USMCA Proves Bipartisanship Isn't Dead. More Is Needed.

Despite the partisan rancor gripping the nation’s capital, there is a glimmer of hope for those who believe elected officials can still work together on solutions for the American people. On Thursday, the House of Representatives is expected to pass the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, clearing the final hurdle for the trade pact’s ratification into law.

Skeptics believed Democrats would never allow President Trump a political win. Nor did they think the White House would ever come to the negotiating table with the party that is impeaching the president. They were all wrong.

Even during one of the most politically contentious times in our history, there is proof that Washington isn’t completely broken. Bipartisanship — and perhaps more notably, a sense of duty — still lives. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Trump deserve equal praise for finding the common ground to see this important trade deal through for the good of our country.

By the nature of our work, truckers know the significance of this victory. Cross-border trade with our neighbors has become a cornerstone of the American economy. There were more than 12 million truck crossings along our Canadian and Mexican borders in 2018 alone, hauling more than $772 billion worth of goods. Strengthening this relationship as USMCA does helps secure our economy’s foundation and ensures we will remain competitive in the global marketplace for decades to come.

USMCA’s passage signifies that good policy need not be a zero-sum political game. And today there’s no issue more primed for bipartisan gain — with universal benefits for all Americans — than infrastructure.

An economy can grow only as far as its roads and bridges allow. The free flow of commerce into the U.S. generated by USMCA will rely on a robust infrastructure network, yet that system is currently crumbling beneath us. Every day that we fail to address America’s deepening infrastructure crisis, more lives are at risk. Today the condition of our roadways contributes to more than half of highway fatalities.

This is a national campaign issue that voters of all persuasions can relate to. Everyone has a traffic horror story that’s come with a high cost — a missed meeting, family dinner, or the Little League opening pitch. These are the moments and memories that are lost as we sit imprisoned in our vehicles.

Too often, lawmakers get caught up in the politics, pay-fors and big price tags of fixing our infrastructure, while forgetting the human toll and the wasted time and money that are being bled every day on the roads. The typical commuter spends 42 hours each year sitting in traffic, and motorists now pay an annual average of $1,600 in vehicle repairs, wasted gas and lost time – all as a result of poor infrastructure and the traffic congestion it causes.

It’s also a major drag on our economic growth. The trucking industry loses 1.2 billion hours of productivity every year because of traffic congestion, which is the equivalent of 425,000 truck drivers sitting idle for an entire year. That adds $74.5 billion in additional operating costs to the nation’s supply chain – costs that ultimately reach the end consumer.

It's not often that big business and big labor come together with locked arms to tell Congress something needs to be done. Yet for the past four years, an unlikely coalition of interests spanning the political spectrum have been pleading for action on infrastructure.

The tribal nature currently plaguing American politics should not be mistaken for fate. With infrastructure, President Trump and Speaker Pelosi are now presented with another opportunity to rise above the fray and deliver for the greater good. And in the process, they can cement a legacy that will be seen, felt and used by all Americans for decades to come.

They both have campaigned on the fundamental importance of safe and modern infrastructure. USMCA is all the proof they need: Even in today’s Washington, good things can still get done together.

That spells hope for the American people.