Jacksonian “up country” continued to vote Democrat, while the “low country” went Republican.

Map C is from a more contemporary election. It illustrates the 2008 Republican primary between John McCain and Mike Huckabee. In a familiar tale, the populist Huckabee carried the up country, while the more establishment McCain performed well in Charleston and its environs.

What does this all mean for the 2020 Republican Senate election, and the future of our national politics? If you look at the maps of South Carolina in the 2010s, it begins to blur into a mass of blue. The Jacksonians finally left the Democratic Party in response to the Obama presidency, blurring the geographic distinctions in the state. In 2016, Donald Trump won handily -- but he barely carried Beaufort County (Hilton Head) and lost Charleston County.

This created a headache for Graham. He was always vulnerable to a primary challenge, but with the state Republican Party increasingly filled with populists from the hill country, his position became dire. With the state seemingly locked up for Republicans, it made sense for him to take positions that would appeal to these voters. Hence his more or less lockstep movement with the Trump presidency.

But this came with its own price. Trump proved unpopular with establishment Republicans, and so the low country moved toward Democrats. It initially appeared that the 2018 victory of Joe Cunningham in the 1st Congressional District – which Mitt Romney carried by 18 percentage points – was a fluke. Trump may still carry the district and Cunningham may still lose his reelection bid, but the movement of this group of voters against Republicans has given Jaime Harrison, Graham’s opponent, a chance in a state that was the cornerstone of the Republican realignment in the Deep South.

What does this mean for national politics? It illustrates what I consider one the fundamental keys to understanding political coalitions: They are like water balloons. When you step on one side, the other side pops up, and sometimes it bursts. The influx of Jacksonians initially seemed to make Republicans in the state unassailable. But Republicans are not able to paper over centuries-old divides in the state, and the political demands made by up country voters remain in tension with the political preferences of the low country.

No matter who wins the election, the winning side will claim that its coalition will allow it to hold onto and shape the future of American politics for a decade or more. This is rank nonsense. Governing is hard; different pieces of political coalitions will want different things, and no one wants to be the junior partner in a coalition (ask #NeverTrump). The challenges Graham has faced illustrates that politics is never stable, and that winning forces you to make choices about which faction will be dominant, and those choices contain the seeds of the dominant coalition’s inevitable demise.