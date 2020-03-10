Aide Defends Sanders' 2009 'Cash for Clunkers' Vote

It was called “the summer of death,” and while the press had coined the term to describe the passing of celebrities such as Michael Jackson, Walter Cronkite and Patrick Swayze, automakers in Detroit were wondering whether the term would soon apply to them.

With the financial crisis barely in the rearview mirror by the summer of 2009, automakers and auto dealers had a problem: a glut of new cars sitting on their lots. The solution, the Obama administration argued, was “Cash for Clunkers.”

Its official name was the Car Allowance Rebate System, and it was tucked into the Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2009. Trade in an older, less fuel-efficient car, and the federal government would give consumers a voucher worth up to $4,500 toward the purchase of a newer, greener vehicle.

The overall spending package, which funded the draw down in the war in Iraq as well as continuing operations in Afghanistan, was worth $106 billion. It received overwhelming bipartisan support — so much so that when President Obama signed it into law that June, he extended his gratitude to “members of Congress who put politics aside and stood up to support a bill that will provide for the safety of our troops and the American people.”

This did not include Bernie Sanders. Even though Cash for Clunkers made up just $1 billion of the $106 billion bill, the senator from Vermont voted against the spending measure, one of five senators to oppose it.

Why? “Sen. Sanders stood with Sen. Russ Feingold in casting a principled objection to the bill because of its unchecked funding for the war in Afghanistan,” a campaign spokesman told RealClearPolitics.

Sanders supported Cash for Clunkers and later voted twice to renew it, the aide also noted. It was only the funding for foreign wars that caused him to vote “no.” But his opponents dismiss that vote of principle as counterproductive.

"When our economy was tanking and the car industry was flat on its back, Joe Biden fought to help autoworkers in Michigan and across the Midwest get back on their feet — spearheading the auto rescue and the Recovery Act that saved our economy from ruin,” a Biden campaign advisor told RCP.

In total, Congress would allocate some $85 billion to help the auto industry recover. Sanders voted against the measure that financed most of the auto bailout because its primary purpose was bailing out Wall Street firms, which Sanders strongly opposed, according to Politifact. Sanders did, however, vote in favor of giving auto companies $14 billion in a separate measure, which failed, Politifact reported.

The electorate should pay attention to those votes, the Biden advisor said.

“The contrast couldn't be clearer: When the chips were down and working families were struggling, Joe Biden had their backs while Bernie Sanders played politics," the advisor said.

The criticism comes as Democrats head to the polls to cast votes in the Michigan primary today.

Michigan breathed new life into the Sanders campaign the last time he ran for president. He defeated Hillary Clinton there in 2016 to force a drawn-out brawl before the Democratic National Convention. He now counts on the state to be a saving grace in 2020, though he scoffs at the idea of dropping out if he loses it and a majority of its 147 delegates.

Sanders has crisscrossed the state in recent days, arguing that Biden backed many of the free trade deals, such as the North American Free Trade Agreement, that he says gutted the industrial Midwest. The former vice president counters that when Detroit was on the ropes, it was the Obama-Biden administration that came to the rescue.

Voters will decide who to believe when they go to the polls. Economists, meanwhile, are split on the economic effect of Cash for Clunkers.

Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers argued in 2010 that the program boosted “aggregate demand at just the time when such demand was sorely needed.” Researchers at Texas A&M later concluded in a 2014 study that the program decreased industry revenue by $3 billion over a nine-to-11-month period.

The immediate effect, however, was positive. Detroit rejoiced when Ford promised to add 10,000 vehicles to its production schedule, and GM announced new shifts, overtime assignments, and 1,350 new jobs to keep up with demand.

Michigan still remembers the popular the program, said state Rep. Brian Elder. And Sanders’ opposition, no matter how principled, the Democrat told RCP, will be a problem on Election Day.

“Time and time again, Bernie lets perfect be the enemy of good. My mother is a UAW widow, and she receives a survivor's pension,” Elder continued. Without the bailout and other programs that boosted Detroit during the financial crisis, he said, she would be on Medicaid. “My people can't afford leadership that refuses to make progress when it can.”