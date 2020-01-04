Congressman John Lewis, Our North Star

Dear Brother Lewis: You carried us and now we will carry you.

Like you, I grew up in the rural South where you learn early that when people you love and care about go through something, you go through it too. It is a lesson you learn in triumph and tragedy, and you carry it with you always.

When the world learned that you, Rep. John Lewis -- lion of the House of Representatives, hero of Selma, inspiration to two generations of African Americans -- had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, the prayers and testimonials poured in. Almost all of them referenced your indomitable will.

“If there’s one thing I love about John Lewis, it’s his incomparable will to fight. I know he’s got a lot more of that left in him. Praying for you, my friend,” said Barack Obama.

“I am praying for him,” tweeted Bernice King, “and encouraged by the knowledge that he is a legendary fighter. Fight on, sir.”

“Holding him in my heart as he battles cancer,” added Cory Booker. “Keep fighting, keep making good trouble.”

Your fight is now our fight, Congressman Lewis. And no fight is unwinnable, whether victory comes in this world or the next, as our faith teaches us.

Twice in my life I’ve had to face cancer, not for myself but through someone I loved. Twice I have felt the heat of fear and desperation. Twice I have felt their pain and struggle in weakened hands. Twice I have turned my eyes to heaven in entreaty and supplication and twice felt the grace of God in remission. Twice I’ve faced cancer with someone I loved and twice we’ve won.

But faith also teaches us, as Paul instructed Timothy, that our “supplications, prayers, intercessions and giving of thanks be made for all men.”

When we pray, let us pray not just for ourselves and those we love, but for all mankind because we are all connected in what Bernice King’s father, Martin Luther King Jr., called an “inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny.”

Of course, you knew this already, Congressman.

That’s why you never hesitated even though you were arrested more than 40 times, beaten, and had your skull fractured. Though you faced constant threats and friends gave their lives, you never faltered. Because a prayer for one is a prayer for all.

And because your fights have always been our own, we will face this fight with you. Your prayers are ours and, as you always stood for us, you do not stand alone now. We are with you. We will always be with you. Your trial is ours. Your fight is our fight and, together, we will give cancer a little good trouble of our own -- a little necessary trouble.

We love you, John Lewis, and we have faith that you will come through this, perhaps not unbent, but unbroken. We will stand with you every step of the way.