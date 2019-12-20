Buttigieg Takes Fire But Also Lobs It Back

LOS ANGELES -- In politics, as in all contact sports, it’s tempting to knee-cap the highly touted rookie to get him out of the way before going after the seasoned veterans.

That’s the calculation several Democratic presidential contenders made Thursday night, as fresh-faced Pete Buttigieg faced a barrage of criticism from several debate rivals who largely held their fire against Joe Biden, the early front-runner whose lead remains in national polls but who has slipped behind other candidates in early primary states.

Just six weeks before primary voting begins, Buttigieg, the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Ind., has surged to the top spot in the first-in-the nation Iowa caucuses with a centrist, positive message that starkly contrasts with President Trump’s street-brawling style. Buttigieg’s unexpected rise appears to have rattled the political veterans in the race, who hit him the hardest on his fundraising practices and challenged his inexperience on the national stage.

The debate, sponsored by “PBS NewsHour” and Politico and held at Loyola Marymount University here, took place against the backdrop of impeachment jockeying in Washington. Just one day earlier, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on a party-line vote, and the Democrats on the stage struggled to explain why it made political sense to do so when roughly half of the country opposed the move.

The Senate is poised to acquit Trump, so Democratic voters are looking for the strongest candidate to defeat him, but the final debate of the year provided little clarity on the path forward. While the major candidates wholeheartedly voiced their support for impeachment, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who is polling at 3% nationally, took his party to task for “being obsessed” with a process that “unfortunately strikes many Americans like a ball game when you know what the score is going to be.”

The better plan, Yang said, would be to try to “start digging in and solving the problems that got Donald Trump elected in the first place.” Although the Democrats’ field has shrunk in recent weeks and lost most of its minority candidates, aside from Yang, it still offered a wide array of choices – young and old, liberal to moderate, women and men -- with few signs that the party is coalescing around any one leader.

When a moderator noted that Elizabeth Warren, now 70, would be the oldest president ever inaugurated, the Massachusetts senator replied wryly: “I’d also be the youngest woman ever inaugurated.” Without a clear sign from Democratic voters on the strongest asset needed to take on Trump, political expediency appeared to rule the night with a special focus on taking the young, upstart Buttigieg down a peg.

Warren lashed out at his decision to hold a private fundraiser with wealthy donors in a California “wine cave” where Swarovski crystals dangled from the ceiling and participants sipped from $900 bottles of cabernet. “Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States,” she said.

Buttigieg quickly punched back, pointing out that he was the only candidate on the stage who is not a millionaire or billionaire and charged Warren with setting up “purity tests you cannot yourself pass.” He pointed out that Warren, as a senator, raised funds from the same type of big-ticket events and then transferred millions of those dollars into her presidential campaign account. “We need to defeat Donald Trump,” he said. “We shouldn’t try to do it with one hand tied behind our back.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who four months ago spent much of the debate sharing the same kind of moderate messaging as Buttigieg, laced into him for mocking her and other candidates’ years of Washington experience, pointing out that when he ran statewide in Indiana and for chairman of the Democratic National Committee, he lost. “So while you dismiss committee hearings, I think experience works,” she said, rattling off her legislative accomplishments and those of others on stage.

Jabbing back, Buttigieg accused Klobuchar of dismissing small-town America and played up his status as a gay politician in red-state Indiana, taking another swipe at Vice President Mike Pence, the former governor of Indiana, in the process.

“If you want to talk about the capacity to win, try putting together a coalition to bring you back to office with 80% of the vote as a gay dude in Mike Pence’s Indiana,” he retorted.

The sharp exchange demonstrated just how divided the party remains on the best approach to denying Trump a second term. Just four months ago, during the Detroit debate, Klobuchar and Buttigieg were singing off the same centrist song sheet, along with Biden, all of them trying to steer the party away from liberal demands for transformational change when it comes to health care, taxing the rich, and dramatically expanding government services.

The party is so bifurcated that Sen. Bernie Sanders is nipping at Buttigieg’s heels in Iowa, while the situation is reversed between the two candidates in New Hampshire, where Buttigieg is two points behind Sanders.

“Let’s talk about how we win an election, which is something everybody here wants to do,” Sanders said. “…We need a progressive agenda – Medicare for All, raising the minimum wage, leading the world in combating climate change, making public colleges and universities affordable to all.”

Despite Sanders’ call to arms, it’s still the decidedly less-ambitious Joe Biden who maintains an eight-point lead nationally, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls, and boasts a 19-point lead in South Carolina. Biden steered clear of any major stumbles Thursday night and largely avoided getting entangled in damaging broadsides.

The former vice president did end up taking Sanders to task over his Medicare for All plan, which Biden said is not “realistic.” Instead, he implored the party to continue to build on Obamacare, which he said provided insurance to 20 million Americans who were previously lacked coverage and allowed people with pre-existing conditions to be covered.

While engaging in a direct but cordial exchange with Sanders, Biden said that Medicare for All would cost $30 trillion over 10 years. “Let’s get that straight -- $30 trillion over 10 years. Some say it costs $20 trillion, some say it costs $40 trillion,” he said.

Sanders conceded that taxes would go up under his health plan, but insisted those costs would be offset: “We’re eliminating premiums, we’re eliminating co-payments, we’re eliminating deductibles and all out-of-pocket expenses, and no family will spend more than $200 a year on prescription drugs.”

Although Sanders was more restrained than some of the others in his criticism of Buttigieg, it was obvious afterward that his campaign has identified the young mayor as its prime target. Outside the debate hall, one Sanders surrogate spoke to reporters wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the website Peteswinecave.com. The spokeswoman said no other candidate has refrained from taking donations from billionaires except for Sanders. “So the record speaks for itself,” she said.

Toward the end of the debate, both Warren and Buttigieg homed in on the ongoing disunity in the party and the attacks the mayor had received that night. In a surprise question, PBS’ Judy Woodruff asked all the candidates whether there was anyone on stage they would like to ask forgiveness from or give a gift to.

Warren was the most solemn in her response. With her voice catching, she said she would ask for forgiveness because sometimes she gets “a little worked up” and a “little hot,” before promoting her selfie tour for a second time that night. “What happens is, when you do 100,000 selfies with people … you hear enough stories about people who are really down to their last moments,” she said.

While Yang and others referenced their books as good gifts for the other candidates on stage, Buttigieg distilled the high stakes Democrats are facing. “I think all of us will want the same thing at the end of the day,” he said. “We know what a gift it would be to the future of the country for literally anybody up here to be president of the United States compared to what we’ve got.”