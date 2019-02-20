Candidate Snapshots; National Debt; Sands of Iwo Jima

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, February 20, 2019. On this date in 1945, some 30,000 U.S. Marines awoke on a hellhole called Iwo Jima. A volcanic island in the Ogasawara Archipelago, it was a place few people in the United States ever knew existed until World War II. Afterward, its name would be forged into Americans’ consciousness.

U.S. Navy planners had estimated it would take five days to subdue Japanese forces on Iwo Jima. The Marines sent ashore from an armada of American ships could tell after the first hour of the invasion that this was wishful thinking. For that hour, men and materiel were loaded on the beach as the Japanese guns remained silent. Perhaps the suppressing bombardment preceding the landing had silenced those guns, the men hoped. This was not the case. The Japanese commander had ordered his artillerymen and machine-gunners to bide their time. Then, suddenly they opened up with everything they had.

The American casualties were grievous, but escaping the fire by moving inland off that beach was difficult. Instead of the easy terrain they’d been told to expect, the Marines encountered 15-foot-high slopes of volcanic ash that crumbled beneath their boots. Robert Lee Sherrod, a Time-Life correspondent embedded with the troops, described it as “a nightmare in hell.” As he received the mounting casualty reporters, Marine Corps Gen. Holland Smith confided in the embedded war correspondents, “I don't know who he is, but the Japanese general running this show is one smart bastard.”

On the morning of February 20, 1945, the U.S. Marines who has landed the day before were on edge. During the night, they had expected the bloody Japanese “banzai” charges that had terrorized American forces in the Pacific since 1942. No such attack came, however, because the commanding officer of the Japanese garrison on Iwo Jima considered banzai attacks suicidal, wasteful, and counterproductive.

The commander’s name was Tadamichi Kuribayashi. Born into a samurai family in 1891, Gen. Kuribayashi had gone to college hoping to become a journalist. But his heritage and his natural leadership abilities attracted the attention of military officials who recruited him into the officer corps of the Imperial Japanese Army.

The portrait that emerges from the most authoritative biography of Kuribayashi is of someone with an independent streak rare for any Japanese man in the early 20th century, let alone a military officer. As a student, recalled a vice-admiral who went to high school with him, Kuribayashi organized a strike against school authorities and was nearly expelled. His passion in those days was writing poetry and reading literature.

In other words, divining novel tactics to repel an invasion was very much in his nature.

He would have felt at home as an American. For a time, he did feel at home here, spending three years as a military attaché in the U.S., studying for a time at Harvard, and touring the country by car. His son would later recall receiving letters from his father, accompanied by photographs of him sprawled on the lawn at Harvard Yard, walking in Buffalo, or just playing with American children.

By 1928, though, it apparently had dawned on Kuribayashi that relations between Japan and the United States might not always be friendly. Impressed by U.S. industrial might, he also foresaw -- long before Americans did -- how quickly the vast automobile works in Detroit and other manufacturing centers could be converted to a wartime footing. “America,” he told his family, “is the last country in the world that Japan should fight.”

He was a lieutenant general on June 8, 1944 when he received his orders to Iwo Jima. Although his family was not informed of his destination, Kuribayashi seems to have had a foreboding. “This time,” he told his wife, Yoshi, “maybe even my dead bones won’t be sent back home.”

Gen. Tadamichi Kuribayashi commanded 18,000 men when the 36-day Battle of Iwo Jima began. Only 216 Japanese soldiers surrendered. The rest, save for a couple of stragglers, were killed -- Kuribayashi among them. His body was never found.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com