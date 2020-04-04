Trade War Damage Worsened by Global Health Pandemic

For weeks now, Americans have tuned in to the White House’s briefings on the coronavirus, watching President Trump and his administration’s response to the pandemic. As the number of cases continue to skyrocket in America, governors and medical professionals are sounding the alarm on shortages of medical supplies and equipment.

These masks and other essential protective medical gear are largely produced in China, which is in a trade war with us. Many American companies have stepped up to the challenge of trying to fulfill demand, but this may not be enough. We need a lot of these products—and we need them fast.

While the ongoing trade war has sidelined many American businesses, it also interferes with the president’s rapid response strategy to the coronavirus crisis, which has taken lives within our borders. The virus is highly contagious and can spread from asymptomatic people. Thus, it is vital that medical professionals who are under constant exposure to the virus have access to the protective gear they need.

In a small act of relief, the Trump administration recently approved tariff exemptions for select medical products. Had tariffs stayed in place, prices for these scarce consumer medical goods would have likely increased. This would have been devastating for many workers who had their hours and pay cut in response to new statewide curfews and quarantine orders. Hospitals, at the same time, could have fewer necessary supplies and trouble accessing them. Meanwhile, there are other crucial products that are still tariffed.

Tariffs are an obstacle, but they haven’t only left our health care system vulnerable. Our economy is now under threat as well. The trade war has already cost American businesses $46 billion and sent the U.S. manufacturing sector into a tailspin. Pennsylvania lost 8,100 manufacturing jobs; Michigan, nearly 5,000; and my home state of Wisconsin lost 6,500 after a series of factory closures. More workers are losing their jobs as additional businesses shutter in response to the sharp decline in consumer spending. Our companies are in a weaker position to survive and muscle through the economic consequences of a pandemic that has already wiped trillions in value off the stock market.

One hundred sixty businesses and organizations have signed a letter to President Trump asking for the trade war to end in order to blunt some of the economic damage of the coronavirus. As President Trump considers plans to help the economy during this period, ending tariffs with a strong trade deal that holds China accountable should be on the table. In addition to other measures, it would provide immediate relief to many of those who are on the front lines of this health crisis.