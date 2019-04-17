Progressive Socialists Defend the Indefensible Again

A simple apology would have been the least Democrats could offer after a video surfaced of freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar brushing off the 9/11 attacks as “some people did something.” Yes, Rep. Omar, “some people” (radical Islamists) “did something” (they murdered almost 3,000 innocent citizens in an act of cowardly, cold-blooded hate). And your shoulder shrugging ambivalence about it as if someone accidently ran a stop sign is disgusting. Those weren’t soldiers wearing Kevlar and carrying weapons who were slaughtered. They were office workers, flight attendants, business people, but especially just moms and dads, sons and daughters, husbands and wives, friends and neighbors.

Instead, Democrats have gone on the offensive, calling Omar’s critics racist and accusing one of their Republican colleagues — an Iraq war veteran who lost an eye in combat — of not doing enough for his country.

Over the weekend, others joined in defending Omar as the victim and blaming the whole controversy on Republicans.

It all started when GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw called out Omar in a viral tweet, writing, “First Member of Congress to ever describe terrorists who killed thousands of Americans on 9/11 as ‘some people who did something.’ Unbelievable.”

The Texas congressman was echoed by The New York Post, which published a dramatic front page photo of the World Trade Center exploding the day of the attacks, with a headline reading: “Here’s your something: 2,977 people dead by terrorism.”

That’s when Democrats decided to unleash a vicious counterattack in defense of Omar’s insulting comments.

Omar “is just speaking the truth,” Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib said, adding that “this is just [a] pure racist act by many of those, hateful acts, by those, because she does speak truth, when it talks about different issues that they don’t disagree with. I’m really outraged.”

Democratic-socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez jumped into the fray, targeting Iraq War veteran Crenshaw with a tweet saying, “In 2018, right-wing extremists were behind almost ALL US domestic terrorist killings. Why don’t you go do something about that?” Actually, Dan Crenshaw DID. He sacrificed his security and safety to go and fight the very hateful, radical ideology that you and your soul sisters are oblivious to. He came back without sight in one eye.

Basically, the Democrats are saying that anyone who questions or challenges Omar’s radically insensitive remarks is a racist, and that right-wingers are a greater threat to America than radical Islamic terrorists.

Omar even went after former President George W. Bush in an effort to deflect the heat from herself, pointing out that he referred to “the people who knocked these buildings down” while visiting Ground Zero and asking if he was also “downplaying” the attack.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, has also come to Omar’s defense, calling her critics “disgusting” and “shameful.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi subsequently tried to turn the tables on President Trump by announcing that she had requested a “security assessment to safeguard Congresswoman Omar” after the president posted a tweet criticizing Omar’s comments; the speaker’s comments then elicited a scathing rebuke from Trump.

“Before Nancy, who has lost all control of Congress and is getting nothing done, decides to defend her leader, Rep. Omar, she should look at the anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and ungrateful U.S. HATE statements Omar has made,” he wrote. Omar “is out of control, except for her control of Nancy!”

Nearly 3,000 Americans died on 9/11, and thousands more have been killed or wounded fighting radical Islam throughout the world since then. Omar and her Democratic defenders disrespected every single one of those heroes, as well as the families that mourn them, and they owe all of America an apology.

But today’s Democrat Party never apologizes. It doubles down, claims victimhood, and counterattacks. No matter what, progressivism gives no quarter.