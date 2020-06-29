It’s News to Us

Americans are divided, angry, sad, inspired in some cases, and watchful of the Black Lives Matter Movement. This week one of it’s leaders proclaimed on national TV that “if this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn the system down.”

Hawk Newsome continued saying he might be talking figuratively ... or literally.

Very macho. Very provocative. Might be a threat.

Now, you would think the national press would be all over this story, trying to get accurate information about the Black Lives Matter operation to the American people, who the press is supposed to serve. I mean, this is an important story, is it not?

Mr. Newsome, who heads the New York City chapter of Black Lives Matter, is the new Huey Newton, whom the 1960’s media largely adored. Mr. Newton cofounded the Black Panther Party.

Do you know who cofounded the current Black Lives Matter organization? Bet you don’t. Because the press has totally ignored the real story regarding the BLM movement.

Three women are behind “The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation,” which is the central organization that directs policy. Alicia Garza, 39, is the chief strategic advisor. Patrisse Cullors, 36, is also a top advisor.

Finally, Opal Tometi, 36, is the third force. She works with the BLM Foundation and is also the Executive Director of the “Black Alliance for Just Immigration.” That group is associated with the “Freedom Road Socialist Organization,” a Marxist-Leninist group that has received funding from the Tides Foundation run by George Soros.

Ah, the plot thickens.

The three women who essentially run the BLM Foundation keep a very low profile. No cable news interviews for them.

Nope, these ladies are serious.

In an interview with a professor from Morgan State University, Ms. Cullors said: “Myself and Alicia [Garza] in particular are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists. We are super-versed on ideological theories.”

So, do you think the protestors chanting “Black Lives Matter” in the streets understand what the “Black Lives Matter Global Network” really is?

And then there’s the “Thousand Currents” operation out of Oakland, California. Ever heard of it? I didn’t think so.

Because the Black Lives Matter Foundation does not have tax exempt status, at least not yet, the radical left “Thousand Currents” outfit “fiscally sponsors” BLM. The means it holds their donations, which now number in the millions. Because the non-profit “Currents” is overseeing the cash, donors are allowed to write off donations to BLM, according to the IRS.

Karl Marx would love this; a capitalist government allowing tax deductions for money earmarked to destroy it.

And so ignorant celebrities and clueless corporations benefit financially when giving money to the radical left Black Lives Matter Global Organization Foundation. Right on!

Another question. When BLM receives the donated money where does the cash wind up? Well, according to FactCheck.org, 71 percent of it goes to salaries, benefits, and “consulting fees.”

Wow! How great is this? Your mom could be a “consultant.”

Interesting, right? The Black Lives Matter organization is run by Marxists who have access to lots and lots of money.

Who knew? Certainly not anyone who follows the national press. Those “news” organizations couldn’t care less.

As long as they can virtue-signal and damage “Donald Trump’s America,” the press is happy in it’s laziness and apathy.

Does the truth matter?

Not to the media.

Power to the people!