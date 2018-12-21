'Merry Federal Holiday' -- the Future of Christmas?

Not-fake news from 2058 (give or take a few decades):

Receptors embedded in the wrists of Post-Washington Amazon knowledge seekers signal that the Divided States Congress unanimously passed the “December 25th Federal Holiday Act.” President Sasha Obama will sign the legislation that officially changes the name of the national holiday — formerly known as “Christmas” — to “Federal Holiday.”

Now back to Christmas 2018.

Research reveals that Americans are increasingly less religious than their parents, who were less religious than their parents.

Then, consider all the “progressive” societal and cultural trends -- largely led by the media and entertainment industries -- that ridicule, marginalize, and mock Christian believers while downplaying and disparaging our nation’s Judeo-Christian foundational roots.

Therefore, is only a matter of time before the federal holiday named “Christmas” is deemed offensive, non-inclusive, insensitive, and contrary to the beliefs of a majority of Americans, and a name change is instituted.

Such action would mark a dramatic shift from 1870 when President Ulysses S. Grant signed legislation designating Christmas Day as a federal holiday at a time when our national culture was thoroughly dominated by Christ-centered faiths.

Contrast then with now, and if current trends continue, it is likely that new generations of Americans will not even associate Dec. 25 with the birth of Jesus Christ.

Looking back from that future point in time, here is how it happened:

For years our culture had successfully chipped away at the religious origins of Christmas. There were countless lawsuits against Nativity scenes on public property, and those on private property were vandalized. Eventually, “religious” events and Christmas symbols significantly declined. The sending of traditional Christ-themed Christmas cards became extinct, and old carols were heard less and less (except in nursing homes).

All those changes gave way to Christmas becoming known as “sparkle season” -- reflecting the steady increase in spectacular commercial and residential light displays that were both entertaining and “inclusive.”

Every year, as the lights twinkled brighter, the word “Christmas” continued to dim. Eventually it faded from the national lexicon, replaced by the innocuous word “holiday.” The language shift set the stage for a well-organized national name-change movement that called itself “Federal-time Holiday” or FTH for short.

Naturally, FTH leaders, citing the separation of church and state, managed to rally the nation around the slogan “Change the name — keep the federal holiday,” while promoting the catchphrase “Merry federal holiday.”

When the slogans went viral, FTH leaders concocted a brilliant plan to quickly pressure Congress into action by explaining the meaning of the word “Christmas”: In partnership with AppleFace, all American wrist and brain receptors dispensed the knowledge that “Christmas” is derived from two Old English words, Cristes maesse, meaning “the mass of Christ.” The word “mass” refers to the Catholic Eucharistic liturgy rooted in the Latin verb mittere, meaning “to send.” Thus, the literal meaning of Christmas is “To send Christ,” the original reason for the season.

The public was outraged that the federal holiday they thought was about gifts, lights, parties, and evergreen trees was named for a mythical baby “sent” to Earth by God. His name was Jesus Christ and he was widely mocked as a fairy-tale character from an ancient book called the Bible that years earlier had been declared “hate speech.” (A prediction widely scoffed at when first made in 2015 by a long-forgotten Florida senator named Marco Rubio.)

Upon learning that Christmas was biblically based, Americans demanded that the word be wiped off the federal holiday calendar. This victory celebrated the “merry federal holiday” feeling and launched a wave of new songs such as: “O Come, All Ye Federal,” “God Rest Ye Merry Bureaucrats,” and “O Little Town of Washington.” Not surprisingly, “I’m Dreaming of a White Federal” was cast aside as racist.

However, a small group of aging Bible scholars, still alive in 2058, blamed the holiday name change on the Bible’s hate speech designation that they said was based on the judgmental nature of its content. For example, commandments supposedly “sent by God” were now considered “suggestions” and easily dismissed if one did not believe in anything but oneself.

Scripture attributed to Jesus Christ -- most notably, "I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me” (John 14:6) -- was castigated and admonished as too absolute and authoritative.

Back again to 2018. Does this wretched Christmas tale alarm you?

It should, because we see that Christmas has rapidly become less about celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ and more about enjoying a holiday. Thus, one can easily imagine what Christmas 2058 will be like.

But you can change the trajectory by understanding this authoritative, absolute, and joyous Christmas message: “God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him” (John 3:17).

Millions of believers still celebrate that Jesus “was sent” on Christmas, but why was he sent?

The answer: “God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16).

Whatever is happening in your life, this Christmas celebrate the truth: God sent Christ because of His love for you. His love, a gift that can’t be returned, is belief in Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior.

Faith in Christ is free, miraculous, healing, forgiving, abundant and everlasting. It grows and strengthens you through challenging times. It is a faith that harnesses within you the most powerful force in the universe — the love of God through Jesus Christ, a love that never fails and ultimately will prevail until the end of time.

Merry Christ-mass, everyone!