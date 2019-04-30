Greens and Reds; Pension Plan Bailout; Facing the Nation

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, April 30, 2019. This is the date, 230 years ago today, on which George Washington essentially began inventing the presidency. Taking the oath of office in Philadelphia, he followed up with an inaugural address -- a tradition he created on his own initiative.

Only a great fool would fail to appreciate the enormity of the occasion, and on his worst day George Washington was nobody’s fool. But it’s reasonable to ask: Did it dawn on the man that nearly everything he did would be emulated so closely for so long? Or that many of the precedents he set would last more than two centuries? I think he did know. GW indicated many times that he understood that Americans were embarking on a great experiment in self-government, and that he was doing the same thing in accepting the presidency.

Less than a year after being sworn in, he wrote to a friend: “In our progress toward political happiness my station is new; and, if I may use the expression, I walk on untrodden ground.”

We are lucky George Washington was the one doing the walking. We weren't always so fortunate in his successors, as we'll be reminded in a moment.

* * *

* * *

On April 30, 1973, one of George Washington’s successors gave his first national address on a scandal threatening to engulf his presidency. The president was Richard Nixon; the scandal was Watergate. Although Nixon was trying to put it behind him, we know now -- and it seems Nixon must have known it then -- that his troubles were just beginning.

Earlier that day, the president had pressured two trusted aides, H.R. Haldeman and John Ehrlichman, to step down. Attorney General Richard Kleindienst had resigned, too; White House Counsel John W. Dean had been fired.

Looking into the cameras in the Oval Office at 9 o’clock that night, Nixon opened by saying he wanted to talk “from the heart on a subject of deep concern to every American.” As Nixon rightly noted, that concern was the series of misdeeds by his successful 1972 reelection campaign, transgressions that had spilled over into a blundered burglary at the Watergate Hotel and other illegal activities.

“The inevitable result of these charges has been to raise serious questions about the integrity of the White House itself,” Nixon added. “Tonight, I wish to address those questions.”

He proceeded to do so, but in an internally inconsistent way that, in hindsight, neatly summed up the president's dilemma:

“I will not place the blame on subordinates -- on people whose zeal exceeded their judgment and who may have done wrong in a cause they deeply believed to be right,” Nixon said. “In any organization, the man at the top must bear the responsibility. That responsibility, therefore, belongs here, in this office. I accept it.”

So far, so good. But Nixon’s rhetoric pivoted suddenly, in a direction that inadvertently -- and perhaps subconsciously -- foreshadowed his own demise:

"And I pledge to you tonight, from this office, that I will do everything in my power to ensure that the guilty are brought to justice and that such abuses are purged from our political processes in the years to come, long after I have left this office."

After the speech was over, Nixon received a series of encouraging calls from prominent Americans, including two future Republican presidents and the most popular religious figure in the country: George H.W. Bush, Ronald Reagan, and Billy Graham.

Tape recordings of those calls reveal Nixon’s odd ineptness at small talk and intense need for reassurance. He emitted hoary bromides about marrying smarter and more attractive women, he couldn’t control his profanity -- even while talking to the Rev. Graham -- and seemed genuinely touched by the call from Reagan, with whom he was never close. Nixon also sounded on the tapes as though he might have been drinking.

“Hello, Ron, how are you?” Nixon begins when California’s governor calls.

“Fine,” Reagan replies. “How are you?”

“Well, I couldn’t be better," Nixon says unconvincingly. "How nice of you to call.”

With that, they are off and running:

REAGAN: I just want you to know, we watched -- and my heart was with you. I know what this must have been and what this must have been in all these days and what you've been through. You can count on us, we're still behind you out here and I wanted you to know that you're in our prayers.

NIXON: Well, let me tell you this. Each of us is a different religion, you know, but goddamn it, Ron, we have got to build peace in the world. And that's what I'm working on. I want you to know I so appreciate your calling and give my love to Nancy. How'd you ever marry such a pretty girl? My God!

REAGAN (laughs): I’m lucky.

NIXON: You're lucky -- as I was lucky.

REAGAN: Yes, yes you were.

NIXON: How nice of you to call. You thought it was the right speech, did ya?

(After Reagan says he thought it was the right speech, and that he knows it was tough to let Haldeman and Ehrlichman go, the conversation continues.)

NIXON: Where are you now? Are you in Sacramento?

REAGAN: No, Los Angeles.

NIXON: Good for you. Get out of that miserable city.

REAGAN: This too shall pass.

NIXON: Everything passes.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com