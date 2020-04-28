How Congress Can Help Prevent Veteran Suicides

As Congress responds to the coronavirus pandemic, it must also continue to help end another public health crisis that has taken lives in the military community.

America is losing veterans at a record pace. But a recent decision from Congress and President Trump to fund research into the main cause of veteran suicide may soon save lives across the country. In the past several years, tens of thousands of our former service members have ended their own lives, oftentimes with a firearm, the most common method in such cases.

With help from Congress, the president’s recent approval of $25 million for research into veteran suicides by firearm takes another major step towards helping veterans. This is part of the president’s broader effort and aspirational goal to get the number of veteran suicides down to zero. Among the first steps in undertaking such a massive endeavor is collecting the right data. Without critical research and information, it would be difficult to make a dent in this epidemic.

Funding from Congress and the White House gives researchers the resources to find answers to the looming questions that have puzzled our lawmakers and the communities affected by the loss of veterans to suicide. They deserve answers — and Congress, under the leadership of former Sen. Johnny Isakson, delivered on its promise to help those who have served our country.

Our former service members shouldn’t have to come home from their tours abroad and feel the urge to pick up a gun to end their own lives. “We must strive to build communities that truly serve, support, and protect our veterans from the very first moment they return to civilian life,” President Trump said last year. This is how we can protect our nation’s veterans, and our representatives in Congress should keep up the progress that they have made on this issue. Now, key conservative senators like Joni Ernst and Roy Blunt can build on this new energy by making sure the funding doesn’t stop before the mission is fully completed. Otherwise, our efforts would be wasted.

With time and further effort, our leaders and communities will have what they need to help our veterans nationwide. I applaud our president and leaders in Washington for getting this done. But now is the time to continue long-term funding for research into veteran suicides by firearm.

This is how we can make a difference after veterans risked their own lives to protect us at home. Many of us didn’t have to see war because they had the courage to leave their lives of comfort in America for a barracks in a foreign country. And now they are among the brave men and women who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. The least we can do for our great veterans is to continue research into an epidemic that has swept through their community.