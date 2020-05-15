Tesla and Elon Musk Belong in Texas

The land of nuts and flakes doesn’t love Musk like we Texans already do, with California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D) tweeting, “F*ck Elon Musk.” He tweeted back: “Message received.” Musk should tell the Californians what Davy Crockett told Tennesseans before him: “You may all go to hell and I will go to Texas.”

Why do the haters hate on Elon? Because Musk wants to build his cars and rockets with the same “git ’er done” attitude common to so many Texans. Barred by an unelected bureaucrat – California’s main industry is union workers – Musk pledged to move his operations to Texas. He was willing even to be arrested on the assembly line in defiance of local county rules. Compare that with fellow California billionaire David Geffen, who spent his time Insta-bragging with his drone and hiding out aboard his $590 million mega-yacht in the Caribbean amid the pandemic. Couldn’t even vacation in America. The last vacation Musk took nearly killed him and so he doesn’t take vacations anymore.

Sensing a kindred spirit, Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz welcomed Musk to the Lone Star State. Frankly it’s surprising Musk doesn’t live here already. Musk knows when it’s time to go. He’s fled failed places like dysfunctional South Africa, socialistic Canada, and a boring Stanford doctoral program in pursuit of the American Dream. There’s nowhere that dream is more alive than in Texas, which is, as Californian John Steinbeck noted, “a state of mind.”

Texas earns high marks for its workforce, economy, infrastructure, cost of doing business, innovation, and cost of living. Texas has built its economy – 10th largest in the world -- with the flexibility of free enterprise, a trait that should bring a quicker recovery than in most states when the coronavirus crisis ends. Our independent electric grid gives us an energy freedom that few other states can match. California officials announced an extension of their shutdown but Gov. Abbott works alongside business leaders and communities to reopen the economy and is looking for ways to safely protect citizens but also protect businesses.

Abbott formed a task force with business leaders and scientists to safely reopen the economy. California seems to prefer the China approach of confining people to their homes using Chinese made drones. “Give people back their damn freedom,” Musk said on an earnings call for Tesla. We Texans aren’t itching to take people’s freedom from them. We did have a slip-up with that hairdresser before the attorney general and the governor sorted that stuff right out.

Leaving California’s oppressive tax climate could mean big savings to Tesla and for Elon Musk personally. According to the 2020 Business Tax Climate Index compiled by the Tax Foundation, California ranked 48th out of the 50 states, rating particularly poor marks for individual income tax and sales tax. California has the highest personal income tax rate in the country at 13.3% while Texas does not have a state income tax.

While much attention is on Tesla, Musk’s SpaceX (valued at $36 billion as of February) would be wise to move still more of its operations to Texas and integrate its space and satellite operations with NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and test facility near Brownsville. Putting a Giga-factory in Houston – the heart of Big Oil – would send the message that the electric car is here to stay. Can oil say the same with negative pricing and mass unemployment?

Musk builds new important things. His biography is about taking risks and making big moves, traits better fit to Texans than Californians. A modern-day business pioneer, Musk founded SpaceX in 2002, became CEO of Tesla in 2004, created SolarCity in 2006, and has worked on numerous other projects in the last few years. His start-ups cover lofty and innovative ideas, like sustainable energy, space exploration, and artificial intelligence. Musk’s boldness and willingness to build recall the early days in Texas when settlers moved to the state for new opportunities.

Just as those early Texas pioneers 200 years ago fought for and founded their own country – the Republic of Texas -- it is time for Elon Musk to make his next move and put GTT on his door – Gone To Texas.